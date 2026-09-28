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Asiad 2026: Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze medal in men's decathlon

National record holder Shankar entered the second day at the top of the standings with 4,338 points after a strong opening day across the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m

India's Tejaswin Shankar celebrates with the national flag after winning the bronze medal in the men's decathlon event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 (PTI Photo)
India's Tejaswin Shankar (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 10:40 AM IST
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Star Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar claimed the bronze medal in men's decathlon after he won the 1500m race -- the last event of a highly taxing competition -- at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Shankar won the bronze after finishing third with 7,934 points.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

National record holder Shankar entered the second day at the top of the standings with 4,338 points after a strong opening day across the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m.

Across 10 events over two days, Tejaswin saved his best for last, winning the 1500m in 4:33.09.

Earlier this year, he won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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