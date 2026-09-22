Asiad 2026: Taniksha shines before bowing out in fencing pre-quarters

India's Taniksha Khatri produced a strong performance before going down to world champion Song Sera of South Korea in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's individual epee event at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old fencer from India, who made history by winning the gold medal in the senior women's epee event at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Nigeria earlier this year, lost 9-15 to Song.

Khatri had earlier defeated Thailand's Natpapat Sangngio 15-10 in the round of 32.

Mitva Chaudhari, the other Indian in the category, lost 14-15 to China's Yang Jingwen in her round-of-32 clash.

Fellow Indian fencers Sachin and Hemash Singh Sanasam also bowed out following their respective round-of-32 losses in the men's individual foil event. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Hemash led Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov 6-5 after the first period, but Nurumov bounced back to win the bout 15-9 and progress to the round of 16. Sachin, the other Indian fencer in the category, also lost 9-15 to Kazakhstan's Timofey Semyonov. Earlier, Hemash and Sachin had progressed to the round of 32 after recording three wins and two losses each in the men's individual foil event. It was a mixed day for the two Indians as both finished fourth in their respective pools. Hemash lost his opening bout 2-5 to Singapore's Raphael Juan Kang Tan before defeating Japan's Iimura Kazuki 5-1 and the Philippines' Sammuel Tranquilan 5-2. He then suffered a 2-5 loss to Macau's Cheong Chong Kio but finished the pool stage with a 5-1 win over Oman's Saeed Al Shuaibi.