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Asian Games 2026: List of India's medal winners; updated medal tally

Check the full list of India's medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya across events here

India's medal winners in Asian Games 2026
India's medal winners in Asian Games 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 12:46 PM IST
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India moved to 11th position in the medal tally after winning a gold and a silver medal in shooting along with a brozne in boxingon Tuesday. India's total medal tally also rose to 48, including five gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals.
 
On September 29, India opened its medal account for the day by winning a silver medal in the women’s team trap shooting event, courtesy of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, before Neeru delivered India’s fifth gold medal of the Games in the individual final. Narender goes down in his semifinal boxing bout but was able to claim a bronze medal.
 
Meanwhile, China continues to lead the medal tally with 135 gold, 54 silver and 46 bronze medals. The hosts, Japan, are second with 42 gold, 68 silver and 63 bronze medals, while South Korea are third with 22 gold, 26 silver and 44 bronze medals.
 
India’s medal winners on Day 10:
 
Team India (Silver medal): Women’s Trap Team
 
India’s women’s team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer won the silver medal in the trap team event at the Asian Games 2026, finishing with 328 points. China won gold with 346 points, while Kuwait finished third with 325 points. Neeru led India’s challenge with an impressive 118 points out of 125, while Aashima and Manisha scored 106 and 104, respectively.
 
Neeru (Gold medal): Women’s Trap individual
 
Neeru won India’s fifth gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 as she finished on top in the women’s trap individual final. After topping the qualification round, Neeru produced another outstanding performance in the final, overcoming rainy conditions and missing just twice across the series. She maintained her composure throughout the contest and built a decisive lead with a remarkable display of shooting to secure the gold medal for India. Narender (Bronze medal): Men’s +90kg boxing 
Narender secured the bronze medal in the men’s +90kg boxing event after losing to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay by unanimous decision in the semifinal. Narender stepped up his attack in the final round and landed several punches, but Oralbay focused on defence and successfully saw out the bout. The Kazakh boxer also scored a standing count against Narender before going on to secure his place in the final, while the Indian settled for bronze.
 Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
 
Full list of India's medal winners:
MedalSportEventIndian medal winner(s)
GoldCricketWomen’sTeam India
GoldShootingMixed team 10m air pistolKamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
GoldKabaddiWomen’sTeam India
GoldKabaddiMen’sTeam India
GoldShootingWomen’s trapNeeru Dhanda
SilverShootingWomen’s 10m air rifle teamElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
SilverShootingWomen’s 10m air rifleElavenil Valarivan
SilverShootingMen’s 10m air rifle teamRudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
SilverShootingMen’s 10m air rifleHimanshu Dhillon
SilverWeightliftingWomen’s 49kgMirabai Chanu
SilverWushuWomen’s 60kg sandaRoshibina Devi
SilverAthleticsMixed 4x400m relayTeam India
SilverShootingMen’s 50m rifle 3P teamAishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
SilverAthleticsMen’s 10,000mGulveer Singh
SilverAthleticsMen’s marathonSawan Berwal
SilverShootingWomen’s 50m rifle 3P teamVidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen
SilverAthleticsShot putTajinderpal Singh Toor
SilverSquashMen’s singlesAbhay Singh
SilverSquashWomen’s singlesAnahat Singh
SilverAthleticsWomen’s long jumpAncy Sojan
SilverAthleticsMen’s high jumpSarvesh Kushare
SilverShootingWomen’s 25m pistolEsha Singh
SilverAthleticsMen’s 1500mGulveer Singh
SilverAthleticsMen’s long jumpMurali Sreeshankar
SilverAthleticsMen’s javelin throwYash Vir Singh
SilverShootingWomen’s trap teamNeeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
BronzeShootingMen’s 10m air rifleRudrankksh Patil
BronzeMixed martial artsWomen’s traditional -60kgSuchika Tariyal
BronzeShootingWomen’s skeet teamParinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
BronzeShootingMen’s skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
BronzeSoft tennisMen’s singlesJay Meena
BronzeBadmintonMen’s teamTeam India
BronzeRowingMen’s double scullsSatnam Singh, Salman Khan
BronzeShootingMixed skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 10,000mSeema Kumari
BronzeTable tennisMixed doublesDiya Chitale, Manush Shah
BronzeAthleticsShot putManpreet Kaur
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s pole vaultBaranica Elangovan
BronzeSquashMixed doublesJoshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 400mPrachi Choudhary
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 200mHaritha Bhadra
BronzeAthleticsDecathlonTejaswin Shankar
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 3000m steeplechaseParul Chaudhary
BronzeKurashWomen’s -78kgPincky Balhara
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 400m hurdlesVithya Ramraj
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 5000mParul Chaudhary
BronzeAthleticsMen’s javelin throwRohit Yadav
BronzeBoxingMen’s 90kgNarender

Asian Games 2026 medal tally:

RankNOCCountry/RegionGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1CHNPeople's Republic of China1355346234
2JPNJapan416863172
3KORRepublic of Korea21264491
4UZBUzbekistan13171343
5THAThailand1081230
6KAZKazakhstan9132446
7BRNBahrain93315
8IRIIslamic Republic of Iran8151134
9PRKDemocratic People's Republic of Korea75517
10MASMalaysia64919
11INDIndia5212248
12HKGHong Kong, China5121835
13TPEChinese Taipei382334
14QATQatar3328
15KUWKuwait3137
16INAIndonesia272029
17SGPSingapore25310
18PHIPhilippines231015
19TJKTajikistan2215
20VIEVietnam211720
 
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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