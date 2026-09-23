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Asiad 2026 Sept 24: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

Rohibina Devi will present India with their first medal opportunity on Day 5 when she takes the mat for the wushu women's 60kg final at 6:10 am IST

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on Sep 24
Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on Sep 24
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 4:02 PM IST
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India’s September 24 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will be packed with medal events, qualification rounds and key contests across rowing, shooting, canoe sprint, athletics, swimming, squash, kabaddi, hockey and esports.
 
Rowing will provide some of the day’s earliest medal opportunities, with Balraj Panwar competing in the men’s single sculls Final A at 5:10 am IST, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the men’s double sculls Final A at 5:30 am. India will also feature in the women’s four Final A at 7:10 am, lightweight men’s double sculls Final A at noon and men’s quadruple sculls Final A at 1:00 pm.
 
Wushu will also be in focus, with Rohibina Devi taking on Zhang of China in the women’s 60kg final at 6:10 am. The contest is one of India’s medal events on the day.
 
Shooting will have several medal opportunities. Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve will compete in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final from 6:15 am. The skeet mixed-team qualification, featuring Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, will begin at 6:30 am, with the final scheduled for 11:15 am, subject to qualification. The men’s 10m air pistol individual final is scheduled for 12:15 pm, also subject to qualification.
 
Canoe sprint will feature several Indian medal events. Megha Pradeep will compete in the women’s C1 200m semifinal at 6:30 am, with the Final A scheduled for 8:00 am if she qualifies. Phairembam Soniya Devi and Parvathy Geetha will contest the women’s K2 500m semifinal at 6:50 am before a possible Final A at 8:20 am. The men’s K4 500m Final A is scheduled for 8:10 am, while Raju Rawat and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem will compete in the men’s C2 500m Final A at 8:30 am.
 
Athletics will begin early, with Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil and Pooja competing in the women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles from 6:30 am and 6:38 am, respectively. The pair will later compete in the high jump, shot put and 200m as the heptathlon continues through the day. India will also feature in the mixed 4x400m relay heats at 7:01 am, with the final scheduled for 6:45 pm if the team qualifies.
 
The athletics programme will also see Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh compete in the men’s 100m heats, while Niharika Vashisht and Asha Ilango will contest the women’s triple jump final. Seema will compete in the women’s 10,000m final at 5:55 pm.
 
Swimming will see Benedicton Beniston compete in the men’s 50m butterfly heats at 6:46 am, followed by the final at 1:35 pm if he qualifies. Aryan Nehra will contest the men’s 800m freestyle Final B at 7:21 am, while India’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team will compete in the heats at 7:32 am before a possible final at 2:48 pm.
 
Team sports will also keep India busy. The men’s kabaddi team will face Chinese Taipei in a Group A match at 9:45 am, while the men’s hockey team will take on South Korea in a Pool A match at 11:30 am. India’s women’s kabaddi team will face Japan in a Group A contest at 4:15 pm.
 
Squash will feature multiple Indian players in the knockout rounds. Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh are scheduled to play their respective women’s singles Round of 16 matches at 10:30 am. Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani will contest their men’s singles Round of 16 matches at 11:15 am. The mixed doubles Round of 16 will feature the all-Indian pairing of Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz against Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar at 8:00 am.
 
Table tennis will see Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das compete in the women’s doubles Round 2, while Manush Shah will begin his men’s singles campaign at 8:35 am.
 
Esports will also have a busy day, with Paritosh scheduled to play four Puyo Puyo Champions Group B matches between 11:30 am and 2:10 pm against players from Mongolia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.
 
Boxing will see Parveen compete in the women’s 65kg preliminary round from 1:30 pm, while India will also have representation across the day in other events listed in the competition schedule.
 
