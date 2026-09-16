Asian Games 2026: India full schedule, contingent, medal prospects and more

India will enter the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a 503-athlete contingent comprising 269 men and 234 women. The Games will be held from September 19 to October 4, with India's competitive action beginning on September 17 with teqball, followed by women's cricket on September 18. India will compete across a wide range of sports, including athletics, shooting, badminton, hockey, wrestling, boxing, weightlifting, archery, kabaddi, table tennis and cricket.

India’s 503-member contingent for Asian Games 2026

India will send 503 athletes to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with 269 men and 234 women making up the contingent. The number is lower than the 655 athletes India sent to Hangzhou in 2023, when the country competed in 41 disciplines across 36 sports.

India's squad includes Olympic and world-level performers such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aman Sehrawat and Avinash Sable. The cricket teams will be led by Shreyas Iyer and Harmanpreet Kaur, while Harmanpreet Singh will captain the men's hockey team and Salima Tete will lead the women's hockey side. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: How India fared in previous editions of the Asian Games India eyeing record medal haul India won a record 107 medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals. The performance placed India fourth on the medal table.

The 2026 contingent will attempt to improve on that performance, with India once again entering several disciplines with established medal contenders. Shooting, athletics, badminton, wrestling, boxing, archery, weightlifting and hockey will form an important part of India's campaign. India’s performance at the last edition of the Asian Games — Hangzhou 2023 India produced its best-ever Asian Games medal haul at Hangzhou in 2023, winning 107 medals — 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. India finished fourth on the medal table behind China, Japan and South Korea. The 2023 campaign also saw India cross the 100-medal mark for the first time at the Asian Games, with athletics, shooting, archery, boxing, wrestling and team sports contributing significantly to the tally.

India’s biggest medal prospects at Asian Games 2026 India's medal prospects in 2026 are spread across several disciplines. In shooting, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Singh, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Anish Bhanwala headline the squad. Bhaker will compete in the women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol, while Esha will compete in both pistol events. Archery will see Jyothi Surekha Vennam compete in the women's compound events, while Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat and other members of India's recurve and compound squads will also be in action. Badminton has Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand among the leading names.

Mirabai Chanu will lead India's weightlifting challenge in the women's 49kg category, alongside Gyaneshwari Yadav, Seram Nirupama Devi and Harjinder Kaur. In wrestling, India's squad includes Aman Sehrawat, Sujeet Kalkal, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal, Nisha Dahiya, Priya Malik and several other international-level competitors. Athletics will also provide several medal opportunities, with Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Gulveer Singh, Jyothi Yarraji, Parul Chaudhary, Shaili Singh and other established names part of the squad. India’s full schedule for Asian Games 2026 India's competitive action at the Asian Games will begin on September 17 with teqball, while the women's cricket team begins its campaign on September 18 against Japan. The men's cricket team enters the tournament directly in the quarter-finals on September 28.

India full schedule for Asian Games 2026 September 17, Thursday Teqball: Men's doubles qualification — Mohamed Anas Imran Beg/Declan Marshall Gonsalves (10:00am). September 18, Friday Soft Tennis: Men's team qualification — Yogesh Choudhary, Om Yadav, Jay Meena, Aniket Chirag Patel, Aryan Thakur (5:30am). Teqball: Women's singles qualification — Quimcy Dsouza (6:30am); mixed doubles qualification — Mohamed Anas Imran Beg/Quimcy Dsouza (9am). Women's Cricket: India vs Japan, quarter-final — 10:30am. India's women's team is led by Harmanpreet Kaur. September 19, Saturday Teqball: Women's singles semifinals — Quimcy Dsouza (6:30am); mixed doubles semifinals — Mohamed Anas Imran Beg/Quimcy Dsouza (7:30am); men's doubles semifinals — Mohamed Anas Imran Beg/Declan Marshall Gonsalves (8:30am).

September 20, Sunday Tennis: Individual preliminaries — TBA. Sepak Takraw: Men's team regu, Day 1 — Arun, Jasvir, Ashish Chundawat, Shyam Singh, Lokhon Singh Elangbam, Bobby Kumar, Ashok Singh Mayengbam, Ram Kumar Sharma, O Amarjit Singha, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam (5:30am). Wushu: Men's changquan final — Suraj Singh Mayanglambam (5:30am); Sanda Round of 16 — Aryan, Vikrant Baliyan and others (2:30pm). Rowing: Men's single sculls heats — Arvind Singh (5:30am); men's double sculls heats — Navdeep Singh/Kulwinder Singh (5:50am); men's pair heats — Vipul Satish/Saurav Kumar (6:40am); women's four heats — Poonam/Aleena Anto/Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam/Gurbani Kaur (7:10am). Badminton: Women's team Round of 16 — PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto (6am).

