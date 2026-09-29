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Asiad 2026 Sept 30: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India will have several medal opportunities on Day 11, with archery, wrestling, cycling, judo and boxing among the key events

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on Sep 30
Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on Sep 30
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
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India’s September 30 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions across archery, boxing, wrestling, judo, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, tennis, sailing, sepak takraw and sport climbing.
 
The day will begin early with India’s six-member golf contingent making its Asian Games debut at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar will compete in the men’s opening round, while Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will feature in the women’s competition. Golf will run from September 30 to October 3.
 
Archery will provide some of India’s first medal opportunities of the day. The women’s compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep will face South Korea in the semifinal at 5:30 am. The compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav will also be in semifinal action, while the men’s compound team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will face South Korea later in the morning. India’s compound teams have already secured semifinal berths.
 
Wrestling will begin its Asian Games campaign on Wednesday, with Sunil Kumar competing in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category and Nisha in the women’s 68kg event. The competition will include qualification and repechage rounds before the medal bouts later in the day.
 
Boxing will continue with its second set of semifinals. Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Kapil Pokhariya, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain are scheduled to compete in their respective categories. The semifinals begin at 9:30 am, with the exact bout timings dependent on the preceding contests.
 
Cycling will also feature prominently, with Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and other Indian riders in the men’s sprint, while the women’s keirin and team pursuit events will also involve Indian riders. The women’s team pursuit medal races are scheduled for 11:58 am, subject to qualification.
 
Judo begins its Asian Games competition, with Asmita Dey representing India in the women’s under-48kg category. The preliminary rounds are scheduled in the morning, followed by the final block in the afternoon.
 
Hockey will see the Indian women’s team in semifinal or classification action, depending on its position after the pool stage. The semifinals are scheduled from 4:30 pm, while classification matches begin earlier in the day. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
 