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 24 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 24
Time (IST)SportEvent/stageIndian participation/opponentNews/status
5:10 amRowingMen’s single sculls, Final ABalraj PanwarMedal event
5:30 amRowingMen’s double sculls, Final ASatnam Singh/Salman KhanMedal event
6:10 amWushuWomen’s 60kg finalRohibina Devi vs Zhang (China)Medal event
6:15 amShootingMen’s 10m air pistol qualification and team finalAakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna UchaganveTeam medal event; individual qualification
6:30 amAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 1Anamika Aneesh KozhinjaparambilFirst heptathlon discipline
6:30 amCanoe sprintWomen’s C1 200m, semifinal 1Megha PradeepFinal subject to qualification
6:30 amRowingMen’s pair, Final BJaswinder Singh/Nitin KumarClassification race; not a medal final
6:30 amShootingSkeet mixed-team qualificationParinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh NarukaFinal subject to qualification
6:30 amTable tennisWomen’s doubles, Round 2Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Setayesh Iloukhani/Mahshid Ashtari (Iran)Round of 32
6:38 amAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 2PoojaFirst heptathlon discipline
6:46 amSwimmingMen’s 50m butterfly, Heat 5Benedicton BenistonFinal subject to qualification
6:50 amCanoe sprintWomen’s K2 500m, semifinal 1Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy GeethaFinal subject to qualification
7:01 amAthleticsMixed 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2IndiaFinal subject to qualification
7:10 amAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon high jumpAnamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, PoojaSecond heptathlon discipline
7:10 amRowingWomen’s four, Final AGurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, PoonamMedal event
7:10 amTable tennisWomen’s doubles, Round 2Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal Sanjaa (Mongolia)Round of 32
7:21 amSwimmingMen’s 800m freestyle, Final BAryan NehraClassification final; not the medal race
7:32 amSwimmingMen’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Heat 1IndiaFinal subject to qualification
8:00 amCanoe sprintWomen’s C1 200m, Final AMegha PradeepSubject to qualification; medal event
8:00 amSquashMixed doubles, Round of 16Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa/Velavan SenthilkumarAll-Indian contest
8:10 amCanoe sprintMen’s K4 500m, Final AHarshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun SinghMedal event
8:20 amCanoe sprintWomen’s K2 500m, Final APhairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy GeethaSubject to qualification; medal event
8:30 amCanoe sprintMen’s C2 500m, Final ARaju Rawat/Gyaneshwor Singh PhilemMedal event
8:35 amTable tennisMen’s singles, Round 1Manush Shah vs Qi Shen Wong (Malaysia)Opening-round match
9:45 amKabaddiMen’s Group AIndia vs Chinese TaipeiGroup-stage match
10:30 amSquashWomen’s singles, Round of 16Tanvi Khanna vs Wai Yhann Au Yeong (Singapore)Knockout match
10:30 amSquashWomen’s singles, Round of 16Anahat Singh vs Wai Iynn Au Yeong (Singapore)Knockout match
11:10 amCanoe sprintMen’s K1 500m, Heat 2Harshwardhan Singh ShaktawatQualification heat
11:15 amShootingSkeet mixed-team finalParinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh NarukaSubject to qualification; medal event
11:15 amSquashMen’s singles, Round of 16Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka)Knockout match
11:15 amSquashMen’s singles, Round of 16Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva (Malaysia)Knockout match
11:20 amRowingLightweight men’s single sculls, Final BAjay TyagiClassification race; not a medal final
11:30 amEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions, Group BParitosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia)Group-stage match
11:30 amHockeyMen’s Pool AIndia vs South KoreaPool match
11:40 amCanoe sprintMixed K2 500m, Heat 2Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil SathyaprakashQualification heat
NoonRowingLightweight men’s double sculls, Final ARohit/Ujjwal Kumar SinghMedal event
12:10 pmEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions, Group BParitosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore)Group-stage match
12:15 pmShootingMen’s 10m air pistol individual finalIndian qualifiersSubject to qualification; medal event
1:00 pmRowingMen’s quadruple sculls, Final AArvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar KhanMedal event
1:10 pmEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions, Group BParitosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei)Group-stage match
From 1:30 pmBoxingWomen’s 65kg preliminary round, Bout 58Parveen vs Malika Nozimova (Tajikistan)Follows five earlier bouts; exact start may vary
1:35 pmSwimmingMen’s 50m butterfly finalBenedicton BenistonSubject to qualification; medal event
2:10 pmEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions, Group BParitosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand)Group-stage match
2:48 pmSwimmingMen’s 4x100m freestyle relay finalIndiaSubject to qualification; medal event
3:35 pmAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon shot putAnamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, PoojaThird heptathlon discipline
4:14 pmAthleticsWomen’s triple jump finalNiharika Vashisht, Asha IlangoMedal event
4:15 pmKabaddiWomen’s Group AJapan vs IndiaGroup-stage match
4:38 pmAthleticsMen’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 1Animesh KujurQualification heat
5:02 pmAthleticsMen’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 4Gurindervir SinghQualification heat
From 5:30 pmAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon 200m, heatsAnamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, PoojaHeats at 5:30 pm and 5:40 pm; individual assignments pending
5:55 pmAthleticsWomen’s 10,000m finalSeemaMedal event
6:45 pmAthleticsMixed 4x400m relay finalIndiaSubject to qualification; medal event
 

India’s medal events on September 24

India will have multiple medal opportunities on September 24, with rowing, wushu, shooting, canoe sprint, swimming and athletics featuring finals. Several other medal events are subject to qualification, including the shooting skeet mixed-team final, men’s 10m air pistol individual final, canoe sprint finals, swimming finals and mixed 4x400m relay final.

Asian Games 2026 September 24 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 24 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2026 September 24 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
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