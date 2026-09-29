Asiad 2026 Sept 30: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India will have several medal opportunities on Day 11, with archery, wrestling, cycling, judo and boxing among the key events
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will have several medal opportunities on Day 11, with archery, wrestling, cycling, judo and boxing among the key events
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 30
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|3:55 am
|Golf
|Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Veer Ahlawat
|Indian tee time
|4:06 am
|Golf
|Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Saptak Talwar
|Indian tee time
|4:17 am
|Golf
|Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|Indian tee time
|5:30 am
|Esports
|League of Legends, Group B Match 1
|India vs Hong Kong, China
|Scheduled
|5:30 am
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Vietnam
|Scheduled
|5:55 am
|Archery
|Compound women’s team semifinal
|Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs South Korea
|Medal match
|6:10 am
|Shooting
|Men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 1
|Anish
|Qualification
|6:25 am
|Archery
|Compound women’s team bronze-medal match
|India, if defeated by South Korea
|Subject to semifinal result
|6:30 am
|Cycling – track
|Men’s sprint qualification
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Qualification
|6:30 am
|Shooting
|Trap mixed-team qualification
|Kynan Chenai/Neeru
|Qualification
|6:30 am
|Squash
|Women’s team quarterfinal
|India vs Singapore
|Scheduled
|6:30 am
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Laos
|Scheduled
|6:50 am
|Archery
|Compound women’s team gold-medal match
|India, if defeated South Korea
|Subject to semifinal result
|7:00 am
|Canoe slalom
|Men’s kayak single semifinal
|Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat
|Semifinal
|7:00 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin, first round Heat 2
|Sarita Kumari
|First round
|7:05 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin, first round Heat 3
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|First round
|7:10 am
|Cycling – track
|Men’s sprint, 1/16 finals
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Subject to qualification
|7:23 am
|Wrestling
|Women’s 68kg, Round of 16
|Nisha vs Pak Sol Gum, North Korea
|Later rounds subject to progression
|7:30 am
|Sailing
|Girls’ dinghy opening series, Race 1
|Mahi Verma
|Rescheduled
|7:30 am
|Sailing
|Men’s skiff opening series, Race 3
|Prince Kurisinkal Noble/Manu Francis
|Rescheduled
|7:30 am
|Sailing
|Men’s dinghy qualification series, Race 3
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Rescheduled
|7:34 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin repechage
|Sarita Kumari
|If required
|7:34 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin repechage
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|If required
|7:35 am
|Sailing
|Women’s windsurfing opening series, Race 1
|Katya Ida Coelho
|Rescheduled
|7:35 am
|Sailing
|Women’s skiff opening series, Race 3
|Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma
|Rescheduled
|7:47 am
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinal
|Sunil Kumar
|Opponent yet to be confirmed
|7:55 am
|Archery
|Compound mixed-team semifinal
|Chikitha Taniparthi/Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Thailand
|Medal match
|8:00 am
|Canoe slalom
|Women’s canoe single semifinal
|Rina Sen, Pallavi Jagtap
|Semifinal
|8:00 am
|Esports
|League of Legends, Group B Match 3
|India vs South Korea
|Scheduled
|8:39 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|Indian tee time
|8:50 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Diksha Dagar
|Indian tee time
|8:50 am
|Archery
|Compound mixed-team bronze-medal match
|India, if defeated by Thailand
|Subject to semifinal result
|9:01 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Aditi Ashok
|Indian tee time
|9:15 am
|Archery
|Compound mixed-team gold-medal match
|India, if defeated Thailand
|Subject to semifinal result
|9:30 am onwards
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg semifinal, Bout 160
|Priya vs Yang Chengyu, China
|Bronze assured; medal event
|9:30 am onwards
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg semifinal, Bout 162
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova, Kazakhstan
|Bronze assured; medal event
|9:30 am onwards
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg semifinal, Bout 167
|Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev, Uzbekistan
|Bronze assured; medal event
|10:00 am
|Canoe slalom
|Men’s kayak single final
|India, if qualified
|Medal event
|10:30 am
|Esports
|League of Legends, Group B Match 5
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|Scheduled
|10:30 am
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Philippines
|Scheduled
|10:36 am
|Canoe slalom
|Women’s canoe single final
|India, if qualified
|Medal event
|10:55 am
|Archery
|Compound men’s team semifinal
|Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs South Korea
|Medal match
|11:00 am
|Shooting
|Trap mixed-team final
|Kynan Chenai/Neeru
|If qualified — medal event
|11:00 am
|Squash
|Men’s team quarterfinal
|India vs Kuwait
|Scheduled
|11:25 am
|Archery
|Compound men’s team bronze-medal match
|India, if defeated by South Korea
|Subject to semifinal result
|11:30 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin semifinals
|Sarita Kumari/Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|Subject to progression
|11:40 am
|Cycling – track
|Men’s sprint, 1/8 finals
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Subject to progression
|11:50 am
|Archery
|Compound men’s team gold-medal match
|India, if defeated South Korea
|Subject to semifinal result
|12:37 pm
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin medal final
|Indian qualifiers
|Medal event
|2:51 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal bouts
|Sunil Kumar, if progressed
|Subject to progression
|3:09 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal bouts
|Sunil Kumar, if progressed
|Subject to progression
|3:30 pm
|Hockey
|Women’s semifinal
|India vs South Korea
|Winner advances to gold-medal match
|3:48 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 68kg medal bouts
|Nisha, if progressed
|Subject to progression
|4:08 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 68kg medal bouts
|Nisha, if progressed
|Subject to progression
|4:36 pm
|Sport climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 quarterfinal, Heat 1
|Joga Purty
|Quarterfinal
|4:49 pm
|Sport climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 semifinal
|Joga Purty, if qualified
|Subject to progression
|4:51 pm
|Sport climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 semifinal
|Joga Purty, if qualified
|Subject to progression
|4:58 pm
|Sport climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 medal final
|Joga Purty, if qualified
|Medal event
First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 5:17 PM IST