Teqball: All finals — Mohamed Anas Imran Beg, Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Quimcy Dsouza (6:30am). Shooting: Women's 10m air rifle — Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan (TBA). Swimming: Men's 100m freestyle heats — TBA (7:14am); men's 100m backstroke heats — TBA (7:35am); men's 100m freestyle final — TBA (2:27pm); men's 100m backstroke final — TBA (2:49pm). Field Hockey: Women's group stage — India vs Uzbekistan, Salima Tete and team (7:30am); men's group stage — India vs Indonesia, Harmanpreet Singh and team (11:30am). MMA: Preliminary round — Varun Sanyal/Suchika Tariyal (8am); quarter-finals (2pm). Soft Tennis: Men's team semifinal — Yogesh Choudhary, Om Yadav, Jay Meena, Aniket Chirag Patel, Aryan Thakur (8am).

Women's Cricket: Semifinal, subject to qualification — India (10:30am). September 21, Monday Table Tennis: Individual preliminaries — Indian singles and doubles players (TBA). Sepak Takraw: Men's team regu, Day 2 — Arun, Jasvir, Ashish Chundawat, Shyam Singh and others (5:30am). Wushu: Women's changquan final — Nyeman Wangsu (5:30am); Sanda Round of 16 — Aparna and others (2:30pm). Rowing: Lightweight men's double sculls heats — Ujjwal Kumar Singh and partner (6am); men's quadruple sculls heats — Satnam Singh Ghurde, Jakar Khan, Salman Khan, Balraj Panwar (7am); men's four heats — Nitin Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Babu Lal Yadav (7:20am). Equestrian: Eventing Day 1 — Ahaan Kumar/Bolivar Gio Granno, Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun, Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood (6am).

Kabaddi: Men's group stage — India vs Japan, Sunil Kumar and team (6am); women's group stage — India vs Bangladesh, Pushpa Rana and team (12:30pm). Soft Tennis: Mixed doubles — Indian pairs (TBA). Badminton: Men's team Round of 16 — Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila (6am). Shooting: Men's 10m air rifle — Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil (6:15am); men's and women's skeet, Day 1 — Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon (6:30am). Swimming: Men's 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 4x200m freestyle relay heats/finals — Indian swimmers (6:30am onwards).

Field Hockey: Women's group stage — India vs Indonesia, Salima Tete and team (9:30am). Boxing: Men's 70kg Round of 32 — Sumit Kundu (8:30am). MMA: Semifinals — Varun Sanyal/Suchika Tariyal (9am). September 22, Tuesday Sepak Takraw: Men's team regu, Day 3 — Arun, Jasvir, Ashish Chundawat, Shyam Singh and others (5:30am). Rowing: All finals — Indian crews (5:30am). Equestrian: Eventing Day 2 — Ahaan Kumar, Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra (5:30am). Badminton: Women's team quarter-final — PV Sindhu and team (6am); men's team quarter-final — Lakshya Sen and team (11:30am). Kabaddi: Men's group stage — India vs South Korea, Sunil Kumar and team (6am). Shooting: 10m air rifle mixed team — Rudrankksh Patil/Niraj Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan/partner combinations (6:15am); men's and women's skeet, Day 2 — Indian skeet teams (6:30am).

Soft Tennis: Women's and men's individual qualification — Indian players (TBA). Table Tennis: Individual preliminaries; team Round of 16 and quarter-finals — Indian players (TBA). Fencing: Men's foil and women's épée — Sachin, Aditya Badser, Tejas Manoj Patil, Hemash Singh Sanasam; Taniksha Khatri, Prachi Lohan and others (6:30am). Wushu: Women's nanquan and nandao final — Nyeman Wangsu (7:30am); Sanda quarter-finals — Indian competitors (2:30pm). Karate: Women's 55kg — Alisha Choudhary; men's 84kg — Chetan Bhatt (7:45am). Swimming: Men's 4x100m medley relay heats and final; men's 1500m freestyle — Indian swimmers (8:17am onwards). Boxing: Women's 51kg and 54kg; men's 55kg Round of 32 — Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jadumani Singh (8:30am).

