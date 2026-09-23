Asiad 2026 Sept 24: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
Rohibina Devi will present India with their first medal opportunity on Day 5 when she takes the mat for the wushu women's 60kg final at 6:10 am IST
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Rohibina Devi will present India with their first medal opportunity on Day 5 when she takes the mat for the wushu women's 60kg final at 6:10 am IST
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 24
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|News/status
|5:10 am
|Rowing
|Men’s single sculls, Final A
|Balraj Panwar
|Medal event
|5:30 am
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls, Final A
|Satnam Singh/Salman Khan
|Medal event
|6:10 am
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg final
|Rohibina Devi vs Zhang (China)
|Medal event
|6:15 am
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final
|Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve
|Team medal event; individual qualification
|6:30 am
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 1
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil
|First heptathlon discipline
|6:30 am
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s C1 200m, semifinal 1
|Megha Pradeep
|Final subject to qualification
|6:30 am
|Rowing
|Men’s pair, Final B
|Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar
|Classification race; not a medal final
|6:30 am
|Shooting
|Skeet mixed-team qualification
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|Final subject to qualification
|6:30 am
|Table tennis
|Women’s doubles, Round 2
|Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Setayesh Iloukhani/Mahshid Ashtari (Iran)
|Round of 32
|6:38 am
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 2
|Pooja
|First heptathlon discipline
|6:46 am
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m butterfly, Heat 5
|Benedicton Beniston
|Final subject to qualification
|6:50 am
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s K2 500m, semifinal 1
|Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha
|Final subject to qualification
|7:01 am
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2
|India
|Final subject to qualification
|7:10 am
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon high jump
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Second heptathlon discipline
|7:10 am
|Rowing
|Women’s four, Final A
|Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Poonam
|Medal event
|7:10 am
|Table tennis
|Women’s doubles, Round 2
|Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal Sanjaa (Mongolia)
|Round of 32
|7:21 am
|Swimming
|Men’s 800m freestyle, Final B
|Aryan Nehra
|Classification final; not the medal race
|7:32 am
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Heat 1
|India
|Final subject to qualification
|8:00 am
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s C1 200m, Final A
|Megha Pradeep
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|8:00 am
|Squash
|Mixed doubles, Round of 16
|Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar
|All-Indian contest
|8:10 am
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s K4 500m, Final A
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh
|Medal event
|8:20 am
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s K2 500m, Final A
|Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|8:30 am
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s C2 500m, Final A
|Raju Rawat/Gyaneshwor Singh Philem
|Medal event
|8:35 am
|Table tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 1
|Manush Shah vs Qi Shen Wong (Malaysia)
|Opening-round match
|9:45 am
|Kabaddi
|Men’s Group A
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|Group-stage match
|10:30 am
|Squash
|Women’s singles, Round of 16
|Tanvi Khanna vs Wai Yhann Au Yeong (Singapore)
|Knockout match
|10:30 am
|Squash
|Women’s singles, Round of 16
|Anahat Singh vs Wai Iynn Au Yeong (Singapore)
|Knockout match
|11:10 am
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s K1 500m, Heat 2
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat
|Qualification heat
|11:15 am
|Shooting
|Skeet mixed-team final
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|11:15 am
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 16
|Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka)
|Knockout match
|11:15 am
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 16
|Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva (Malaysia)
|Knockout match
|11:20 am
|Rowing
|Lightweight men’s single sculls, Final B
|Ajay Tyagi
|Classification race; not a medal final
|11:30 am
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia)
|Group-stage match
|11:30 am
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India vs South Korea
|Pool match
|11:40 am
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed K2 500m, Heat 2
|Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash
|Qualification heat
|Noon
|Rowing
|Lightweight men’s double sculls, Final A
|Rohit/Ujjwal Kumar Singh
|Medal event
|12:10 pm
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore)
|Group-stage match
|12:15 pm
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air pistol individual final
|Indian qualifiers
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|1:00 pm
|Rowing
|Men’s quadruple sculls, Final A
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan
|Medal event
|1:10 pm
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei)
|Group-stage match
|From 1:30 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg preliminary round, Bout 58
|Parveen vs Malika Nozimova (Tajikistan)
|Follows five earlier bouts; exact start may vary
|1:35 pm
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m butterfly final
|Benedicton Beniston
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|2:10 pm
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand)
|Group-stage match
|2:48 pm
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final
|India
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|3:35 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon shot put
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Third heptathlon discipline
|4:14 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s triple jump final
|Niharika Vashisht, Asha Ilango
|Medal event
|4:15 pm
|Kabaddi
|Women’s Group A
|Japan vs India
|Group-stage match
|4:38 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 1
|Animesh Kujur
|Qualification heat
|5:02 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 4
|Gurindervir Singh
|Qualification heat
|From 5:30 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 200m, heats
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Heats at 5:30 pm and 5:40 pm; individual assignments pending
|5:55 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m final
|Seema
|Medal event
|6:45 pm
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay final
|India
|Subject to qualification; medal event
First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:00 PM IST