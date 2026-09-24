Asiad 2026: Sreeja-Syndrela, Yashaswini-Diya, Shah advance in table tennis

Indian paddlers enjoyed a successful day at the Asian Games here on Thursday, with women's doubles pairs of Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade-Diya Chitale advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar also progressed in the men's singles.

Sreeja and Syndrela cruised past Mongolia's Burenjargal Sanjaa and Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 12-10) in their second-round match.

The Indians had a relatively comfortable outing in the opening two games before being pushed hard in the third. They eventually held their nerve to close out the match 12-10.

In the last-16, Sreeja and Syndrela face a formidable Chinese combination in Kuai Man and Wang Manyu, who are World Ranked No. 2. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here