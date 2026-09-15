Asian Games 2026: India train for kabaddi gold as Sehrawat backs team unity

India’s men’s kabaddi team is targeting gold at the Asian Games 2026, with raider Pawan Sehrawat expressing confidence in the 12-member squad’s preparations and the trust built during its training camp in Gandhinagar.

The Sunil Kumar-led side has been preparing at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sports training centre in Gandhinagar, with the camp scheduled from September 5 to 15. Sehrawat said the time spent together had helped the players develop trust ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan.

Training together builds confidence

Sehrawat believes the selected players complement one another, with their shared ambition to win gold strengthening the combination. He pointed to the squad’s extensive practice together as the basis for its confidence going into the competition.

“The team is very confident. We have practiced a lot together. All the 12 players who have been selected make a great combination. We trust each other. The most important thing is that we are here for one thing, and that is gold. Gold makes us all one, and this is what a team should be,” said Sehrawat. Gold expectations become motivation India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams have together won 11 gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Asian Games. That record has made another gold medal the expectation surrounding the squad’s preparations. For Sehrawat, such expectations reflect the confidence people have in the team’s ability. He said being viewed as a side capable of winning gold was a source of pride, and that the players could use that backing to motivate themselves.

“We are seen as a team that will bring gold medal and it is a matter of pride. That expectation gets converted into motivation and makes it easier to play,” he said. India jersey brings responsibility The Arjuna Award recipient said being among the 12 players selected to represent a country with such a large population was an honour. Wearing the national jersey also brought an awareness that the team was carrying the hopes of people across India. “When I wear the jersey of India, I feel that I have a responsibility, as we are carrying the weight of the whole country out there and it should go in the right direction as we get the extreme best for India,” Sehrawat said.

Sehrawat holds the Pro Kabaddi League record for the most raid points in a match, with 39. Ahead of the Asian Games, however, his emphasis was on what the players could achieve together and the responsibility of producing their best for India. When will India’s men’s kabaddi campaign begin? India will begin its campaign against hosts Japan on September 21. The match is listed in the morning session, which starts at 6 am IST. India will then face South Korea on September 22, Bangladesh on September 23 and Chinese Taipei on September 24. The semifinals are scheduled for September 25, followed by the final on September 26.