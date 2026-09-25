Asiad 2026: Sachin reaches 60kg boxing quarterfinal; one win from medal

India's Sachin Siwach moved to the men's 60kg quarterfinals with a scrappy win over Jordan's Mohammad Adnan Abu Jajeh at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Sachin, who received a first-round bye, started aggressively, landing a series of combinations, but the bout soon turned into a tactical affair, with both boxers relying on counter-attacks. The Indian's cleaner work earned him the round on three cards.

The second round followed a similar pattern, with the two boxers cancelling out each other's attacks and waiting for openings. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Jajeh, needing to make up ground, began pressing forward and attacking, giving Sachin opportunities to counter with sharp left-right combinations. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist again edged the round 4-1.