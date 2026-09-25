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Asiad 2026 Sept 26: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India will have several confirmed medal opportunities on Day 7, with action across athletics, shooting, canoe sprint, squash and kabaddi

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on Sep 26
Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on Sep 26
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 5:38 PM IST
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India’s September 26 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature multiple confirmed medal events, along with qualification rounds, knockout contests and group-stage matches across athletics, shooting, canoe sprint, squash, kabaddi, archery, boxing, fencing, surfing, table tennis, hockey and esports.
 
The day will begin early, with surfing, athletics, archery and shooting events starting before 5:00 am IST. India’s first confirmed medal opportunity will come in the men’s marathon final at 4:00 am, where Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera will compete for a podium finish.
 
Shooting will provide another medal opportunity at 6:15 am, with Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod competing in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final. The event will also serve as individual qualification, with the individual final subject to qualification.
 
Canoe sprint will provide a further medal opportunity at 8:20 am, when Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam compete in the mixed canoe double 500m final.
 
Squash will also feature several medal events. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar will compete in the mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30 am, with a medal already assured. Anahat Singh will face Satomi Watanabe of Japan in the women’s singles semifinal at 10:30 am, while Abhay Singh will take on Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in the men’s singles semifinal at 11:15 am. Both singles semifinalists are assured of at least a bronze medal.
 
Kabaddi will have two major medal events. The Indian women’s team will face Iran in the gold-medal match at 9:30 am, while the men’s team will contest its gold-medal match at 2:30 pm against an opponent to be confirmed.
 
Athletics will account for several confirmed medal events later in the day. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will compete in the men’s shot put final at 4:30 pm, followed by Praveen Chithravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in the men’s triple jump final at 5:05 pm. Pooja and Parul Chaudhary will contest the women’s 1500m final at 6:45 pm.
 
Apart from the confirmed medal events, India will have several opportunities to progress to later rounds. Archery will have qualification sessions across recurve and compound events, while Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad will compete in the men’s decathlon 100m, long jump and shot put.
 
Table tennis will see Yashaswini Ghorpade face Japan’s Miwa Harimoto in the women’s singles Round 3 at 6:30 am, with a quarterfinal place at stake.
 
Boxing will feature Jadumani Singh Mandengbam against the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in the men’s 55kg Round of 16, while Kapil Pokhariya will face Iran’s Sam Estaki in the men’s 90kg Round of 16. Priya will meet South Korea’s Oh Yeonji in the women’s 60kg Round of 16.
 
Fencing will see the Indian women’s foil team face Indonesia in the Table of 16 at 6:00 am, while the men’s sabre team will take on the Philippines at 7:00 am.
 
Surfing will feature Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in their respective women’s and men’s shortboard Round 2 heats. Canoe sprint will also see Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat compete in the men’s kayak single 500m semifinal, while the mixed kayak double 500m combination of Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash will also compete in the semifinals.
 
Team sports will see India face Japan in a men’s hockey Pool A match at 1:30 pm. India will also be represented in esports, with Paritosh taking on South Korea’s Kang Dongshin in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal at 6:45 am, while the Pokémon UNITE team will face Japan in a Group C match at 10:45 am. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
 
