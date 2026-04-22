Asian Games 2026 live telecast: Sony acquires broadcasting rights for India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has secured the media rights for the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, bringing the continental multi-sport event back to the Sony Sports Network for the fourth consecutive edition.

The Games will be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026, with live coverage available on Sony Sports Network channels and streaming platform Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: UCL 2026 semifinals: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming The agreement covers India and the wider Indian subcontinent, ensuring viewers across the region can follow one of Asia’s biggest sporting events. According to some media reports, the broadcasting rights deal for the tournament is valued at an estimated $3.5–4 million.

Sony brings Asian Games back to its network The 2026 edition marks another major multi-sport acquisition for SPNI, which said it aims to deliver extensive coverage of the Games through live broadcasts, expert analysis, and multi-language programming. Notably, Sony’s 2026 broadcast of the Asian Games will mark its fourth consecutive edition, as it has retained the rights to the tournament since acquiring them for the first time in 2024. Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head – Sports and International at Sony Pictures Networks India, said the Asian Games remains an important platform for sporting excellence and national pride.

He added that India’s record medal haul in the previous edition had significantly increased interest in multi-sport events, and the network looked forward to bringing another strong Indian campaign to audiences. Major sports on the programme The Asian Games remains one of the largest multi-sport events in the world, and the 2026 edition will feature 41 sports, including 32 Olympic disciplines. Alongside athletics, swimming, badminton, hockey and wrestling, the programme will also include sports popular in Asia such as cricket, kabaddi, e-sports, sepak takraw and kurash. New additions such as mixed martial arts (MMA) and surfing are also set to feature.

For Indian fans, cricket is expected to be one of the biggest attractions, with both the men’s and women’s teams likely to compete for medals. Asian Games 2026 full schedule The 20th Asian Games will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Dates: September 19 to October 4, 2026

Opening Ceremony: September 19, 2026

Closing Ceremony: October 4, 2026

Duration: 16 days

Sports: 41 disciplines

Coverage in India: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV OCA welcomes new broadcast deal Husain Al-Musallam, Director-General of the Olympic Council of Asia, welcomed the agreement and said it marked a new phase in distributing the Asian Games across the Indian subcontinent.