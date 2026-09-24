Asiad 2026: Knee injury ends boxer Sumit's campaign in round of 16

Indian boxer Sumit suffered a heartbreak as he was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan following an injury at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Haryana was leading after the first two rounds but seemed to suffer a knee injury after coping a punch and falling awkwardly in the third round and was unable to continue. The referee stopped the contest, handing the win to his opponent.

Sumit had beaten Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 in his opening bout. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here