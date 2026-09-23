Asiad 2026 Sept 24: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India’s September 24 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will be packed with medal events, qualification rounds and key contests across rowing, shooting, canoe sprint, athletics, swimming, squash, kabaddi, hockey and esports.

Rowing will provide some of the day’s earliest medal opportunities, with Balraj Panwar competing in the men’s single sculls Final A at 5:10 am IST, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the men’s double sculls Final A at 5:30 am. India will also feature in the women’s four Final A at 7:10 am, lightweight men’s double sculls Final A at noon and men’s quadruple sculls Final A at 1:00 pm.

Wushu will also be in focus, with Rohibina Devi taking on Zhang of China in the women’s 60kg final at 6:10 am. The contest is one of India’s medal events on the day. Shooting will have several medal opportunities. Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve will compete in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final from 6:15 am. The skeet mixed-team qualification, featuring Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, will begin at 6:30 am, with the final scheduled for 11:15 am, subject to qualification. The men’s 10m air pistol individual final is scheduled for 12:15 pm, also subject to qualification.

Canoe sprint will feature several Indian medal events. Megha Pradeep will compete in the women’s C1 200m semifinal at 6:30 am, with the Final A scheduled for 8:00 am if she qualifies. Phairembam Soniya Devi and Parvathy Geetha will contest the women’s K2 500m semifinal at 6:50 am before a possible Final A at 8:20 am. The men’s K4 500m Final A is scheduled for 8:10 am, while Raju Rawat and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem will compete in the men’s C2 500m Final A at 8:30 am. Athletics will begin early, with Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil and Pooja competing in the women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles from 6:30 am and 6:38 am, respectively. The pair will later compete in the high jump, shot put and 200m as the heptathlon continues through the day. India will also feature in the mixed 4x400m relay heats at 7:01 am, with the final scheduled for 6:45 pm if the team qualifies.

The athletics programme will also see Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh compete in the men’s 100m heats, while Niharika Vashisht and Asha Ilango will contest the women’s triple jump final. Seema will compete in the women’s 10,000m final at 5:55 pm. Swimming will see Benedicton Beniston compete in the men’s 50m butterfly heats at 6:46 am, followed by the final at 1:35 pm if he qualifies. Aryan Nehra will contest the men’s 800m freestyle Final B at 7:21 am, while India’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team will compete in the heats at 7:32 am before a possible final at 2:48 pm.

Team sports will also keep India busy. The men’s kabaddi team will face Chinese Taipei in a Group A match at 9:45 am, while the men’s hockey team will take on South Korea in a Pool A match at 11:30 am. India’s women’s kabaddi team will face Japan in a Group A contest at 4:15 pm. Squash will feature multiple Indian players in the knockout rounds. Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh are scheduled to play their respective women’s singles Round of 16 matches at 10:30 am. Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani will contest their men’s singles Round of 16 matches at 11:15 am. The mixed doubles Round of 16 will feature the all-Indian pairing of Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz against Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar at 8:00 am.

