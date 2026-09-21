Asiad 2026: Sumit Kundu moves into pre-quarters with 5-0 win vs Sinsiri

India's boxing campaign at the Asian Games got off to a fine start with Sumit Kundu clinching a unanimous decision win over Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri in the 70kg opening round here on Monday.

Kundu, one of the two Indian boxers who failed to medal at the Commonwealth Games last month, put on a dominant show in the last round to defeat Sinsiri 5-0 and move to the pre-quarterfinals.

He will now take on Iraq's Ali Qasim Hamdan Al-Sarra.

India have fielded an 11-member team, including six men and five women.

In the previous edition of the Games, Indian boxers had returned with a haul of four medals, including a silver and three bronze.