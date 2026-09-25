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Asiad 2026: Three Indian swimmers reach finals, keep medal hopes alive

Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 2:00.94 to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly final in sixth place

Sajan Prakash
Sajan Prakash (Photo: Twitter/@swim_sajan)
Press Trust of India Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 2:00.94 to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly final in sixth place.

The duo of Das and Patil, on the other hand, made the 200m backstroke final.

Das was particularly fast, finishing the heats in overall fourth place with a time 2:00.53 while Patil, who clocked 2:02.13, was ninth.

The top 10 swimmers across heats move to the final. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

However, there was disappointment in the men's 400, freestyle event with both Dhanshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Gowda failing to make the final.

While Gowda finished 17th with a time of 3:58.08, Shashikumar signed off in 18th place, clocking 3:58.73.

Dhanush Suresh too failed to make the final's cut finishing a disappointing 21st (28.40) in the 50m breaststroke heats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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