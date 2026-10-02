Asiad 2026 Oct 3: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India will have at least two confirmed gold-medal matches on Day 14 in the form of men's cricket and hockey finals
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will have at least two confirmed gold-medal matches on Day 14 in the form of men's cricket and hockey finals
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for October 3
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|05:30
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Thailand
|Preliminary round
|05:55
|Archery
|Recurve women’s team semi-final
|India vs China
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|06:00
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Aditi Ashok
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|06:20
|Taekwondo
|Mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16
|Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong)
|Quarterfinal at 7:10 am and semi-final at 7:40 am, subject to qualification
|06:22
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Diksha Dagar
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|6:25 am or 6:50 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 6:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 6:50 am if they win
|06:30
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, scratch race 1/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|First of four Omnium events
|06:30
|Volleyball
|Men’s classification, fifth–eighth places
|India vs South Korea
|Match 34
|07:05
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 2
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
|07:08
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Round of 16
|Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|07:10
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 3
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
|07:25
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16
|Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|07:27
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, tempo race 2/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Second Omnium event
|07:30
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s kayak cross qualification
|Shikha Chouhan
|Quarterfinals 10:00–10:12 am and semi-finals 10:44–10:48 am, subject to qualification
|07:32
|Wrestling
|Women’s 76kg, Round of 16
|Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|07:33
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|7:40 am; 8:00 am
|Taekwondo
|Virtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contest
|Kashish Malik
|Medal stages; subject to qualification
|08:00
|Canoe Slalom
|Men’s kayak cross qualification
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Quarterfinals 10:16–10:28 am and semi-finals 10:52–10:56 am, subject to qualification
|08:02
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16
|Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|08:20
|Archery
|Recurve mixed team semi-final
|India vs Japan
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|08:50
|Rugby Sevens
|Women’s Pool E
|India vs Malaysia
|Match 5
|8:50 am or 9:15 am
|Archery
|Recurve mixed team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 8:50 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 9:15 am if they win
|09:10
|Sailing
|Girls’ Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7
|Mahi Verma
|Rescheduled race
|After 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China)
|Gold-medal bout; third bout of the session
|10:55
|Archery
|Recurve men’s team semi-final
|India vs Iran
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|11:25 am or 11:50 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 11:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 11:50 am if they win
|11:40
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s kayak cross final
|Shikha Chouhan
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|11:44
|Canoe Slalom
|Men’s kayak cross final
|Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|11:55
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, elimination race 3/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Third Omnium event
|12:16
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Madison final
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh
|Medal event
|13:32
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin final for gold
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|13:51
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, points race 4/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Medal event; determines final Omnium standings
|After 2:00 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg final
|Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)
|Gold-medal bout; second bout of the session
|After 2:00 pm
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg final
|Ankush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea)
|Gold-medal bout; fourth bout of the session
|2:30–2:46 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bouts
|Sujeet
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 2:30/2:38 pm and final at 2:46 pm
|3:21–3:41 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bouts
|Rajat Ruhal
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:21/3:31 pm and final at 3:41 pm
|15:30
|Hockey
|Women’s gold-medal match
|India vs China
|Gold-medal event
|3:51–4:05 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg medal bouts
|Dipanshi
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:51/3:58 pm and final at 4:05 pm
|4:12–4:32 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 76kg medal bouts
|Priya
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 4:12/4:22 pm and final at 4:32 pm
First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 6:23 PM IST