Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026 Sept 21 schedule, India medal events timings, live streaming

Asiad 2026 Sept 21 schedule, India medal events timings, live streaming

Suchika Tariyal resumes MMA campaign after assuring India a medal, while shooters, hockey teams, kabaddi sides, paddlers and shuttlers will be in action on September 21

Asian Games 2026: Check out India full schedule on Day 2 here
Asian Games 2026: Check out India full schedule on Day 2 here
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 5:21 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s September 21 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will begin with medal-focused action, led by Suchika Tariyal’s women’s traditional 60kg MMA bout against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon at 8:30 am IST. Suchika had assured India a medal on Day 1 after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarter-final, and Monday’s contest will decide whether she can push further in the event.
 
Shooting will again be in focus after India opened their medal account with two silvers on Sunday. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification from 6:15 am IST. The skeet shooters will also begin their campaign, with Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women’s qualification, and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s qualification from 6:30 am IST.
 
India will also have a packed day across team sports. The women’s hockey team, fresh from a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, will face Indonesia in Pool B at 9:30 am IST. The men’s badminton team will open against Bangladesh at 11:30 am IST, while both kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, with the men taking on Japan at 9:45 am IST and the women facing Bangladesh at 4:15 pm IST.
 
In table tennis, the women’s team will take on Pakistan at 6:30 am IST after opening with wins over Indonesia and Singapore. The men’s team, which beat Indonesia before losing to Iran on Day 1, will also face Pakistan at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Swimming will feature Rishabh Das again after he finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final. He will compete in the men’s 50m backstroke heats alongside Srihari Nataraj, while Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah, Danush Suresh and India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team will also be in action.
 
Asian Games 2026 September 21: India schedule and timings
Time (IST)SportEventRound/StageIndia/Indian athlete(s)
05:30:00Sepak takrawMen’s team reguPreliminary Group BIndia
05:30:00Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
06:15:00ShootingMen’s 10m air rifle individualQualificationHimanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
06:30:00ShootingWomen’s skeet individualQualification, Day 1Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
06:30:00ShootingMen’s skeet individualQualification, Day 1Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
06:30:00Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
06:30:00Table tennisWomen’s teamGroup FIndia
06:32:00SwimmingMen’s 50m backstrokeHeat 2Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
06:46:00SwimmingMen’s 50m freestyleHeat 2Akash Mani
06:50:00SwimmingMen’s 50m freestyleHeat 4Heer Gitesh Shah
07:10:00SwimmingMen’s 100m breaststrokeHeat 2Danush Suresh
07:30:00Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
07:44:00SwimmingMen’s 4x200m freestyle relayHeat 2India
08:30:00Mixed martial artsWomen’s traditional 60kgMedal roundSuchika Tariyal
09:30:00HockeyWomen’s teamPool BIndia
09:45:00KabaddiMen’s teamGroup matchIndia
11:30:00BadmintonMen’s teamFirst roundIndia
14:45:00BoxingMen’s 70kgRound of 32Sumit
15:00:00WushuWomen’s 60kgBoutRoshibina Devi
15:30:00Table tennisMen’s teamGroup FIndia
15:50:00WushuMen’s 56kgBoutAryan
16:15:00KabaddiWomen’s teamGroup matchIndia
 
India’s medal events on September 21 
Suchika Tariyal will be India’s main medal focus in MMA after confirming a podium finish on Day 1. Her bout against Teo Hui Hoon will determine whether she can improve the colour of her medal.
 Shooting will also be closely watched after Elavenil Valarivan won two silvers on Sunday. India will have medal contenders in men’s 10m air rifle qualification, while the skeet shooters begin their qualification rounds.
 Asian Games 2026 September 21 India events Live streaming details
 The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 Asian Games 2026 September 21 India events Live telecast details
 The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Schedule, India events live time (IST), streaming

Asiad 2026: Quimcy misses bronze, India suffer double Teqball heartbreak

Asiad 2026: Accommodation complaints 'down to zero', says Tayaab Ikram

Asiad 2026: OCA says 'don't politicise' Games amid organisational issues

Asiad 2026: India cricket teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Topics :Asian GamesSports News

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 5:20 AM IST

Next Story