Gymnastics: Women's qualification — Pranati Nayak (8:30am). Women's Cricket: Gold medal match, subject to qualification — India (10:30am). MMA: Finals — Varun Sanyal/Suchika Tariyal (11:10am). Field Hockey: Men's group stage — India vs Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Singh and team (3:30pm). September 23, Wednesday Sepak Takraw: Men's team regu, Day 4 — Indian men's team (5:30am). Rowing: Final A — Indian crews (5:30am). Equestrian: Eventing Day 3 — Indian eventing team (TBA). Kabaddi: Men's group stage — India vs Bangladesh, Sunil Kumar and team; women's group stage — India vs Iran, Pushpa Rana and team (TBA). Badminton: Women's team semifinal — PV Sindhu and team (6am); men's team semifinal — Lakshya Sen and team (11:30am).

Table Tennis: Individual preliminaries; team semifinals — Indian players (TBA). Shooting: Women's 10m air pistol — Suruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (6:15am); men's and women's skeet, Day 3 — Indian skeet teams (6:30am). Fencing: Men's sabre and women's foil — Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh, Lakshay Badser and others; Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj and others (6:30am). Soft Tennis: Women's and men's individual knockout rounds — Indian players (TBA). Canoeing: Men's kayak four 500m heats — Naocha Singh Laitonjam and team (6:30am); women's kayak double 500m heats — Indian pair (7:10am); men's kayak double 500m heats — Prohit Baroi/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash (10:30am); women's canoe double 500m heats — Indian pair (10:50am).

Esports: eFootball — Chinmay Sahoo/Danial Shakeel Patel (TBA). Swimming: Men's 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle heats/finals — Indian swimmers (6:39am onwards). Squash: Individual Round of 32 — Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and other Indian players (7:30am). Boxing: Men's 60kg and 80kg preliminaries — Sachin Siwach, Ankush (8:30am). Weightlifting: Women's 49kg final — Indian lifter; women's 53kg final — Gyaneshwari Yadav (10am/1:30pm). Field Hockey: Women's group stage — India vs Thailand, Salima Tete and team (11:30am). Wushu: Sanda semifinals — Indian competitors (2:30pm). Gymnastics: Women's all-around final — Pranati Nayak (3:30pm). September 24, Thursday Sepak Takraw: Men's team regu semifinal — Indian men's team (5:30am). Rowing: Final A — Indian crews (5:30am).

Badminton: Women's team final — PV Sindhu and team (6am); men's team final — Lakshya Sen and team (12:30pm). Wushu: Sanda finals — Indian competitors (6am). Shooting: Men's 10m air pistol — Kamaljeet, Aakash Bharadwaj, Kedarling Uchaganve (6:15am); mixed team skeet — Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Kynan Chenai and partner (6:30am). Canoeing: Women's kayak double 500m semifinals; mixed kayak double 500m heats — Indian crews (6:30am/11:30am). Kabaddi: Men's group stage — India vs Chinese Taipei, Sunil Kumar and team; women's group stage — India vs Japan, Pushpa Rana and team (TBA). Fencing: Women's sabre — CA Bhavani Devi and team (6:30am). Table Tennis: Individual preliminaries; team finals — Indian players (TBA).

Athletics: Women's heptathlon Day 1 — Pooja/Anamika Kozhinjaparambil Aneesh (6:30am); mixed 4x400m relay heats — Jay Kumar/Manu Thekkinalil Saji and others (6:50am); men's triple jump qualification — Praveen Chithravel/Karthik Unnikrishnan (7am); men's high jump qualification — Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar/Sarvesh Kushare (3:35pm); women's triple jump final — Niharika Vashisht/Asha Ilango (4:14pm); men's 100m heats — Gurindervir Singh/Animesh Kujur (4:38pm); women's 10,000m final — Seema (5:55pm); mixed 4x400m relay final — Indian relay team (6:45pm). Swimming: Men's 50m butterfly heats/final; men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats/final; men's 800m freestyle final — Indian swimmers (6:38am onwards). Squash: Individual Round of 16 — Indian players (7:30am).

