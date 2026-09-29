Asiad 2026: Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal reach boxing gold bouts

Indian boxers Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal stormed into the gold medal bouts of their respective weight categories with semifinal wins at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Parveen defeated China's Li Shu 5-0 in the 65kg semifinal, before Ankush came from behind to out-punch reigning 75kg world champion Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 to book his place in the 80kg summit clash. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

With the win, Parveen, whose bronze medal from the previous edition was taken away after the International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended her for 22 months for a whereabouts failure, has now surpassed her performance at Hangzhou.