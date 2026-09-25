Asiad 2026 Sept 26: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India will have several confirmed medal opportunities on Day 7, with action across athletics, shooting, canoe sprint, squash and kabaddi
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will have several confirmed medal opportunities on Day 7, with action across athletics, shooting, canoe sprint, squash and kabaddi
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 26
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|3:58 am
|Surfing
|Women’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 3
|Kamali Prakash vs Camille Marie Spaccarotella (Singapore)
|Next round subject to qualification
|4:00 am
|Athletics
|Men’s marathon final
|Sawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera
|Medal event
|4:30 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s individual and team qualification
|Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan
|Determines individual and team seedings
|4:30 am
|Archery
|Compound women’s individual and team qualification
|Aditi Gopichand Swami, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi
|Determines individual and team seedings
|4:54 am
|Surfing
|Women’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 7
|Sugar Shanti Gayen vs Chen Wan-yu (Chinese Taipei)
|Next round subject to qualification
|5:35 am
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 100m, Heat 1
|Thowfeeq Noushad
|First decathlon discipline
|5:43 am
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 100m, Heat 2
|Tejaswin Shankar
|First decathlon discipline
|5:50 am
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 1
|Sivaraj Babu vs Davoud Khadir (Iran)
|Next round subject to qualification
|6:00 am
|Fencing
|Women’s foil team, Table of 16
|Indonesia vs India
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|6:15 am
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon long jump
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|Second decathlon discipline
|6:15 am
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual qualification and team final
|Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod
|Team medal event; individual final subject to qualification
|6:30 am
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak single 500m semifinal
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat
|Final subject to qualification
|6:30 am
|Table tennis
|Women’s singles, Round 3
|Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto (Japan)
|Quarterfinal subject to qualification
|6:45 am
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal
|Paritosh vs Kang Dongshin (South Korea)
|Semifinal subject to qualification
|6:50 am
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed kayak double 500m semifinal
|Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash
|Final subject to qualification
|7:00 am
|Fencing
|Men’s sabre team, Table of 16
|India vs Philippines
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|7:55 am
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon shot put
|Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|Third decathlon discipline
|8:10 am
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump qualification
|Shaili Singh, Group A; Ancy Sojan, Group B
|Final subject to qualification
|8:20 am
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed canoe double 500m, Final
|Raju Rawat/Neha Devi Leichonbam
|Medal event
|From 8:30 am
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg, Round of 16 — Bout 89
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines)
|Follows seven earlier bouts; exact start may vary
|From 8:30 am
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg, Round of 16 — Bout 91
|Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki (Iran)
|Follows nine earlier bouts; exact start may vary
|8:30 am
|Squash
|Mixed doubles semifinal
|Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi/Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong, China)
|Medal event; bronze assured
|8:32 am
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 5
|Animesh Kujur
|Next round subject to qualification
|9:00 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s individual, team and mixed-team qualification
|Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat; India mixed team
|Determines knockout seedings
|9:00 am
|Archery
|Compound men’s individual, team and mixed-team qualification
|Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru; India mixed team
|Determines knockout seedings
|9:30 am
|Kabaddi
|Women’s team gold-medal match
|India vs Iran
|Gold-medal match
|10:30 am
|Squash
|Women’s singles semifinal
|Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe (Japan)
|Medal event; bronze assured
|10:45 am
|Esports
|Pokémon UNITE, Group C Match 3
|India vs Japan
|Group-stage match
|11:15 am
|Squash
|Men’s singles semifinal
|Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan)
|Medal event; bronze assured
|From 1:30 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg, Round of 16 — Bout 96
|Priya vs Oh Yeonji (South Korea)
|Fourth bout of the session; exact start may vary
|1:30 pm
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|Japan vs India
|Pool-stage match
|2:30 pm
|Kabaddi
|Men’s team gold-medal match
|India vs opponent to be confirmed
|Gold-medal match
|4:04 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m hurdles, Round 1 Heat 1
|Jyothi Yarraji
|Final subject to qualification
|4:12 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m hurdles, Round 1 Heat 2
|Nandhini Kongan
|Final subject to qualification
|4:30 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s shot put final
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Karanveer Singh
|Medal event
|4:33 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 2
|Harita Bhadra
|Next round subject to qualification
|4:41 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 3
|Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland
|Next round subject to qualification
|5:05 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s triple jump final
|Praveen Chithravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan
|Medal event
|5:21 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m, Round 1 Heat 1
|Yoonus Shah
|Final subject to qualification
|5:31 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m, Round 1 Heat 2
|Gulveer Singh
|Final subject to qualification
|6:45 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 1500m final
|Pooja, Parul Chaudhary
|Medal event
First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 5:37 PM IST