Boxing: Pre-quarter-finals — Indian boxers (8:30am). Weightlifting: Men's 60kg final — Sachin? [The supplied schedule does not specify the Indian athlete for this event.] Field Hockey: Men's group stage — India vs Korea, Harmanpreet Singh and team (11:30am). Gymnastics: Women's vault final — Pranati Nayak (2:25pm). September 25, Friday Surfing: Women's shortboard Round 1 heats — Kamali Moorthy; men's shortboard Round 1 heats — Kishore Kumar/Sivaraj Babu (3:30am/6:34am). Sepak Takraw: Men's team regu final — Indian men's team (5:30am). Equestrian: Dressage Day 1 — Indian dressage team (6am). Kabaddi: Men's and women's semifinals — Indian teams, subject to qualification (TBA). Badminton: Men's and women's singles Round of 64; men's and women's doubles Round of 32; mixed doubles Round of 16 — Indian players (6am).

Shooting: 10m air pistol mixed team — Indian combinations (6:15am); men's 50m rifle 3 positions — Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (7:15am). Canoeing: Women's kayak double 500m semifinals — Indian pair (6:30am). Table Tennis: Individual preliminaries; mixed doubles quarter-finals and semifinals — Indian players (TBA). Squash: Individual quarter-finals — Indian players (6:30am). Fencing: Men's foil and women's épée teams — Indian teams (6am). Athletics: Women's heptathlon Day 2 — Pooja/Anamika Kozhinjaparambil Aneesh (6:30am); men's 400m heats — Rajesh Ramesh/Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi (7am); women's shot put final — Manpreet Kaur/Krishna Jayasankar Menon (3:35pm); men's 100m semifinal — Indian qualifiers (4:03pm); women's pole vault final — Baranica Elangovan/Sindhushree Ganesh (4:33pm); men's 10,000m final — Gulveer Singh (5:02pm); men's hammer throw final — Damneet Singh/Praveen Kumar (5:10pm); women's 400m heats — Prachi Choudhary/Kiran Pahal (5:45pm); men's 400m semifinals — Indian qualifiers (6:13pm); men's 100m final — Indian qualifiers (6:45pm).

Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle and 200m butterfly — Indian swimmers (6:37am onwards). Field Hockey: Women's group stage — India vs Japan, Salima Tete and team (7:30am). Boxing: Pre-quarter-finals — Indian boxers (8:30am). Weightlifting: Women's 61kg final — Indian lifter (10am). September 26, Saturday Surfing: Men's shortboard Round 2 — Kishore Kumar/Sivaraj Babu (3:30am); women's shortboard Round 3 — Kamali Moorthy (7:14am). Equestrian: Dressage Day 2 — Indian dressage team (6am). Kabaddi: Men's and women's finals — Indian teams, subject to qualification (TBA). Shooting: Men's 50m rifle 3 positions — Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (6:15am). Badminton: Men's and women's singles Round of 32/Round of 16; men's and women's doubles Round of 16 — Indian players (6am).

Table Tennis: Individual preliminaries; mixed doubles final — Indian players (TBA). Athletics: Men's marathon final — Sawan Barwal/Kartik Karkera (4am); men's decathlon Day 1 — Thowfeeq Noushad/Tejaswin Shankar (5:35am); men's javelin qualification — Rohit Yadav/Yash Vir Singh (7:35am); women's 200m Round 1 — Harita Bhadra/Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland (8am); men's 200m Round 1 — Animesh Kujur (8:45am); women's long jump qualification — Shaili Singh/Ancy Sojan Edappilly (8:50am); women's 100m hurdles qualification — Jyothi Yarraji/Nandhini Kongan (4:04pm); women's 200m semifinal — Indian qualifiers (4:25pm); men's shot put final — Karanveer Singh/Tajinderpal Singh Toor (4:30pm); men's 200m semifinals — Indian qualifiers (4:46pm); men's triple jump final — Praveen Chithravel/Karthik Unnikrishnan (5:05pm); men's 1500m heats — Yoonus Shah/Gulveer Singh (5:21pm); women's 400m final — Indian qualifiers (6:15pm); men's 400m final — Indian qualifiers (6:33pm); women's 1500m final — Parul Chaudhary (6:45pm).

Archery: Recurve men and compound women ranking round — Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep (4:30am); recurve women and compound men ranking round — Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Mohod, Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (9am). Canoeing: Women's kayak double 500m semifinals — Indian pair (6:30am). Sailing: Day 1 — Indian sailing team (7:30am). Boxing: Pre-quarter-finals — Indian boxers (8:30am). Esports: Puyo Puyo Champions — Paritosh (TBA). Fencing: Men's sabre and women's foil teams — Indian teams (6:30am). Squash: Individual semifinals — Indian players (8:30am). Field Hockey: Men's group stage — India vs Japan, Harmanpreet Singh and team (1:30pm).

