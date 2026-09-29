Asian Games 2026: List of India's medal winners; updated medal tally
Check the full list of India's medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya across events here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Check the full list of India's medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya across events here
|Medal
|Sport
|Event
|Indian medal winner(s)
|Gold
|Cricket
|Women’s
|Team India
|Gold
|Shooting
|Mixed team 10m air pistol
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
|Gold
|Kabaddi
|Women’s
|Team India
|Gold
|Kabaddi
|Men’s
|Team India
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women’s trap
|Neeru Dhanda
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle team
|Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle
|Elavenil Valarivan
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle team
|Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Himanshu Dhillon
|Silver
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg sanda
|Roshibina Devi
|Silver
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Team India
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s 10,000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s marathon
|Sawan Berwal
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen
|Silver
|Athletics
|Shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Silver
|Squash
|Men’s singles
|Abhay Singh
|Silver
|Squash
|Women’s singles
|Anahat Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump
|Ancy Sojan
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s high jump
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol
|Esha Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m
|Gulveer Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s long jump
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw
|Yash Vir Singh
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s trap team
|Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Bronze
|Mixed martial arts
|Women’s traditional -60kg
|Suchika Tariyal
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet team
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet team
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Bronze
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles
|Jay Meena
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men’s team
|Team India
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Mixed skeet team
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m
|Seema Kumari
|Bronze
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Diya Chitale, Manush Shah
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Shot put
|Manpreet Kaur
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s pole vault
|Baranica Elangovan
|Bronze
|Squash
|Mixed doubles
|Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m
|Prachi Choudhary
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m
|Haritha Bhadra
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 3000m steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary
|Bronze
|Kurash
|Women’s -78kg
|Pincky Balhara
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw
|Rohit Yadav
|Bronze
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg
|Narender
|Rank
|NOC
|Country/Region
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|CHN
|People's Republic of China
|135
|53
|46
|234
|2
|JPN
|Japan
|41
|68
|63
|172
|3
|KOR
|Republic of Korea
|21
|26
|44
|91
|4
|UZB
|Uzbekistan
|13
|17
|13
|43
|5
|THA
|Thailand
|10
|8
|12
|30
|6
|KAZ
|Kazakhstan
|9
|13
|24
|46
|7
|BRN
|Bahrain
|9
|3
|3
|15
|8
|IRI
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|8
|15
|11
|34
|9
|PRK
|Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|7
|5
|5
|17
|10
|MAS
|Malaysia
|6
|4
|9
|19
|11
|IND
|India
|5
|21
|22
|48
|12
|HKG
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|12
|18
|35
|13
|TPE
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|8
|23
|34
|14
|QAT
|Qatar
|3
|3
|2
|8
|15
|KUW
|Kuwait
|3
|1
|3
|7
|16
|INA
|Indonesia
|2
|7
|20
|29
|17
|SGP
|Singapore
|2
|5
|3
|10
|18
|PHI
|Philippines
|2
|3
|10
|15
|19
|TJK
|Tajikistan
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|VIE
|Vietnam
|2
|1
|17
|20
First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 11:26 AM IST