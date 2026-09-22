Asiad 2026: Smriti, spinners shine as India retain women's cricket gold

India opened their gold medal account at the Asian Games 2026 in emphatic fashion as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's cricket final at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on Tuesday. The victory secured India's second successive Asian Games women's cricket gold after their triumph over Sri Lanka in the Hangzhou 2022 final, held in 2023.

Smriti Mandhana's 79 and Richa Ghosh's unbeaten 49 powered India to 216/3, the highest team total in Asian Games women's cricket, before the spinners completed the job by bowling Sri Lanka out for 69. The gold is India's first of the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

India record a dominant win India won the toss and opted to bat, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma immediately putting Sri Lanka under pressure. The pair raced past 50 in just 4.3 overs and took India to 67/0 at the end of the powerplay. Mandhana brought up her 37th T20I half-century in 30 balls, while Shafali provided attacking support before falling for 48 off 29 balls to Chamudi Praboda. The opening stand was worth 99 runs. Mandhana continued to control the innings and added another 42 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 19 off 17 balls. Mandhana eventually departed for a superb 79 off 45 balls, but Richa Ghosh provided late acceleration with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls to take India to 216/3.

Sri Lanka's chase never developed into a contest. Shafali, who had already contributed with the bat, struck twice with the ball, removing Imesha Dulani for three and Hasini Perera without scoring. Sri Lanka slipped to 30/2 before Deepti Sharma dismissed captain Chamari Athapaththu for 29. ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026 medal tally: Full list of India medal winners till Day 3 Shreyanka Patil then removed Harshita Samarawickrama for a duck, while Sree Charani added to the pressure by dismissing Hansima Karunaratne for one. Deepti then accounted for Kavisha Dilhari for 11 as Sri Lanka fell to 49/6. Charani and Deepti continued to run through the lower order before Shreyanka completed the rout. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 69 in 15.4 overs, giving India a 147-run victory.

India defend gold against same opponents The victory completed another successful title defence for India against Sri Lanka. The two teams had also contested the women's cricket final at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with India winning gold in the previous edition. The repeat final in Aichi-Nagoya therefore gave India the opportunity to defend their title against the same opponents, and the defending champions did so with an even more commanding performance. India had also beaten Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final earlier this month, making Tuesday's victory their third successive final win against Sri Lanka across the two competitions. For India, the triumph also carried wider significance in the medal race. The women's cricket gold became the country's first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, after the Indian contingent had accumulated silver and bronze medals across shooting and other disciplines.

The result gives Harmanpreet Kaur's team another Asian Games title while underlining the depth of India's women's side, with Mandhana leading the scoring, Shafali contributing with bat and ball and the spin attack combining to dismiss Sri Lanka for just 69. The victory also means India remain the defending Asian Games champions in women's cricket. India men's campaign begins on September 28 With the women's tournament now complete, attention turns to India's men's cricket campaign. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will begin its Asian Games campaign directly in the quarter-finals on September 28, with India facing the second-placed team from Group A. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal make up Group A, while Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman are in Group B. The preliminary group matches begin on September 24, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.