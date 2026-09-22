Asiad 2026: Sakshi beats Olympic medallist Villegas to reach pre-quarters

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary pulled off an upset by out-punching Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines 5-0 to storm into the women's 51kg pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Bhiwani boxer used her height advantage and long reach quite well to keep Villegas at bay from the outset.

After a cagey start by both boxers, Sakshi employed the jab to control the proceedings throughout the round-of-32 bout.

She upped the tempo in the second round, unleashing a flurry of punches as Villegas struggled to cope with her pace and movement. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here