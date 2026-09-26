Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2026: Full list of India's medal winners; updated medal tally

Asian Games 2026: Full list of India's medal winners; updated medal tally

Check full list of India's medal winners across events in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya here

Asian Games 2026: India's medal winners list
Asian Games 2026: India's medal winners list
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India are currently placed 12th on the overall medal tally in the Asian Games 2026 after taking their total tally to 26 medals, including two gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.
 
India have added two silver and a bronze medal to their account on Day 7, courtesy of Sawan Barwal’s silver in the men’s marathon, the trio of Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Kochalumkal securing silver in the women’s 50m 3-position team event, and Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar winning bronze in the mixed doubles squash event.
 
Meanwhile, China continue to lead the medal tally with 103 gold, 38 silver and 25 bronze medals. The hosts Japan are second with 29 gold, 43 silver and 46 bronze medals, while South Korea are placed third with 13 gold, 19 silver and 35 bronze medals.

India medal winners on Day 7:

Sawan Barwal (silver medal): Men’s marathon
 
Sawan Barwal won India’s first medal of the day in the form of a silver medal in the men’s marathon, clocking 2:11:37. His performance ended India’s 44-year wait for a men’s marathon medal at the Asian Games, with the previous medal coming at the 1982 Delhi Games. Barwal’s silver was also India’s first athletics medal of the day at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
 
Team India (silver medal): Women’s 3P shooting team event
 
India’s second medal of the day came from the shooting trio of Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa K Vinod, who won silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event, scoring 1,763 points. China won gold with 1,773 points. Tilottama and Vidarsa also qualified for the individual final after finishing third and sixth, respectively, in qualification, while Ashi finished 15th.
 
Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar (bronze medal) - Mixed doubles squash
 
Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured a bronze medal for India in the mixed doubles squash event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing their semifinal to Hong Kong’s Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong. The Indian pair went down 1-2, with scores of 10-11, 11-2, 10-11, at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena. The medal was assured after their 11-3, 11-5 quarterfinal win over the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado. 

Full list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2026:

MedalSportEventIndian medal winner(s)
GoldCricketWomen’s T20Indian women’s cricket team
GoldShooting10m air pistol mixed teamSuruchi Singh, Kamaljeet
SilverShootingWomen’s 10m air rifleElavenil Valarivan
SilverShootingWomen’s 10m air rifle teamElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
SilverShootingMen’s 10m air rifleHimanshu Dhillon
SilverShootingMen’s 10m air rifle teamRudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane
SilverWeightliftingWomen’s 49kgMirabai Chanu
SilverWushuWomen’s sanda 60kgNaorem Roshibina Devi
SilverAthleticsMixed 4x400m relayVishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S., Vithya Ramraj
SilverShootingMen’s 50m rifle 3 positions teamAishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
SilverAthleticsMen’s 10,000mGulveer Singh
SilverAthleticsMen’s marathonSawan Barwal
SilverShootingWomen’s 50m rifle 3 positions teamAshi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod
BronzeShootingMen’s 10m air rifleRudrankksh Patil
BronzeMMAWomen’s traditional 60kgSuchika Tariyal
BronzeShootingWomen’s skeet teamRaiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan
BronzeShootingMen’s skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
BronzeSoft tennisMen’s singlesJay Meena
BronzeBadmintonMen’s teamIndia men’s badminton team
BronzeShootingMixed team skeetAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
BronzeRowingMen’s double scullsSatnam Singh, Salman Khan
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 10,000mSeema Kumari
BronzeTable tennisMixed doublesManush Shah, Diya Chitale
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s shot putManpreet Kaur
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s pole vaultBaranica Elangovan
BronzeSquashMixed doublesJoshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar

India’s medal winners (day-wise)

Day 1 — September 20
 
India began its Asian Games campaign with two silver medals, both coming in shooting. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event after finishing behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi. Elavenil then combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to secure another silver in the team event, with India finishing behind China.
 
Day 2 — September 21
 
India improved its medal tally on Day 2 by adding four medals. Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle individual event, while the duo teamed up with Parth Mane to win silver in the team event. Suchika Tariyal added a bronze in the traditional 60kg MMA event.
 
Day 3 — September 22
 
India witnessed a slow outing on Day 3, winning just one medal, but it was a gold. The Indian women’s cricket team produced a dominant performance against Sri Lanka, winning the final by 148 runs. Smriti Mandhana’s 79 off 45 balls helped India post 216/3 before Deepti Sharma’s three-wicket haul restricted Sri Lanka to 69.
 
Day 4 — September 23
 
India enjoyed a strong turnaround on Day 4, adding five medals across four sports. Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. India also collected bronze medals through the men’s badminton team, Jay Meena in soft tennis, and the men’s and women’s skeet shooting teams.
 
Day 5 — September 24
 
India continued its medal-winning run on Day 5, adding five medals. Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver in women’s 60kg sanda, while the mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, MR Poovamma, Manu and Vithya Ramraj also claimed silver. Seema won bronze in the women’s 10,000m, with Satnam Singh-Salman Khan and Anantjeet Naruka-Parinaaz Dhaliwal adding bronze medals in rowing and shooting, respectively.
 
Day 6 — September 25
 
India enjoyed its most productive day of the Games so far on Day 6, winning six medals. Suruchi and Kamaljeet ended India’s pistol shooting drought with gold in the mixed team 10m air pistol, while Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in the 50m rifle 3P team event. Gulveer Singh added silver, while Manpreet Kaur, Baranica Elangovan and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale secured bronze medals.

Asian Games 2026 medal tally:

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China1033825166
2Japan294346118
3Republic of Korea13193567
4Uzbekistan817934
5Kazakhstan881834
6Thailand76821
7Islamic Republic of Iran611724
8Bahrain5229
9Hong Kong, China4111126
10Democratic People's Republic of Korea45312
11Malaysia41510
12India2111326
13Chinese Taipei251623
14Philippines2259
15Qatar2215
16Kuwait2125
17Tajikistan2114
18Singapore1539
19Indonesia141722
20Macao, China1416
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asiad 2026: Diya Chitale, Manush Shah assure India of mixed doubles medal

Asiad 2026: Three Indian swimmers reach finals, keep medal hopes alive

Asiad 2026: Indian shuttlers make winning start in individual events

Asiad 2026: India's men's foil, women's epee teams exit in Round of 16

Asiad 2026: Squash star Joshna reflects on playing at seventh Asian Games

Topics :Asian GamesSports News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Next Story