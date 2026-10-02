Asiad 2026: Parveen overcomes Chen in tense final to secure boxing gold

India’s Parveen Hooda won the women’s 65kg boxing gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin 3-2 in a split decision on Friday, completing a remarkable comeback to claim the biggest title of her career.

Parveen became only the third Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal after MC Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain. Lovlina had earlier on Friday won the women’s 75kg gold, while Mary Kom had claimed the 51kg title at the 2014 Asian Games.

Parveen takes first round 5-0

Parveen, in the blue corner, made a cautious start and kept her distance from Chen, who also looked to find her range. The Chinese Taipei boxer attempted a couple of early jabs, but Parveen responded with counter-punches that connected.

The referee then intervened and encouraged the two boxers to engage more closely. Parveen responded with a couple of good body shots, although Chen landed a quick right hook as the exchanges became more intense. ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Lovlina joins Mary Kom with boxing gold on her birthday Parveen’s cleaner work impressed the judges, with all three scoring the opening round 10-9 in her favour. The Indian therefore took the first round 5-0. Chen levels in the second round Parveen continued to use her reach effectively in the second round, drawing Chen forward before landing jabs. The Indian also moved well around the ring, weaving away from Chen’s attacks and connecting with some solid body shots.

Chen, however, gradually began finding openings with quick one-twos. Parveen was caught a few times as the round progressed, allowing the Chinese Taipei boxer to take control of the exchanges. All three judges awarded the second round 10-9 to Chen, leaving the final level at 1-1 going into the deciding round. Parveen holds nerve in deciding round Chen came storming out in the final round, with Parveen initially looking more cautious. The Chinese Taipei boxer landed a couple of jabs directly on Parveen’s jaw, forcing the Indian to dance away from the attacks. Parveen responded with a few quick one-two combinations of her own, and the contest remained extremely close. Chen pressed forward desperately in the closing stages in search of decisive punches, but Parveen relied on counter-punches and movement to stay out of danger.

The final bell was followed by a tense wait for the judges’ verdict. And it went Parveen’s way. The Indian won the bout 3-2 by split decision to clinch the women’s 65kg gold medal. A remarkable comeback for Parveen The gold medal marks a significant turnaround for Parveen, whose bronze medal from the Hangzhou Asian Games was revoked following a doping violation. She subsequently served a suspension before returning to competitive boxing. Her comeback also suffered a setback at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where she exited at the quarterfinal stage. A gold medal at the Asian Games, therefore, gives Parveen a major title after a difficult period in her career.