Table tennis will see Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das compete in the women’s doubles Round 2, while Manush Shah will begin his men’s singles campaign at 8:35 am. Esports will also have a busy day, with Paritosh scheduled to play four Puyo Puyo Champions Group B matches between 11:30 am and 2:10 pm against players from Mongolia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and Thailand. Boxing will see Parveen compete in the women’s 65kg preliminary round from 1:30 pm, while India will also have representation across the day in other events listed in the competition schedule. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 24 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 24 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent News/status 5:10 am Rowing Men’s single sculls, Final A Balraj Panwar Medal event 5:30 am Rowing Men’s double sculls, Final A Satnam Singh/Salman Khan Medal event 6:10 am Wushu Women’s 60kg final Rohibina Devi vs Zhang (China) Medal event 6:15 am Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve Team medal event; individual qualification 6:30 am Athletics Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 1 Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil First heptathlon discipline 6:30 am Canoe sprint Women’s C1 200m, semifinal 1 Megha Pradeep Final subject to qualification 6:30 am Rowing Men’s pair, Final B Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar Classification race; not a medal final 6:30 am Shooting Skeet mixed-team qualification Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Final subject to qualification 6:30 am Table tennis Women’s doubles, Round 2 Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Setayesh Iloukhani/Mahshid Ashtari (Iran) Round of 32 6:38 am Athletics Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 2 Pooja First heptathlon discipline 6:46 am Swimming Men’s 50m butterfly, Heat 5 Benedicton Beniston Final subject to qualification 6:50 am Canoe sprint Women’s K2 500m, semifinal 1 Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha Final subject to qualification 7:01 am Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2 India Final subject to qualification 7:10 am Athletics Women’s heptathlon high jump Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Second heptathlon discipline 7:10 am Rowing Women’s four, Final A Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Poonam Medal event 7:10 am Table tennis Women’s doubles, Round 2 Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal Sanjaa (Mongolia) Round of 32 7:21 am Swimming Men’s 800m freestyle, Final B Aryan Nehra Classification final; not the medal race 7:32 am Swimming Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Heat 1 India Final subject to qualification 8:00 am Canoe sprint Women’s C1 200m, Final A Megha Pradeep Subject to qualification; medal event 8:00 am Squash Mixed doubles, Round of 16 Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar All-Indian contest 8:10 am Canoe sprint Men’s K4 500m, Final A Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh Medal event 8:20 am Canoe sprint Women’s K2 500m, Final A Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha Subject to qualification; medal event 8:30 am Canoe sprint Men’s C2 500m, Final A Raju Rawat/Gyaneshwor Singh Philem Medal event 8:35 am Table tennis Men’s singles, Round 1 Manush Shah vs Qi Shen Wong (Malaysia) Opening-round match 9:45 am Kabaddi Men’s Group A India vs Chinese Taipei Group-stage match 10:30 am Squash Women’s singles, Round of 16 Tanvi Khanna vs Wai Yhann Au Yeong (Singapore) Knockout match 10:30 am Squash Women’s singles, Round of 16 Anahat Singh vs Wai Iynn Au Yeong (Singapore) Knockout match 11:10 am Canoe sprint Men’s K1 500m, Heat 2 Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat Qualification heat 11:15 am Shooting Skeet mixed-team final Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Subject to qualification; medal event 11:15 am Squash Men’s singles, Round of 16 Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka) Knockout match 11:15 am Squash Men’s singles, Round of 16 Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva (Malaysia) Knockout match 11:20 am Rowing Lightweight men’s single sculls, Final B Ajay Tyagi Classification race; not a medal final 11:30 am Esports Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia) Group-stage match 11:30 am Hockey Men’s Pool A India vs South Korea Pool match 11:40 am Canoe sprint Mixed K2 500m, Heat 2 Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash Qualification heat Noon Rowing Lightweight men’s double sculls, Final A Rohit/Ujjwal Kumar Singh Medal event 12:10 pm Esports Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore) Group-stage match 12:15 pm Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol individual final Indian qualifiers Subject to qualification; medal event 1:00 pm Rowing Men’s quadruple sculls, Final A Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan Medal event 1:10 pm Esports Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei) Group-stage match From 1:30 pm Boxing Women’s 65kg preliminary round, Bout 58 Parveen vs Malika Nozimova (Tajikistan) Follows five earlier bouts; exact start may vary 1:35 pm Swimming Men’s 50m butterfly final Benedicton Beniston Subject to qualification; medal event 2:10 pm Esports Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand) Group-stage match 2:48 pm Swimming Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final India Subject to qualification; medal event 3:35 pm Athletics Women’s heptathlon shot put Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Third heptathlon discipline 4:14 pm Athletics Women’s triple jump final Niharika Vashisht, Asha Ilango Medal event 4:15 pm Kabaddi Women’s Group A Japan vs India Group-stage match 4:38 pm Athletics Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 1 Animesh Kujur Qualification heat 5:02 pm Athletics Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 4 Gurindervir Singh Qualification heat From 5:30 pm Athletics Women’s heptathlon 200m, heats Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Heats at 5:30 pm and 5:40 pm; individual assignments pending 5:55 pm Athletics Women’s 10,000m final Seema Medal event 6:45 pm Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay final India Subject to qualification; 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