Asiad 2026: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men's 50m backstroke final

Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The two-time Olympian clocked 25.37 to finish third in his heat and joint ninth overall to book his place in the final.

Rishabh Das, who had finish sixth in the men's 100m backstroke on Sunday, clocked 25.41s to miss out the final by a whisker. He finished 11th overall, ending as the reserve.

In the men's 50m freestyle, Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah finished 26th and 28th respectively as South Korea's Youngbeom Kim clocked 21.71s to set a new Games record.

While Akash topped his heat with a time of 23.43s, Geetesh signed off with a 23.57s effort to finish last in his heat.