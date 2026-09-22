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Asiad 2026: Taniksha shines before bowing out in fencing pre-quarters

The 22-year-old fencer from India, who made history by winning the gold medal in the senior women's epee event at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Nigeria earlier this year

Taniksha Khatri
Taniksha Khatri
Press Trust of India Nogoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:10 PM IST
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India's Taniksha Khatri produced a strong performance before going down to world champion Song Sera of South Korea in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's individual epee event at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old fencer from India, who made history by winning the gold medal in the senior women's epee event at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Nigeria earlier this year, lost 9-15 to Song.

Khatri had earlier defeated Thailand's Natpapat Sangngio 15-10 in the round of 32.

Mitva Chaudhari, the other Indian in the category, lost 14-15 to China's Yang Jingwen in her round-of-32 clash.

Fellow Indian fencers Sachin and Hemash Singh Sanasam also bowed out following their respective round-of-32 losses in the men's individual foil event. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Hemash led Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov 6-5 after the first period, but Nurumov bounced back to win the bout 15-9 and progress to the round of 16.

Sachin, the other Indian fencer in the category, also lost 9-15 to Kazakhstan's Timofey Semyonov.

Earlier, Hemash and Sachin had progressed to the round of 32 after recording three wins and two losses each in the men's individual foil event.

It was a mixed day for the two Indians as both finished fourth in their respective pools.

Hemash lost his opening bout 2-5 to Singapore's Raphael Juan Kang Tan before defeating Japan's Iimura Kazuki 5-1 and the Philippines' Sammuel Tranquilan 5-2. He then suffered a 2-5 loss to Macau's Cheong Chong Kio but finished the pool stage with a 5-1 win over Oman's Saeed Al Shuaibi.

Sachin began with a 5-0 win over Pakistan's Baryal Khan but lost 2-5 to Chinese Taipei's Chen Chih-Chieh. He then defeated Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov 5-3 before suffering a 0-5 loss to South Korea's Youn Jeonghyun.

Sachin rounded off the pool stage with a 5-1 win over Mongolia's Chingis Narmandakh to finish with three wins and two losses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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