Asiad 2026: Pranavi becomes first Indian woman to win individual golf gold

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs created history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the continental event. The 23-year-old from Mysuru finished the women’s individual stroke play at 15-under 265, holding off China’s Yin Ruoning and Singapore’s Shannon Tan by one stroke.

Pranavi also contributed to India’s silver medal in the women’s team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. Her double-medal performance came on the penultimate day of the Games, taking India’s medal tally to 79, including 18 gold, 26 silver and 35 bronze medals.

Pranavi holds nerve after early setback

Pranavi began the final round with a three-shot lead but saw her advantage disappear after a triple bogey on the third hole. She responded strongly, making three birdies to regain momentum and keep herself in contention.

The Indian remained composed as the battle tightened towards the finish. She produced crucial par putts on the final two holes and closed with another par on the 18th to finish at 15-under. Yin and Tan both ended the competition at 14-under, leaving Pranavi at the top of the leaderboard. First women’s individual golf gold for India The victory marked India’s first women’s individual golf gold at the Asian Games. It was also the country’s first golf gold at the continental event since Shiv Kapur won the men’s individual title in 2002. ALSO READ: Asian Games Medal Tally: Full list of India's medal winners in Aichi-Nagoya Pranavi’s achievement adds another significant milestone to India’s golf history at the Asian Games, with her performance coming after a tense final-round contest.

Pranavi helps India win team silver Pranavi’s individual triumph was followed by a silver medal in the women’s team event, where she teamed up with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. India finished with a combined score of 14-under 546, with the best two scores among the three golfers counting towards the team total. China won the gold medal with 22-under 538. Aditi carded a 67 in the final round, while Diksha returned a 77 as India secured the silver. India’s medal tally reaches 79 Pranavi’s double-medal haul added to India’s medal collection on the penultimate day of the Asian Games. Earlier on Saturday, 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod won gold in the women’s individual recurve archery event after beating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a shoot-off.