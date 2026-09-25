Asiad 2026 Sept 26: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India’s September 26 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature multiple confirmed medal events, along with qualification rounds, knockout contests and group-stage matches across athletics, shooting, canoe sprint, squash, kabaddi, archery, boxing, fencing, surfing, table tennis, hockey and esports.

The day will begin early, with surfing, athletics, archery and shooting events starting before 5:00 am IST. India’s first confirmed medal opportunity will come in the men’s marathon final at 4:00 am, where Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera will compete for a podium finish.

Shooting will provide another medal opportunity at 6:15 am, with Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod competing in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final. The event will also serve as individual qualification, with the individual final subject to qualification.

Canoe sprint will provide a further medal opportunity at 8:20 am, when Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam compete in the mixed canoe double 500m final. Squash will also feature several medal events. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar will compete in the mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30 am, with a medal already assured. Anahat Singh will face Satomi Watanabe of Japan in the women’s singles semifinal at 10:30 am, while Abhay Singh will take on Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in the men’s singles semifinal at 11:15 am. Both singles semifinalists are assured of at least a bronze medal. Kabaddi will have two major medal events. The Indian women’s team will face Iran in the gold-medal match at 9:30 am, while the men’s team will contest its gold-medal match at 2:30 pm against an opponent to be confirmed.

Athletics will account for several confirmed medal events later in the day. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will compete in the men’s shot put final at 4:30 pm, followed by Praveen Chithravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in the men’s triple jump final at 5:05 pm. Pooja and Parul Chaudhary will contest the women’s 1500m final at 6:45 pm. Apart from the confirmed medal events, India will have several opportunities to progress to later rounds. Archery will have qualification sessions across recurve and compound events, while Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad will compete in the men’s decathlon 100m, long jump and shot put.

Table tennis will see Yashaswini Ghorpade face Japan’s Miwa Harimoto in the women’s singles Round 3 at 6:30 am, with a quarterfinal place at stake. Boxing will feature Jadumani Singh Mandengbam against the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in the men’s 55kg Round of 16, while Kapil Pokhariya will face Iran’s Sam Estaki in the men’s 90kg Round of 16. Priya will meet South Korea’s Oh Yeonji in the women’s 60kg Round of 16. Fencing will see the Indian women’s foil team face Indonesia in the Table of 16 at 6:00 am, while the men’s sabre team will take on the Philippines at 7:00 am.

