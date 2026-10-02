Asiad 2026 Oct 3: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India’s October 3 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature several medal events, knockout contests and classification matches across cricket, hockey, archery, wrestling, golf, taekwondo, rugby sevens and volleyball. Notably, this will also be India’s last day of action in Aichi-Nagoya, as only the equestrian final is scheduled for Sunday, where India will have no representation.

The day will begin early with India in action across multiple sports. Golf will get underway in the early hours, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs competing in the women’s individual and team final round. The men’s competition will also conclude, with Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu representing India.

Archery will provide another major medal opportunity, with Kumkum Mohod taking on South Korea’s Kang Chaeyoung in the women’s recurve individual quarter-final at 5:30 am. Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will then compete in the men’s recurve individual quarter-finals at 9:30 am and 10:15 am, respectively. Wrestling will have a strong Indian presence, with Aman Sehrawat, Sagar Jaglan and Deepak Punia competing in the men’s freestyle 57kg, 74kg and 97kg categories. Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala will feature in the women’s 53kg and 57kg categories. The qualification and pre-quarterfinal bouts begin in the morning, with medal bouts scheduled later in the day, subject to qualification.

Taekwondo will also see Kashish Malik and Jyoti Yadav in action in the women’s 57kg and +67kg categories, while India’s women’s rugby sevens team will play Singapore in the 5th–8th place classification match. The men’s volleyball team will face Thailand in the 5th–6th place classification match. The biggest event of the day for Indian fans will be the men’s T20 cricket gold-medal match. India will face Pakistan at Korogi Athletic Park from 10:00 am IST after both teams reached the final. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Hockey will provide another major gold-medal opportunity in the afternoon, with India’s men’s team facing Malaysia in the final at 3:30 pm IST.

India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for October 3 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Status/news 05:30 Sepaktakraw Women’s quadrant, Group A India vs Thailand Preliminary round 05:55 Archery Recurve women’s team semi-final India vs China India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match 06:00 Golf Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3 Aditi Ashok Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total 06:20 Taekwondo Mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16 Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong) Quarterfinal at 7:10 am and semi-final at 7:40 am, subject to qualification 06:22 Golf Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3 Diksha Dagar Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total 6:25 am or 6:50 am Archery Recurve women’s team medal match India, opponent to be decided Bronze match at 6:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 6:50 am if they win 06:30 Cycling Track Women’s Omnium, scratch race 1/4 Harshita Jakhar First of four Omnium events 06:30 Volleyball Men’s classification, fifth–eighth places India vs South Korea Match 34 07:05 Cycling Track Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 2 Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression 07:08 Wrestling Women’s 50kg, Round of 16 Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan) Later rounds subject to qualification 07:10 Cycling Track Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 3 David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression 07:25 Wrestling Men’s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16 Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan) Later rounds subject to qualification 07:27 Cycling Track Women’s Omnium, tempo race 2/4 Harshita Jakhar Second Omnium event 07:30 Canoe Slalom Women’s kayak cross qualification Shikha Chouhan Quarterfinals 10:00–10:12 am and semi-finals 10:44–10:48 am, subject to qualification 07:32 Wrestling Women’s 76kg, Round of 16 Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan) Later rounds subject to qualification 07:33 Golf Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3 Pranavi Sharath Urs Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total 7:40 am; 8:00 am Taekwondo Virtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contest Kashish Malik Medal stages; subject to qualification 08:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s kayak cross qualification Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod Quarterfinals 10:16–10:28 am and semi-finals 10:52–10:56 am, subject to qualification 08:02 Wrestling Men’s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16 Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan) Later rounds subject to qualification 08:20 Archery Recurve mixed team semi-final India vs Japan India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match 08:50 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool E India vs Malaysia Match 5 8:50 am or 9:15 am Archery Recurve mixed team medal match India, opponent to be decided Bronze match at 8:50 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 9:15 am if they win 09:10 Sailing Girls’ Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7 Mahi Verma Rescheduled race After 9:30 am Boxing Women’s 75kg final Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China) Gold-medal bout; third bout of the session 10:55 Archery Recurve men’s team semi-final India vs Iran India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match 11:25 am or 11:50 am Archery Recurve men’s team medal match India, opponent to be decided Bronze match at 11:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 11:50 am if they win 11:40 Canoe Slalom Women’s kayak cross final Shikha Chouhan Medal event; subject to qualification 11:44 Canoe Slalom Men’s kayak cross final Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod Medal event; subject to qualification 11:55 Cycling Track Women’s Omnium, elimination race 3/4 Harshita Jakhar Third Omnium event 12:16 Cycling Track Men’s Madison final Harshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh Medal event 13:32 Cycling Track Men’s Keirin final for gold Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Medal event; subject to qualification 13:51 Cycling Track Women’s Omnium, points race 4/4 Harshita Jakhar Medal event; determines final Omnium standings After 2:00 pm Boxing Women’s 65kg final Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei) Gold-medal bout; second bout of the session After 2:00 pm Boxing Men’s 80kg final Ankush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea) Gold-medal bout; fourth bout of the session 2:30–2:46 pm Wrestling Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bouts Sujeet Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 2:30/2:38 pm and final at 2:46 pm 3:21–3:41 pm Wrestling Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bouts Rajat Ruhal Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:21/3:31 pm and final at 3:41 pm 15:30 Hockey Women’s gold-medal match India vs China Gold-medal event 3:51–4:05 pm Wrestling Women’s 50kg medal bouts Dipanshi Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:51/3:58 pm and final at 4:05 pm 4:12–4:32 pm Wrestling Women’s 76kg medal bouts Priya Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 4:12/4:22 pm and final at 4:32 pm Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for October 3 at the Asian Games 2026.

India’s medal events on October 3 India will have several opportunities to add to its medal tally on October 3, beginning with archery and golf in the early morning. Kumkum Mohod will compete in the women’s recurve individual quarter-final at 5:30 am. Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will then take the field in the men’s recurve individual quarter-finals at 9:30 am and 10:15 am. Further semi-final and medal rounds will depend on their results. Golf will also conclude with the final rounds of the men’s and women’s individual and team competitions. India’s women’s team features Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs, while Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu are in the men’s competition.

Wrestling will provide multiple medal opportunities in the afternoon. Aman Sehrawat, Sagar Jaglan and Deepak Punia will compete in the men’s freestyle 57kg, 74kg and 97kg categories, while Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala will contest the women’s 53kg and 57kg categories. The medal bouts are scheduled from the afternoon, subject to qualification. The biggest medal event will be the men’s cricket final, with India facing Pakistan at 10:00 am IST. The hockey final will then see India take on Malaysia for gold at 3:30 pm IST. Asian Games 2026 October 3 India events live streaming details The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on October 3 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV’s Asian Games hub is carrying live coverage across sports and individual events.