September 27, Sunday Surfing: Men's shortboard Round 3 — Kishore Kumar/Sivaraj Babu (3:30am); women's and men's shortboard quarter-finals — Indian surfers (7:54am/10:06am). Archery: Compound men's and women's team elimination — Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep (4:30am); recurve and compound mixed team elimination — Indian teams (6:45am); recurve men's and women's team elimination — Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge, Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Mohod (10am). Sepak Takraw: Women's doubles, Day 1 — Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam/Prity Langoljam/Menenu Tsukru (5:30am). Equestrian: Dressage Day 3 — Indian dressage team (6am). Badminton: Quarter-finals — Indian players (6am). Fencing: Women's sabre team — CA Bhavani Devi and team (6am).

Kurash: Women's 57kg — Bharti/Sangita Balhara; men's +90kg — Vishal/Yash Kumar (6am). Shooting: Women's 25m pistol — Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat (6:10am); men's and women's trap, Day 1 — Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer (6:30am). Volleyball: Men's group stage, Day 1 — India (6:30am). Table Tennis: Men's doubles and women's singles semifinals and finals — Indian players (TBA). Tennis: Preliminary round — Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Anirudh Chandrasekar, N Sriram Balaji, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale (6:30am). Sailing: Day 2 — Indian sailing team (7:30am). Esports: Pokémon Unite — Indian team (TBA). Athletics: Women's marathon race walk; men's decathlon Day 2; women's long jump final — Shaili Singh/Ancy Sojan Edappilly; women's 200m final — Indian qualifiers; men's 200m final — Indian qualifiers; men's high jump final — Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar/Sarvesh Kushare; men's 800m heats — Krishan Kumar/Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath; women's javelin final — Indian qualifiers; women's 3000m steeplechase final — Ankita Dhyani/Parul Chaudhary; women's 4x100m relay heats — Indian relay team; men's 4x100m relay heats — Indian relay team.

Squash: Individual finals — Indian players (8:30am). Boxing: Quarter-finals — Indian boxers (8:30am). Weightlifting: Women's 69kg final — Indian lifter (10am). Field Hockey: Women's group stage — India vs Singapore, Salima Tete and team (3:30pm). September 28, Monday Surfing: Men's and women's shortboard semifinals, bronze medal matches and finals — Indian surfers (3:30am onwards). Archery: Compound men's individual first and second rounds — Indian compound archers (4:30am); compound women's individual first and second rounds — Jyothi Surekha Vennam and teammates (8:45am). Sepak Takraw: Women's doubles, Day 2 — Indian women's team (5:30am); semifinals — Indian team, subject to qualification (10:30am). Badminton: Semifinals — Indian players (6am). Kurash: Women's 78kg — Pincky Chauhan; men's 81kg — Indian competitor (6am).

Shooting: Women's 25m pistol, Day 2 — Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat (6:10am); men's and women's trap, Day 2 — Indian trap teams (6:30am). Volleyball: Men's group stage, Day 2 — India (6:30am). Table Tennis: Women's doubles and men's singles semifinals and finals — Indian players (TBA). Tennis: Preliminary round — Indian players (6:30am). Squash: Team event group stage — Indian men's and women's teams (6:30am). Sailing: Day 3 — Indian sailing team (7:30am). Men's Cricket: Quarter-final — India vs qualifier, Shreyas Iyer and team (10:30am). Athletics: Women's discus throw final — Sanya Yadav/Seema Kaliramna (2:45pm); mixed 4x100m relay heats — Indian relay team (3:20pm); women's 400m hurdles final — Anu Raghavan/Vithya Ramraj (3:53pm); men's 400m hurdles final — Yashas Palaksha/Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (4:03pm); men's 3000m steeplechase final — Avinash Sable (4:12pm); men's long jump final — Murali Sreeshankar (4:25pm); men's 1500m final — Yoonus Shah/Gulveer Singh (4:35pm); women's 800m heats — Gowthami Jayaraman/Pooja (4:50pm); men's javelin final — Rohit Yadav/Yash Vir Singh (4:55pm); women's 5000m final — Parul Chaudhary/Seema (5:13pm); men's 4x400m relay heats — Indian relay team (5:50pm); women's 4x100m relay final — Indian relay team (6:34pm); men's 4x100m relay final — Indian relay team (6:53pm).

