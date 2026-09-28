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Asiad 2026: Pincky Balhara claims bronze in women's kurash 78kg event

It is Balhara's second Asian Games medal, having won a silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018 when this sports discipline made its debut at the Continental showpiece

Pincky Balhara
Pincky Balhara
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:56 AM IST
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India's Pincky Balhara signed off with a bronze medal after losing 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semifinals of the women's -78kg kurash event on Monday.

Balhara copped a Dakki (penalty) during the bout while Mo earned 'Yonbosh' point.

It is Balhara's second Asian Games medal, having won a silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018 when this sports discipline made its debut at the Continental showpiece.

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Earlier, Balhara prevailed 3-0 over Garam Lim to move into the semifinals.

The 27-year-old Indian produced the decisive score through a 'Chala', while Lim could not register a point across the bout.

'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.

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(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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