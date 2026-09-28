Asiad 2026: Lovlina Borgohain advances to semifinal; assures medal

Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) assured herself of a second consecutive medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after securing a facile quarterfinal win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon here on Monday.

Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal.

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The Assam boxer had won the silver in the previous edition.

Lovlina joined Parveen Hooda (65kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg), who all cruised into the semifinals on Sunday.