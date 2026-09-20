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Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Schedule, India events live time (IST), streaming

India face Kazakhstan in badminton at 11:30 am and Bangladesh in cricket at 10:30 am; table tennis teams play Indonesia (underway), Singapore and Iran till 3 pm

Asian Games 2026 September 20 schedule
Asian Games 2026 September 20 schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 8:28 AM IST
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The Asian Games 2026 moved into a busy first full day of competition on Sunday, September 20, with India featuring across wushu, shooting, teqball, table tennis, swimming, hockey, cricket, mixed martial arts (MMA) and badminton in Aichi-Nagoya. 
India’s day began with Mayanglambam Suraj Singh in the men’s changquan final at 5:30 am IST. The Indian finished outside the medal positions as the country’s search for its first podium finish of the day continued.
 Attention then shifted to the shooting range, where Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod began the women’s 10m air rifle qualification. The trio are also involved in the team medal competition, while the individual final is scheduled for 11 am IST for those who progress from qualification.
Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here 
India came close to opening its medal account in teqball but missed out in both bronze-medal matches. Quimcy Dsouza was edged out by home favourite Yuina Sakamoto in the women’s singles contest, losing 0-2 after both sets finished 11-12. The defeat left Dsouza in fourth place. 
Dsouza returned shortly afterwards alongside Mohamed Anas Beg for the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Vietnam’s Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Ngih Trinh. The Indian pair also fell short, leaving India without a medal from its two early teqball opportunities.
 India’s women’s table tennis team, meanwhile, began its Group F encounter against Indonesia at 6:30 am IST. The side is also scheduled to face Singapore at 12:30 pm. The men’s team begins its campaign against Indonesia at 9 am before taking on Iran at 3 pm.
 There was no progression for India in the men’s 100m freestyle. Benedicton Beniston was the quicker of the two Indians, clocking 50.25 seconds to finish 12th overall, while Akash Mani recorded 50.85 seconds and finished 23rd. Both missed out on the next round. Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das are also scheduled in the men’s 100m backstroke.
 India’s women’s hockey team began its Pool B campaign against Uzbekistan at 7:30 am IST. The men’s side, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will open its Pool A campaign against Indonesia at 11:30 am.
 The focus later in the morning will shift to cricket, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s India face Bangladesh in the women’s semi-final at 10:30 am IST. Victory will take the defending champions into the gold-medal match.
 In MMA, Suchika Tariyal is scheduled to meet Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg quarter-final, while Varun Sanyal will compete in the men’s traditional 77kg quarter-final at 11 am.
 India’s women’s badminton team will begin its campaign against Kazakhstan at 11:30 am IST.
 Wushu returns to the programme later in the day, with Aparna facing Iran’s Sogand Sinkaeichetan in the women’s 52kg sanda round of 16 at 3:10 pm IST. Vikrant Baliyan will take on Iran’s Soheil Mousavi in the men’s 75kg sanda round of 16 at 4:50 pm. 
Asian Games 2026 Day 1: India live schedule and results
Time (IST)Sport and eventStageIndiaOpponentLatest update
05:30:00Wushu – Men’s changquanFinalMayanglambam Suraj SinghFinished outside medal contention
06:15:00Shooting – Women’s 10m air rifleQualification/Team finalElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K VinodMultipleUnderway
06:30:00Teqball – Women’s singlesBronze-medal matchQuimcy DsouzaYuina Sakamoto, JapanSakamoto won 2-0 (12-11, 12-11); Dsouza finished fourth
06:30:00Table tennis – Women’s teamGroup FIndiaIndonesiaUnderway
07:00:00Teqball – Mixed doublesBronze-medal matchQuimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas BegHoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh, VietnamIndia missed out on bronze
07:10:00MMA – Women’s traditional 60kgQuarter-finalSuchika TariyalAltanchimeg Baigalmaa, MongoliaScheduled
07:22:00Swimming – Men’s 100m freestyleHeatsBenedicton Beniston, Akash ManiMultipleBeniston 12th in 50.25 sec; Mani 23rd in 50.85 sec; both eliminated
07:30:00Hockey – Women’s teamPool BIndiaUzbekistanUnderway
07:37:00Swimming – Men’s 100m backstrokeHeat 3Utkarsh Patil, Rishabh DasMultipleScheduled
09:00:00Table tennis – Men’s teamGroup FIndiaIndonesiaScheduled
10:30:00Cricket – Women’s teamSemi-finalIndiaBangladeshScheduled
11:00:00Shooting – Women’s 10m air rifleIndividual final*Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K VinodSubject to qualification
11:00:00MMA – Men’s traditional 77kgQuarter-finalVarun SanyalTo be confirmedScheduled
11:30:00Hockey – Men’s teamPool AIndiaIndonesiaScheduled
11:30:00Badminton – Women’s teamFirst roundIndiaKazakhstanScheduled
12:30:00Table tennis – Women’s teamGroup FIndiaSingaporeScheduled
15:00:00Table tennis – Men’s teamGroup FIndiaIranScheduled
15:10:00Wushu – Women’s 52kg sandaRound of 16AparnaSogand Sinkaeichetan, IranScheduled
16:50:00Wushu – Men’s 75kg sandaRound of 16Vikrant BaliyanSoheil Mousavi, IranScheduled
 Asian Games 2026, September 20 events: Live streaming and telecast details
 What time will India’s events take place at Asian Games 2026 on September 20?
 
India’s first event on September 20 will be the Men's Changquan Wushu final at 5:30 am IST.  When will India's women's cricket team will be in action on September 20?
 
India’s women’s cricket semifinal against Bangladesh is scheduled for 10:30 am IST in Asian Games 2026. 
Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 20 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 20 will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 in English, Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 20 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 September 20 events will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.
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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 5:34 AM IST

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