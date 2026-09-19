Asiad 2026: Pawan Sehrawat replaces Toor as flag-bearer at opening ceremony

Seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as India's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony here on Saturday as the celebrated shot-putter has not yet received his official kit, which will prevent him from attending the gala event.

Toor was to join shooting ace Manu Bhaker in leading the national contingent during the ceremony. The 30-year-old Sehrawat, who was a part of the gold-winning Indian men's kabaddi team in the previous Asiad, will now take Toor's place in the ceremony, chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

"I am told that my kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony," Toor told PTI.