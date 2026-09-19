Asiad 2026: Sports Ministry seeks diaspora support amid room crunch

Alarmed by the accommodation crisis at the Asian Games, the Sports Ministry has reached out to the Indian diaspora here to "help with the lodging" of athletes in case the shortage of rooms is not resolved during the continental showpiece beginning on Saturday.

Several athletes, including those from India, have complained about delay in handing of their accommodation, which has been spread across container-style huts, a docked cruise ship and some hotels in the absence of a designated athletes village to save cost.

India's Chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav on Friday revealed that about 35 Indian athletes had to be shifted to hotels after not getting their designated accommodation from the organisers. With more athletes expected to land here as per their competition schedule, the situation could get aggravated.

"The sports ministry has reached out to the Indian diaspora to be on standby to help it with the accommodation of its athletes in case there is shortage of rooms for them during the course of the Asian Games," a travelling Ministry official said here. A senior sports ministry official told PTI on condition of anonymity that the Indian embassy had played a big role in the outreach to around 2000 families in Nagoya and many of them have come forward in the event of a shortage of accommodation. "The first priority would be to accommodate the athletes in good hotels but if there is still a requirement for more rooms there is the Indian diaspora to fall back on," said the official.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also reached the port city and was present briefly at the flag hoisting ceremony on Friday, which was delayed for over an hour because of "miscommunication" between the Olympic Council of Asia and the local organising committee. The Ministry is confident that the situation can be handled by taking the diaspora's support. The badminton players were shifted to hotels after delay in getting accommodation and would be lodged there for the time being. "The diaspora has been very cooperative and they are helping in every way possible, including helping athletes at the airport by guiding them to the welcome area," the official said.