Surfing will feature Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in their respective women’s and men’s shortboard Round 2 heats. Canoe sprint will also see Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat compete in the men’s kayak single 500m semifinal, while the mixed kayak double 500m combination of Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash will also compete in the semifinals. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Team sports will see India face Japan in a men’s hockey Pool A match at 1:30 pm. India will also be represented in esports, with Paritosh taking on South Korea’s Kang Dongshin in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal at 6:45 am, while the Pokémon UNITE team will face Japan in a Group C match at 10:45 am.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 26 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 26 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Status/news 3:58 am Surfing Women’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 3 Kamali Prakash vs Camille Marie Spaccarotella (Singapore) Next round subject to qualification 4:00 am Athletics Men’s marathon final Sawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera Medal event 4:30 am Archery Recurve men’s individual and team qualification Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan Determines individual and team seedings 4:30 am Archery Compound women’s individual and team qualification Aditi Gopichand Swami, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi Determines individual and team seedings 4:54 am Surfing Women’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 7 Sugar Shanti Gayen vs Chen Wan-yu (Chinese Taipei) Next round subject to qualification 5:35 am Athletics Men’s decathlon 100m, Heat 1 Thowfeeq Noushad First decathlon discipline 5:43 am Athletics Men’s decathlon 100m, Heat 2 Tejaswin Shankar First decathlon discipline 5:50 am Surfing Men’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 1 Sivaraj Babu vs Davoud Khadir (Iran) Next round subject to qualification 6:00 am Fencing Women’s foil team, Table of 16 Indonesia vs India Later rounds subject to qualification 6:15 am Athletics Men’s decathlon long jump Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad Second decathlon discipline 6:15 am Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual qualification and team final Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod Team medal event; individual final subject to qualification 6:30 am Canoe sprint Men’s kayak single 500m semifinal Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat Final subject to qualification 6:30 am Table tennis Women’s singles, Round 3 Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto (Japan) Quarterfinal subject to qualification 6:45 am Esports Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal Paritosh vs Kang Dongshin (South Korea) Semifinal subject to qualification 6:50 am Canoe sprint Mixed kayak double 500m semifinal Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash Final subject to qualification 7:00 am Fencing Men’s sabre team, Table of 16 India vs Philippines Later rounds subject to qualification 7:55 am Athletics Men’s decathlon shot put Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad Third decathlon discipline 8:10 am Athletics Women’s long jump qualification Shaili Singh, Group A; Ancy Sojan, Group B Final subject to qualification 8:20 am Canoe sprint Mixed canoe double 500m, Final Raju Rawat/Neha Devi Leichonbam Medal event From 8:30 am Boxing Men’s 55kg, Round of 16 — Bout 89 Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines) Follows seven earlier bouts; exact start may vary From 8:30 am Boxing Men’s 90kg, Round of 16 — Bout 91 Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki (Iran) Follows nine earlier bouts; exact start may vary 8:30 am Squash Mixed doubles semifinal Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi/Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong, China) Medal event; bronze assured 8:32 am Athletics Men’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 5 Animesh Kujur Next round subject to qualification 9:00 am Archery Recurve women’s individual, team and mixed-team qualification Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat; India mixed team Determines knockout seedings 9:00 am Archery Compound men’s individual, team and mixed-team qualification Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru; India mixed team Determines knockout seedings 9:30 am Kabaddi Women’s team gold-medal match India vs Iran Gold-medal match 10:30 am Squash Women’s singles semifinal Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe (Japan) Medal event; bronze assured 10:45 am Esports Pokémon UNITE, Group C Match 3 India vs Japan Group-stage match 11:15 am Squash Men’s singles semifinal Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan) Medal event; bronze assured From 1:30 pm Boxing Women’s 60kg, Round of 16 — Bout 96 Priya vs Oh Yeonji (South Korea) Fourth bout of the session; exact start may vary 1:30 pm Hockey Men’s Pool A Japan vs India Pool-stage match 2:30 pm Kabaddi Men’s team gold-medal match India vs opponent to be confirmed Gold-medal match 4:04 pm Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles, Round 1 Heat 1 Jyothi Yarraji Final subject to qualification 4:12 pm Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles, Round 1 Heat 2 Nandhini Kongan Final subject to qualification 4:30 pm Athletics Men’s shot put final Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Karanveer Singh Medal event 4:33 pm Athletics Women’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 2 Harita Bhadra Next round subject to qualification 4:41 pm Athletics Women’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 3 Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland Next round subject to qualification 5:05 pm Athletics Men’s triple jump final Praveen Chithravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan Medal event 5:21 pm Athletics Men’s 1500m, Round 1 Heat 1 Yoonus Shah Final subject to qualification 5:31 pm Athletics Men’s 1500m, Round 1 Heat 2 Gulveer Singh Final subject to qualification 6:45 pm Athletics Women’s 1500m final Pooja, Parul Chaudhary Medal event

India’s medal events on September 26 India will have several confirmed medal events on September 26. The first medal opportunity will come in athletics, with Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera competing in the men’s marathon final at 4:00 am IST. Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod will compete in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final at 6:15 am. Canoe sprint will then feature Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam in the mixed canoe double 500m final at 8:20 am. Kabaddi will have two gold-medal matches, with the Indian women’s team facing Iran at 9:30 am and the men’s team playing its gold-medal match at 2:30 pm.

In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar will contest the mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30 am, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will compete in the women’s and men’s singles semifinals at 10:30 am and 11:15 am, respectively. Athletics will provide three more confirmed medal opportunities later in the day. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will compete in the men’s shot put final at 4:30 pm, Praveen Chithravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan will contest the men’s triple jump final at 5:05 pm, while Pooja and Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women’s 1500m final at 6:45 pm. Asian Games 2026 September 26 India events live streaming details The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 26 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.