Asiad 2026 Sept 29: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India will have several medal opportunities on Day 10, with shooting, boxing and athletics dominating the schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will have several medal opportunities on Day 10, with shooting, boxing and athletics dominating the schedule
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 29
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|4:54 am
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard quarter-final, Heat 4
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines)
|semi-final at 7:47 am and medal matches at 9:26 am/10:35 am, subject to progression
|5:30 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Dhiraj Bommadevara; opponent to be determined
|Round of 16 at 6:10 am, subject to qualification
|5:30 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia)
|Round of 16 at 6:10 am, subject to qualification
|6:24 am
|Kurash
|Men’s under-66kg, Round of 16
|Vipin Kumar vs winner of Nick Gabriel Ligero and Yoon Hyeonsu
|QF at 8 am, SF at 10:50 am and final at 11:45 am, subject to progression
|6:30 am
|Shooting
|Men’s trap qualification Day 3 and team final
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
|Team medal event
|6:30 am
|Shooting
|Women’s trap qualification Day 3 and team final
|Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
|Team medal event
|6:30 am
|Squash
|Women’s team, Pool C
|India vs Iran
|Pool match
|6:30 am
|Tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 2
|Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia)
|Knockout match
|6:30 am
|Cycling track
|Women’s team sprint qualifying
|India: Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, Triyasha Paul
|Subsequent rounds and medal races subject to qualification
|6:48 am
|Cycling track
|Men’s team sprint qualifying
|Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|Medal races from 12:49 pm, subject to qualification
|7:00 am
|Canoe slalom
|Men’s kayak single heats
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|7:12 am
|Cycling track
|Women’s team pursuit qualifying
|Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole
|First round subject to qualification
|7:50 am
|Canoe slalom
|Women’s canoe single heats
|Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|8:47 am
|Canoe slalom
|Women’s kayak single heats
|Shikha Chouhan
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|Not before 9:00 am
|Tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 2
|Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan (South Korea)
|Resumption of interrupted Day 9 match
|Not before 9:00 am
|Tennis
|Men’s doubles, Round 2
|Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)
|Scheduled after rest
|Not before 9:00 am
|Tennis
|Men’s doubles, Round 2
|Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal)
|Scheduled after rest
|Session from 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg semi-final, Bout 150
|Parveen vs Li Shu (China)
|Medal event; bronze assured, win secures final berth
|Session from 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg semi-final, Bout 153
|Ankush vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan)
|Medal event; exact time depends on preceding bouts
|Session from 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Men’s over-90kg semi-final, Bout 155
|Narender vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)
|Medal event; exact time depends on preceding bouts
|9:45 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Kirti vs Hoang Phuong Thao (Vietnam)
|Round of 16 at 10:25 am, subject to qualification
|9:45 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Kumkum Anil Mohod vs Bishindee Urantungalag (Mongolia)
|Round of 16 at 10:25 am, subject to qualification
|10:00 am
|Sailing
|Men’s dinghy qualification series, Race 3
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Rescheduled race
|10:30 am
|Shooting
|Women’s trap individual final
|Indian qualifiers, if any
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|12 noon
|Shooting
|Men’s trap individual final
|Indian qualifiers, if any
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|Not before 12 noon
|Tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round 1
|Ankita Raina/N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson (Hong Kong, China)
|Scheduled after rest
|12:30 pm
|Volleyball
|Men’s preliminary round, Pool C
|India vs Qatar
|Pool match
|2:50 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s pole vault final
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Medal event
|3:35 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s high jump final
|Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju
|Medal event
|4:05 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s hammer throw final
|Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary
|Medal event
|4:20 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m final
|Gowthami Jayaraman and/or Pooja
|Medal event; subject to qualification from September 28 heats
|4:35 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 800m final
|Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath
|Medal event
|4:45 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 5000m final
|Gulveer Singh, Avinash Mukund Sable
|Medal event
|5:18 pm
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay final
|Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra
|Medal event; India qualified second in its heat
|5:35 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x400m relay final
|India; final line-up to be confirmed
|Medal event
First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 5:48 PM IST