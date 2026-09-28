Asiad 2026 Sept 29: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India’s September 29 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature several medal opportunities, qualification rounds, knockout contests and group-stage matches across shooting, athletics, boxing, archery, cycling, canoe slalom, tennis, sailing, squash, surfing and volleyball.

The day will begin early, with Kishore Kumar Anbarasu competing in the men’s shortboard surfing quarterfinal at 4:54 am IST. Archery will follow, with Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan in the men’s recurve individual elimination rounds at 5:30 am.

Shooting will be one of the main medal-event sports of the day. Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj will compete in the men’s trap qualification, while Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru will be in the women’s trap qualification. The men’s and women’s trap team finals are also scheduled from 6:30 am, with the individual finals later in the day.

Squash will see the Indian women’s team face Iran in Pool C at 6:30 am, while Vipin Kumar will begin his men’s under-66kg kurash campaign at 6:24 am. India will also have competitors in track cycling, canoe slalom and tennis during the morning session. Sumit Nagal is scheduled to resume his men’s singles campaign against Hong Seong-chan of South Korea at 7:30 am. Boxing will provide three major medal opportunities in the late morning. Parveen will face Li Shu of China in the women’s 65kg semifinal at 10:15 am, followed by Ankush against Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal at 11:00 am. Narender will then take on Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s over-90kg semifinal at 11:30 am.

India will also face Qatar in the men’s volleyball preliminary-round Pool C match at 12:30 pm. Athletics will dominate the afternoon and evening, with several finals involving Indian athletes. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 pm, followed by Pooja and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju in the women’s high jump final at 3:35 pm. Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav will contest the women’s hammer throw final at 4:05 pm. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath will compete in the men’s 800m final at 4:35 pm, while Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable will line up in the men’s 5000m final at 4:45 pm. The women’s 800m final, mixed 4x100m relay final, women’s 4x400m relay final and men’s 4x400m relay final are also scheduled later in the day.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 29 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 29 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Status/news 4:54 am Surfing Men’s shortboard quarter-final, Heat 4 Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines) semi-final at 7:47 am and medal matches at 9:26 am/10:35 am, subject to progression 5:30 am Archery Recurve men’s individual, 1/16 elimination Dhiraj Bommadevara; opponent to be determined Round of 16 at 6:10 am, subject to qualification 5:30 am Archery Recurve men’s individual, 1/16 elimination Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia) Round of 16 at 6:10 am, subject to qualification 6:24 am Kurash Men’s under-66kg, Round of 16 Vipin Kumar vs winner of Nick Gabriel Ligero and Yoon Hyeonsu QF at 8 am, SF at 10:50 am and final at 11:45 am, subject to progression 6:30 am Shooting Men’s trap qualification Day 3 and team final Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj Team medal event 6:30 am Shooting Women’s trap qualification Day 3 and team final Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru Team medal event 6:30 am Squash Women’s team, Pool C India vs Iran Pool match 6:30 am Tennis Men’s singles, Round 2 Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia) Knockout match 6:30 am Cycling track Women’s team sprint qualifying India: Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, Triyasha Paul Subsequent rounds and medal races subject to qualification 6:48 am Cycling track Men’s team sprint qualifying Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam Medal races from 12:49 pm, subject to qualification 7:00 am Canoe slalom Men’s kayak single heats Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod Subsequent rounds subject to qualification 7:12 am Cycling track Women’s team pursuit qualifying Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole First round subject to qualification 7:50 am Canoe slalom Women’s canoe single heats Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen Subsequent rounds subject to qualification 8:47 am Canoe slalom Women’s kayak single heats Shikha Chouhan Subsequent rounds subject to qualification Not before 9:00 am Tennis Men’s singles, Round 2 Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan (South Korea) Resumption of interrupted Day 9 match Not before 9:00 am Tennis Men’s doubles, Round 2 Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan) Scheduled after rest Not before 9:00 am Tennis Men’s doubles, Round 2 Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal) Scheduled after rest Session from 9:30 am Boxing Women’s 65kg semi-final, Bout 150 Parveen vs Li Shu (China) Medal event; bronze assured, win secures final berth Session from 9:30 am Boxing Men’s 80kg semi-final, Bout 153 Ankush vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan) Medal event; exact time depends on preceding bouts Session from 9:30 am Boxing Men’s over-90kg semi-final, Bout 155 Narender vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) Medal event; exact time depends on preceding bouts 9:45 am Archery Recurve women’s individual, 1/16 elimination Kirti vs Hoang Phuong Thao (Vietnam) Round of 16 at 10:25 am, subject to qualification 9:45 am Archery Recurve women’s individual, 1/16 elimination Kumkum Anil Mohod vs Bishindee Urantungalag (Mongolia) Round of 16 at 10:25 am, subject to qualification 10:00 am Sailing Men’s dinghy qualification series, Race 3 Vishnu Saravanan Rescheduled race 10:30 am Shooting Women’s trap individual final Indian qualifiers, if any Medal event; subject to qualification 12 noon Shooting Men’s trap individual final Indian qualifiers, if any Medal event; subject to qualification Not before 12 noon Tennis Mixed doubles, Round 1 Ankita Raina/N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson (Hong Kong, China) Scheduled after rest 12:30 pm Volleyball Men’s preliminary round, Pool C India vs Qatar Pool match 2:50 pm Athletics Men’s pole vault final Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar Medal event 3:35 pm Athletics Women’s high jump final Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju Medal event 4:05 pm Athletics Women’s hammer throw final Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary Medal event 4:20 pm Athletics Women’s 800m final Gowthami Jayaraman and/or Pooja Medal event; subject to qualification from September 28 heats 4:35 pm Athletics Men’s 800m final Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath Medal event 4:45 pm Athletics Men’s 5000m final Gulveer Singh, Avinash Mukund Sable Medal event 5:18 pm Athletics Mixed 4x100m relay final Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra Medal event; India qualified second in its heat 5:35 pm Athletics Women’s 4x400m relay final India; final line-up to be confirmed Medal event

India’s medal events on September 29 India will have multiple medal events on September 29, beginning with the men’s and women’s trap team finals at 6:30 am. The individual trap finals are scheduled for 2:00 pm for women and 3:30 pm for men, according to the ISSF programme. Boxing will provide three guaranteed medal opportunities through the semifinals. Parveen (65kg) will face Li Shu at 10:15 am, Ankush (80kg) will take on Fazliddin Erkinboev at 11:00 am, and Narender (+90kg) will face Aibek Oralbay at 11:30 am. Athletics will provide the largest block of medal events. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 pm, followed by Pooja and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju in the women’s high jump final at 3:35 pm.

The women’s hammer throw final, featuring Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav, is scheduled for 4:05 pm. Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath will compete in the men’s 800m final at 4:35 pm, while Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable will compete in the men’s 5000m final at 4:45 pm. The athletics programme will conclude with the mixed 4x100m relay final at 5:18 pm, the women’s 4x400m relay final at 5:35 pm and the men’s 4x400m relay final at 5:47 pm. Asian Games 2026 September 29 India events live streaming details The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 29 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV is carrying live coverage of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.