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 26 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 26
Time (IST)SportEvent/stageIndian participation/opponentStatus/news
3:58 amSurfingWomen’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 3Kamali Prakash vs Camille Marie Spaccarotella (Singapore)Next round subject to qualification
4:00 amAthleticsMen’s marathon finalSawan Barwal, Kartik KarkeraMedal event
4:30 amArcheryRecurve men’s individual and team qualificationYashdeep Sanjay Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj ChauhanDetermines individual and team seedings
4:30 amArcheryCompound women’s individual and team qualificationAditi Gopichand Swami, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha TaniparthiDetermines individual and team seedings
4:54 amSurfingWomen’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 7Sugar Shanti Gayen vs Chen Wan-yu (Chinese Taipei)Next round subject to qualification
5:35 amAthleticsMen’s decathlon 100m, Heat 1Thowfeeq NoushadFirst decathlon discipline
5:43 amAthleticsMen’s decathlon 100m, Heat 2Tejaswin ShankarFirst decathlon discipline
5:50 amSurfingMen’s shortboard, Round 2 Heat 1Sivaraj Babu vs Davoud Khadir (Iran)Next round subject to qualification
6:00 amFencingWomen’s foil team, Table of 16Indonesia vs IndiaLater rounds subject to qualification
6:15 amAthleticsMen’s decathlon long jumpTejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq NoushadSecond decathlon discipline
6:15 amShootingWomen’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual qualification and team finalAshi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Kochalumkal VinodTeam medal event; individual final subject to qualification
6:30 amCanoe sprintMen’s kayak single 500m semifinalHarshwardhan Singh ShaktawatFinal subject to qualification
6:30 amTable tennisWomen’s singles, Round 3Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto (Japan)Quarterfinal subject to qualification
6:45 amEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions quarterfinalParitosh vs Kang Dongshin (South Korea)Semifinal subject to qualification
6:50 amCanoe sprintMixed kayak double 500m semifinalParvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil SathyaprakashFinal subject to qualification
7:00 amFencingMen’s sabre team, Table of 16India vs PhilippinesLater rounds subject to qualification
7:55 amAthleticsMen’s decathlon shot putTejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq NoushadThird decathlon discipline
8:10 amAthleticsWomen’s long jump qualificationShaili Singh, Group A; Ancy Sojan, Group BFinal subject to qualification
8:20 amCanoe sprintMixed canoe double 500m, FinalRaju Rawat/Neha Devi LeichonbamMedal event
From 8:30 amBoxingMen’s 55kg, Round of 16 — Bout 89Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines)Follows seven earlier bouts; exact start may vary
From 8:30 amBoxingMen’s 90kg, Round of 16 — Bout 91Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki (Iran)Follows nine earlier bouts; exact start may vary
8:30 amSquashMixed doubles semifinalJoshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi/Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong, China)Medal event; bronze assured
8:32 amAthleticsMen’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 5Animesh KujurNext round subject to qualification
9:00 amArcheryRecurve women’s individual, team and mixed-team qualificationKirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat; India mixed teamDetermines knockout seedings
9:00 amArcheryCompound men’s individual, team and mixed-team qualificationKushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru; India mixed teamDetermines knockout seedings
9:30 amKabaddiWomen’s team gold-medal matchIndia vs IranGold-medal match
10:30 amSquashWomen’s singles semifinalAnahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe (Japan)Medal event; bronze assured
10:45 amEsportsPokémon UNITE, Group C Match 3India vs JapanGroup-stage match
11:15 amSquashMen’s singles semifinalAbhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan)Medal event; bronze assured
From 1:30 pmBoxingWomen’s 60kg, Round of 16 — Bout 96Priya vs Oh Yeonji (South Korea)Fourth bout of the session; exact start may vary
1:30 pmHockeyMen’s Pool AJapan vs IndiaPool-stage match
2:30 pmKabaddiMen’s team gold-medal matchIndia vs opponent to be confirmedGold-medal match
4:04 pmAthleticsWomen’s 100m hurdles, Round 1 Heat 1Jyothi YarrajiFinal subject to qualification
4:12 pmAthleticsWomen’s 100m hurdles, Round 1 Heat 2Nandhini KonganFinal subject to qualification
4:30 pmAthleticsMen’s shot put finalTajinderpal Singh Toor, Karanveer SinghMedal event
4:33 pmAthleticsWomen’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 2Harita BhadraNext round subject to qualification
4:41 pmAthleticsWomen’s 200m, Round 1 Heat 3Unnathi Aiyappa BollandNext round subject to qualification
5:05 pmAthleticsMen’s triple jump finalPraveen Chithravel, Karthik UnnikrishnanMedal event
5:21 pmAthleticsMen’s 1500m, Round 1 Heat 1Yoonus ShahFinal subject to qualification
5:31 pmAthleticsMen’s 1500m, Round 1 Heat 2Gulveer SinghFinal subject to qualification
6:45 pmAthleticsWomen’s 1500m finalPooja, Parul ChaudharyMedal event

India’s medal events on September 26

India will have several confirmed medal events on September 26. The first medal opportunity will come in athletics, with Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera competing in the men’s marathon final at 4:00 am IST.
 
Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod will compete in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final at 6:15 am. Canoe sprint will then feature Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam in the mixed canoe double 500m final at 8:20 am.
 
Kabaddi will have two gold-medal matches, with the Indian women’s team facing Iran at 9:30 am and the men’s team playing its gold-medal match at 2:30 pm.
 
In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar will contest the mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30 am, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will compete in the women’s and men’s singles semifinals at 10:30 am and 11:15 am, respectively.
 
Athletics will provide three more confirmed medal opportunities later in the day. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will compete in the men’s shot put final at 4:30 pm, Praveen Chithravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan will contest the men’s triple jump final at 5:05 pm, while Pooja and Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women’s 1500m final at 6:45 pm.

Asian Games 2026 September 26 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 26 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2026 September 26 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
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