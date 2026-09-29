Asiad 2026: Neeru becomes first Indian woman to win gold in trap shooting

Neeru Dhanda scripted history at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian shooter to win an individual gold medal in the women’s trap event. The 26-year-old Haryana shooter produced a record-breaking performance, scoring 28 in the eight-shooter final to better the previous Asian record of 24.

China’s Sun Yunong won silver with 26, while Kuwait’s Abdulmalik Hajar took bronze with 21. Dhanda had earlier helped India win silver in the women’s trap team event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. Her gold was also India’s second shooting gold at the ongoing Games.

Who is Neeru Dhanda?

Neeru Dhanda, the 26-year-old trap shooter from Haryana, has emerged as one of India’s leading names in the discipline in recent times. She is a member of the Indian Army and has been competing internationally on the ISSF circuit.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: List of India's medal winners; updated medal tally Dhanda made a major breakthrough in 2025 when she won gold in the women’s trap event at the Asian Shooting Championship. Her biggest milestone before the Asian Games came in July 2026, when she became the first Indian woman to win an ISSF World Cup gold medal in women’s trap. Neeru Dhanda breaks Asian Games record Dhanda entered the individual final after finishing joint top of the qualification standings with Qatar’s Ray Bassil. Both shooters recorded 118, with Dhanda’s score setting a Games qualification record. She then produced an even stronger display in the final, hitting 28 targets to win the gold medal. Her score surpassed the previous Asian record of 24.

Sun Yunong of China finished second with 26, while Kuwait’s Abdulmalik Hajar took bronze with 21. The victory made Dhanda the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games medal in trap. India's first Asian Games gold in women's trap Dhanda’s triumph adds a new chapter to India’s history in Asian Games shooting. Randhir Singh had won India’s historic individual gold in the men’s trap event at the 1978 Asian Games. Ronjan Sodhi later won the men’s double trap gold at the 2010 Games. Dhanda has now become the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap. Dhanda also wins team silver Before her individual triumph, Dhanda had helped India secure silver in the women’s trap team event. The Indian trio of Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer finished with a combined score of 328. China won gold with 346, while Kuwait took bronze with 325.