Boxing: Quarter-finals — Indian boxers (8:30am). Field Hockey: Men's group stage — India vs Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Singh and team (3:30pm). September 29, Tuesday Archery: Recurve men's individual first and second rounds — Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge (4:30am); recurve women's individual first and second rounds — Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Mohod (8:45am). Sepak Takraw: Women's doubles final — Indian team (5:30am). Kurash: Women's +87kg — Indian competitor; men's 66kg — Vipin Kumar (6am). Volleyball: Men's group stage, Day 3 — India (6:30am). Shooting: Men's and women's trap, Day 3 — Indian trap teams (6:30am). Tennis: Preliminary round — Indian players (6:30am). Cycling: Women's team sprint qualifying — Celestina Chelobroy, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, Sarita Kumari, Triyasha Paul (6:30am); men's team sprint qualifying — David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem (6:51am); women's team pursuit qualifying — Meenakshi Rohilla, Pooja Baban Danole, Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh (7:18am); women's team sprint final (12:50pm); men's team sprint final (12:56pm).

Squash: Team event group stage — Indian teams (6:30am). Canoeing: Men's kayak single heats — Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod (7am); women's canoe single heats — Pallavi Jagtap/Rina Sen (7:40am); men's canoe single heats — Indian competitors (8:18am); women's kayak single heats — Shikha Chouhan (8:55am). Badminton: Finals — Indian players, subject to qualification (7:30am). Sailing: Day 4 — Indian sailing team (7:30am). Sport Climbing: Women's speed qualification — Joga Purty (9am). Athletics: Men's pole vault final — Kuldeep Kumar/Dev Meena (2:45pm); women's high jump final — Pooja Singh/Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju (3:48pm); women's hammer throw final — Tanya Chaudhary/Anushka Yadav (4:05pm); women's 800m final — Gowthami Jayaraman/Pooja (4:20pm); men's 800m final — Krishan Kumar/Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath (4:35pm); men's 5000m final — Gulveer Singh (4:50pm); mixed 4x100m relay final — Indian relay team (5:18pm); women's 4x400m relay final — Indian relay team (5:35pm); men's 4x400m relay final — Indian relay team (5:47pm).

Boxing: Semifinals — Indian boxers (9:30am). September 30, Wednesday Golf: Men's and women's Day 1 — Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs (3am). Sepak Takraw: Men's and women's quadrant, Day 1 — Indian teams (5:30am). Archery: Compound women's team semifinal and medal matches — Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep (5:30am onwards); compound mixed team semifinal and medal matches — Indian pair (7:55am onwards); compound men's team semifinal and medal matches — Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (10:30am onwards). Cycling: Men's sprint qualifying — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and others (6:30am); women's keirin first round — Celestina Chelobroy/Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka (6:56am); women's team pursuit medal races — Indian team (11:58am); women's keirin finals — Indian qualifiers (12:32pm).

Tennis: Preliminary round — Indian players (6:30am). Shooting: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol, Day 1 — Anish Bhanwala (6:10am); trap mixed team — Indian combinations (6:30am). Squash: Team event quarter-finals — Indian teams (6:30am). Canoeing: Men's kayak single semifinal/final — Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod; women's canoe single semifinal/final — Pallavi Jagtap/Rina Sen (7am onwards). Wrestling: Men's Greco-Roman 67kg and 87kg — Deepak/Aman; women's 68kg — Indian competitor (7am). Sailing: Day 5 — Indian sailing team (7:30am). Judo: Women's 48kg — Asmita Dey (7:30am). Sport Climbing: Men's speed qualification — Deepu Mallesh (9am); women's speed final — Joga Purty (TBA). Boxing: Semifinals — Indian boxers (9:30am). Field Hockey: Women's semifinals — India, subject to qualification.

October 1, Thursday Golf: Men's and women's Day 2 — Indian golfers (3am). Sepak Takraw: Men's and women's quadrant, Day 2 — Indian teams (5:30am). Archery: Compound women's individual quarter-finals — Jyothi Surekha Vennam and teammates (5:30am); semifinals and medal matches (6:38am/7:14am); compound men's individual quarter-finals — Indian archers (9:30am); semifinals and medal matches (10:38am/11:14am). Taekwondo: Women's individual poomsae — Indian competitor (5:30am). Equestrian: Team jumping — Indian team (TBA). Rugby: Women's event, Day 1 — Indian women's team (TBA). Shooting: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol, Day 2 — Anish Bhanwala (6:10am). Cycling: Men's omnium — Harshveer Singh Sekhon (6:30am); men's sprint quarter-finals — Indian qualifiers (6:48am); women's sprint qualification — Sarita Kumari/Triyasha Paul (7am); men's sprint semifinals (11:30am); women's Madison final — Harshita Jakhar/Swasti Singh (12:18pm); men's sprint finals — Indian qualifiers (1:03pm).

