Asiad 2026 women's cricket: Why China bowed out without taking to the field

A rain threat looms over women's cricket matches on the opening day of the Asian Games 2026 tournament on Thursday, September 17, with China already eliminated after their quarter-final against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The women's competition began two days before the September 19 opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. India are scheduled to begin their campaign against hosts Japan on Friday, September 18.

Persistent bad weather at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, on the outskirts of Nagoya, forced the cancellation of Thursday morning's opening quarter-final. Bangladesh progressed to the semi-finals under the tournament's ranking rule, ending China's campaign before they could play.

Higher ranking sends Bangladesh into semi-finals Under Rule 16.10.2(b) of the Asian Games cricket playing conditions, the higher-ranked team advances when a match is washed out. That provision favoured Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, over China. With no play possible, rankings determined which side remained in contention for a medal. China's third Asian Games appearance since 2010 therefore ended at the quarter-final stage. The same provision applied at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, when rain-hit quarter-finals saw India, Pakistan and Bangladesh progress to the last four. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: Indian contingent grapples with accommodation woes in Nagoya China's elimination also ends the country's participation in cricket at these Games, as its men's team is not among the eight sides competing in that tournament.