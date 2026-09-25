Asiad 2026: Three Indian swimmers reach finals, keep medal hopes alive

Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 2:00.94 to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly final in sixth place.

The duo of Das and Patil, on the other hand, made the 200m backstroke final.

Das was particularly fast, finishing the heats in overall fourth place with a time 2:00.53 while Patil, who clocked 2:02.13, was ninth.

The top 10 swimmers across heats move to the final. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here