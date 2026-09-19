Asiad 2026: Quimcy Dsouza denied final spot, to play for Teqball bronze

India's Quimcy Dsouza could not put it past Indonesian Sumaya despite giving her all in a gruelling three-game Teqball women's singles semifinal but remained in contention for a bronze medal at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Dsouza let slip the early advantage to go down 12-7, 9-12, 7-12 in the match.

The Mumbai player, who had previously competed in state-level football and 1,500m running, was introduced to Teqball after watching Brazilian football great Ronaldinho showcase his skills on Instagram.

She took to the sport and has since carved out a place for herself on the Asian stage.

The Bangalore-based techie looked firmly in control after taking the opening game 12-7, using the curved table to good effect and unleashing a series of sharp diagonal smashes with her feet.