Asiad 2026 Oct 2: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India will have several medal opportunities on October 2, with archery, boxing, wrestling and hockey in focus
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will have several medal opportunities on October 2, with archery, boxing, wrestling and hockey in focus
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for October 2
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|5:30 am
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Thailand
|Preliminary round
|5:55 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s team semi-final
|India vs China
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|6:00 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Aditi Ashok
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|6:20 am
|Taekwondo
|Mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16
|Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong)
|Quarterfinal at 7:10 am and semi-final at 7:40 am, subject to qualification
|6:22 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Diksha Dagar
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|6:25 am or 6:50 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 6:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 6:50 am if they win
|6:30 am
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, scratch race 1/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|First of four Omnium events
|6:30 am
|Volleyball
|Men’s classification, fifth–eighth places
|India vs South Korea
|Match 34
|7:05 am
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 2
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
|7:08 am
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Round of 16
|Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|7:10 am
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 3
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
|7:25 am
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16
|Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|7:27 am
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, tempo race 2/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Second Omnium event
|7:30 am
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s kayak cross qualification
|Shikha Chouhan
|Quarterfinals 10:00–10:12 am and semi-finals 10:44–10:48 am, subject to qualification
|7:32 am
|Wrestling
|Women’s 76kg, Round of 16
|Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|7:33 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|7:40 am; 8:00 am
|Taekwondo
|Virtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contest
|Kashish Malik
|Medal stages; subject to qualification
|8:00 am
|Canoe Slalom
|Men’s kayak cross qualification
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Quarterfinals 10:16–10:28 am and semi-finals 10:52–10:56 am, subject to qualification
|8:02 am
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16
|Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|8:20 am
|Archery
|Recurve mixed team semi-final
|India vs Japan
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|8:50 am
|Rugby Sevens
|Women’s Pool E
|India vs Malaysia
|Match 5
|8:50 am or 9:15 am
|Archery
|Recurve mixed team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 8:50 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 9:15 am if they win
|9:10 am
|Sailing
|Girls’ Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7
|Mahi Verma
|Rescheduled race
|After 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China)
|Gold-medal bout; third bout of the session
|10:55 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s team semi-final
|India vs Iran
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|11:25 am or 11:50 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 11:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 11:50 am if they win
|11:40 am
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s kayak cross final
|Shikha Chouhan
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|11:44 am
|Canoe Slalom
|Men’s kayak cross final
|Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|11:55 am
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, elimination race 3/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Third Omnium event
|12:16 pm
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Madison final
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh
|Medal event
|1:32 pm
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin final for gold
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|1:51 pm
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, points race 4/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Medal event; determines final Omnium standings
|After 2:00 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg final
|Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)
|Gold-medal bout; second bout of the session
|After 2:00 pm
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg final
|Ankush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea)
|Gold-medal bout; fourth bout of the session
|2:30–2:46 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bouts
|Sujeet
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 2:30/2:38 pm and final at 2:46 pm
|3:21–3:41 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bouts
|Rajat Ruhal
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:21/3:31 pm and final at 3:41 pm
|3:30 pm
|Hockey
|Women’s gold-medal match
|India vs China
|Gold-medal event
|3:51–4:05 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg medal bouts
|Dipanshi
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:51/3:58 pm and final at 4:05 pm
|4:12–4:32 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 76kg medal bouts
|Priya
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 4:12/4:22 pm and final at 4:32 pm
First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 4:32 PM IST