Volleyball: Men's quarter-finals — India (6:30am). Tennis: Preliminary round — Indian players (6:30am). Wrestling: Men's Greco-Roman 60kg, 77kg and 97kg — Sumit Dalal, Aman, Nitesh Kumar; women's 62kg — Indian competitor (7am). Canoeing: Men's canoe single semifinal/final and women's kayak single semifinal/final — Indian competitors (7am onwards). Squash: Team event semifinals — Indian teams (7am). Sailing: Two finals — Indian sailors (7:30am). Judo: Women's 57kg and 70kg — Yamini Mourya/Inunganbi Takhellambam (7:30am). Men's Cricket: Semifinal — India, subject to qualification (10:30am). Field Hockey: Men's semifinals — India, subject to qualification. Sport Climbing: Men's speed final — Deepu Mallesh (4:30pm). October 2, Friday Golf: Men's and women's Day 3 — Indian golfers (3am).

Sepak Takraw: Men's and women's quadrant semifinals — Indian teams (5:30am). Archery: Recurve women's team semifinal and medal matches — Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Mohod (5:30am onwards); recurve mixed team semifinal and medal matches — Indian pair (7:55am onwards); recurve men's team semifinal and medal matches — Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge (10:30am onwards). Esports: League of Legends — Ahmed Shahid Israr, Rahul Bisht, Sanindhya Malik, Mihir Ranjan, Aakash Shandilya, Akshaj Shenoy (TBA). Rugby: Women's event, Day 2 — Indian women's team (TBA). Cycling: Women's omnium — Harshita Jakhar (6:30am); women's sprint quarter-finals — Sarita Kumari/Triyasha Paul (6:48am); men's keirin first round — Harshveer Singh Sekhon (7am); women's sprint semifinals (11:30am); men's keirin semifinals (11:39am); men's Madison final — Indian pair (12:16pm); women's sprint final (1:21pm); men's keirin final (1:27pm).

Volleyball: Men's semifinals — India (6:30am). Tennis: Two finals — Indian players, subject to qualification (6:30am). Wrestling: Men's freestyle 65kg-125kg — Sujeet Kalkal, Sagar Jaglan, Deepak Punia, Rajat Ruhal; women's freestyle 50kg-76kg — Indian competitors (7am). Sailing: Five finals — Indian sailors (7:30am). Canoeing: Women's kayak cross individual — Shikha Chouhan (7:30am onwards). Boxing: Finals — Indian boxers (9:30am). Squash: Team event finals — Indian teams (10am). Field Hockey: Women's final — India, subject to qualification. October 3, Saturday Golf: Men's and women's Day 4 — Indian golfers (3am). Sepak Takraw: Men's and women's quadrant finals — Indian teams (5:30am). Archery: Recurve women's individual quarter-finals — Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Mohod (5:30am); semifinals and medal matches (6:38am/7:14am); recurve men's individual quarter-finals — Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge (9:30am); semifinals and medal matches (10:38am/11:14am).

Taekwondo: Women's 57kg and +67kg — Indian competitors (5:30am). Volleyball: Men's final — India, subject to qualification (6:30am). Tennis: Three finals — Indian players, subject to qualification (6:30am). Wrestling: Men's freestyle 57kg, 74kg and 97kg — Aman Sehrawat, Sujeet Kalkal, Deepak Punia/Sagar Jaglan; women's freestyle 53kg and 57kg — Indian competitors (7am). Equestrian: Individual jumping, Day 1 — Indian riders (TBA). Men's Cricket: Final — India, subject to qualification (10:30am). Rugby: Women's event knockouts — Indian women's team (TBA). Sailing: Seven finals — Indian sailors (7:30am). Field Hockey: Men's final — India, subject to qualification (3:30pm). October 4, Sunday Equestrian: Individual jumping, Day 2 — Indian riders (TBA). Closing Ceremony: The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will conclude.