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 30 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 30
Time (IST)SportEvent/stageIndian participation/opponentStatus/news
3:55 amGolfMen’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1Veer AhlawatIndian tee time
4:06 amGolfMen’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1Saptak TalwarIndian tee time
4:17 amGolfMen’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1Yuvraj SandhuIndian tee time
5:30 amEsportsLeague of Legends, Group B Match 1India vs Hong Kong, ChinaScheduled
5:30 amSepaktakrawWomen’s quadrant, Group AIndia vs VietnamScheduled
5:55 amArcheryCompound women’s team semifinalChikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs South KoreaMedal match
6:10 amShootingMen’s 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 1AnishQualification
6:25 amArcheryCompound women’s team bronze-medal matchIndia, if defeated by South KoreaSubject to semifinal result
6:30 amCycling – trackMen’s sprint qualificationRonaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham ElkatohchoongoQualification
6:30 amShootingTrap mixed-team qualificationKynan Chenai/NeeruQualification
6:30 amSquashWomen’s team quarterfinalIndia vs SingaporeScheduled
6:30 amSepaktakrawMen’s quadrant, Group AIndia vs LaosScheduled
6:50 amArcheryCompound women’s team gold-medal matchIndia, if defeated South KoreaSubject to semifinal result
7:00 amCanoe slalomMen’s kayak single semifinalPradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh KewatSemifinal
7:00 amCycling – trackWomen’s keirin, first round Heat 2Sarita KumariFirst round
7:05 amCycling – trackWomen’s keirin, first round Heat 3Keerthi Rangaswamy ChikkaFirst round
7:10 amCycling – trackMen’s sprint, 1/16 finalsRonaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham ElkatohchoongoSubject to qualification
7:23 amWrestlingWomen’s 68kg, Round of 16Nisha vs Pak Sol Gum, North KoreaLater rounds subject to progression
7:30 amSailingGirls’ dinghy opening series, Race 1Mahi VermaRescheduled
7:30 amSailingMen’s skiff opening series, Race 3Prince Kurisinkal Noble/Manu FrancisRescheduled
7:30 amSailingMen’s dinghy qualification series, Race 3Vishnu SaravananRescheduled
7:34 amCycling – trackWomen’s keirin repechageSarita KumariIf required
7:34 amCycling – trackWomen’s keirin repechageKeerthi Rangaswamy ChikkaIf required
7:35 amSailingWomen’s windsurfing opening series, Race 1Katya Ida CoelhoRescheduled
7:35 amSailingWomen’s skiff opening series, Race 3Harshita Tomar/Shital VermaRescheduled
7:47 amWrestlingMen’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinalSunil KumarOpponent yet to be confirmed
7:55 amArcheryCompound mixed-team semifinalChikitha Taniparthi/Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs ThailandMedal match
8:00 amCanoe slalomWomen’s canoe single semifinalRina Sen, Pallavi JagtapSemifinal
8:00 amEsportsLeague of Legends, Group B Match 3India vs South KoreaScheduled
8:39 amGolfWomen’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1Pranavi Sharath UrsIndian tee time
8:50 amGolfWomen’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1Diksha DagarIndian tee time
8:50 amArcheryCompound mixed-team bronze-medal matchIndia, if defeated by ThailandSubject to semifinal result
9:01 amGolfWomen’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1Aditi AshokIndian tee time
9:15 amArcheryCompound mixed-team gold-medal matchIndia, if defeated ThailandSubject to semifinal result
9:30 am onwardsBoxingWomen’s 60kg semifinal, Bout 160Priya vs Yang Chengyu, ChinaBronze assured; medal event
9:30 am onwardsBoxingWomen’s 75kg semifinal, Bout 162Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova, KazakhstanBronze assured; medal event
9:30 am onwardsBoxingMen’s 90kg semifinal, Bout 167Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev, UzbekistanBronze assured; medal event
10:00 amCanoe slalomMen’s kayak single finalIndia, if qualifiedMedal event
10:30 amEsportsLeague of Legends, Group B Match 5India vs Chinese TaipeiScheduled
10:30 amSepaktakrawWomen’s quadrant, Group AIndia vs PhilippinesScheduled
10:36 amCanoe slalomWomen’s canoe single finalIndia, if qualifiedMedal event
10:55 amArcheryCompound men’s team semifinalKushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs South KoreaMedal match
11:00 amShootingTrap mixed-team finalKynan Chenai/NeeruIf qualified — medal event
11:00 amSquashMen’s team quarterfinalIndia vs KuwaitScheduled
11:25 amArcheryCompound men’s team bronze-medal matchIndia, if defeated by South KoreaSubject to semifinal result
11:30 amCycling – trackWomen’s keirin semifinalsSarita Kumari/Keerthi Rangaswamy ChikkaSubject to progression
11:40 amCycling – trackMen’s sprint, 1/8 finalsRonaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham ElkatohchoongoSubject to progression
11:50 amArcheryCompound men’s team gold-medal matchIndia, if defeated South KoreaSubject to semifinal result
12:37 pmCycling – trackWomen’s keirin medal finalIndian qualifiersMedal event
2:51 pmWrestlingMen’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal boutsSunil Kumar, if progressedSubject to progression
3:09 pmWrestlingMen’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal boutsSunil Kumar, if progressedSubject to progression
3:30 pmHockeyWomen’s semifinalIndia vs South KoreaWinner advances to gold-medal match
3:48 pmWrestlingWomen’s 68kg medal boutsNisha, if progressedSubject to progression
4:08 pmWrestlingWomen’s 68kg medal boutsNisha, if progressedSubject to progression
4:36 pmSport climbingWomen’s Speed 4 quarterfinal, Heat 1Joga PurtyQuarterfinal
4:49 pmSport climbingWomen’s Speed 4 semifinalJoga Purty, if qualifiedSubject to progression
4:51 pmSport climbingWomen’s Speed 4 semifinalJoga Purty, if qualifiedSubject to progression
4:58 pmSport climbingWomen’s Speed 4 medal finalJoga Purty, if qualifiedMedal event

India’s medal events on September 30

India’s first medal opportunities will come in compound archery, with the women’s team semifinal at 5:30 am, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches at 6:25 am and 6:50 am. The mixed team and men’s team competitions will also have medal matches later in the morning. India’s women’s and men’s compound teams have already reached the semifinals.
 
Cycling will provide another medal opportunity through the women’s team pursuit medal race at 11:58 am and the women’s keirin final at 12:32 pm, subject to qualification.
 
Judo will have medal contests in the women’s under-48kg category in the afternoon. Asmita Dey is India’s entry in the category, with the final block scheduled after the preliminary rounds.
 
Wrestling will begin with medal rounds on the same day as the qualification contests. Sunil Kumar’s Greco-Roman 87kg category and Nisha’s women’s 68kg category are both scheduled on September 30.
 
Boxing will also offer medal opportunities through six semifinals involving Indian boxers. Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Kapil Pokhariya, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain are scheduled to compete. The winners advance to the October 2 finals, while losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

Asian Games 2026 September 30 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 30 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV’s Asian Games hub is carrying live coverage across sports and individual events.

Asian Games 2026 September 30 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Television coverage is being provided across the network’s sports channels, while SonyLIV is carrying the digital stream.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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