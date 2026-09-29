Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India win women's trap team silver; Neeru in individual final

India also made progress in archery, with Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan reaching the men’s recurve individual quarterfinals, while the women’s squash team completed a clean sweep over Iran to enter the quarterfinals. However, Kishore Kumar Anbarasu’s quarterfinal loss ended India’s surfing campaign, and Vipin Kumar exited in kurash.

Neeru was the standout performer, shooting a superb 118 out of 125 to lift India into second place despite Aashima and Manisha finishing with 106 and 104, respectively. Neeru also finished joint top in individual qualification alongside Qatar’s Ray Bassil and will return for the individual final later in the day.

India’s medal push continued in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, September 29, with Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer winning silver in the women’s trap team event. The Indian trio finished with 328, three points ahead of Kuwait and behind China, who took gold with 346.

Shooting: Women’s trap team win silver; Neeru eyes individual medal

India won silver in the women’s trap team event through Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer.

The team finished on 328, behind China’s 346 and three points ahead of Kuwait. Neeru’s 118/125 was the decisive score for India, while Aashima shot 106 and Manisha 104.

Neeru also finished joint top in individual qualification with Qatar’s Ray Bassil and will compete in the women’s trap individual final later today. In the men’s trap event, Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi continue their qualification and team medal push.

Boxing: Three chances to secure silver

India have three boxing semifinals lined up. Parveen faces China’s Li Shu in the women’s 65kg semifinal at 10:15 am, Ankush Panghal meets Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal at 11 am, and Narender takes on Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s over-90kg semifinal at 11:30 am.

All three Indians are already assured bronze. A win today will guarantee at least silver and take them into their respective gold-medal bouts.

Archery: Dhiraj, Neeraj reach recurve quarterfinals

India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan are through to the men’s recurve individual quarterfinals, scheduled for October 3.

Top seed Dhiraj opened with a dominant 6-0 win over the Philippines’ Girvin Garcia in the Round of 32, needing only nine shots. He then beat Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 in the Round of 16 and will face Uzbekistan’s Amirkon Sadikov in the quarterfinal.

Neeraj had to fight harder. He came from 0-4 down in his Round of 32 match to win the last three sets, before stunning South Korea’s Kim Je-deok, a multiple Olympic medallist and the second seed here, in the Round of 16. Neeraj won the final set after the match was locked at 4-4 and will face Bhutan’s Dorji Lam in the quarterfinal.

Squash: India sweep Iran, enter women’s team quarterfinals

India completed a 3-0 win over Iran in the women’s squash team pool match and finished the group stage unbeaten.

Anahat Singh beat Iran’s Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead. Joshna Chinappa then completed the clean sweep with a 11-1, 11-3, 11-9 win over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh.

India have now won all three group matches and will play the quarterfinals next.

Surfing: Kishore exits in quarterfinal, India’s campaign ends

India’s surfing campaign ended after Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost his men’s shortboard quarterfinal to the Philippines’ Toby Espejon.

Kishore’s best two scores from eight waves were 3.00 and 2.37, giving him a total of 5.37. Toby finished with 8.53 to move ahead.

Despite the defeat, Kishore produced one of India’s best surfing performances at these Games.

Kurash: Vipin Kumar exits in men’s 66kg

India’s Vipin Kumar bowed out of the men’s 66kg kurash event after losing 0-3 to South Korea’s Yoon Hyeonsu in the Round of 16.

Vipin conceded points on chala, a basic throw in kurash, although the official site also showed him scoring on a throw during the bout.

Track cycling: India women to face Chinese Taipei

India finished sixth in women’s team sprint qualifying, with Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka clocking 50.414 seconds.

The Indian trio recorded the slowest time among the six teams, finishing 3.742 seconds behind leaders China. The qualifying round decides seeding, and India will now face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 am.

Tennis: Ankita-Rutuja begin doubles opener

India’s tennis campaign is under way, with Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale beginning their women’s doubles opener against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva.

Sumit Nagal is still waiting for his men’s singles second-round match against South Korea’s Hong Seong-chan. His match was scheduled on a show court, where play has been delayed due to weather, while indoor-court matches have begun.

Athletics: Nine finals in evening session

India have a packed athletics schedule in the afternoon and evening. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 pm, followed by Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women’s high jump at 3:35 pm.

Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary will be in the women’s hammer throw final at 4:05 pm. Pooja runs the women’s 800m final at 4:20 pm, Mohammed Afsal competes in the men’s 800m final at 4:35 pm, and Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable line up in the men’s 5,000m final at 4:45 pm.

India will also contest the mixed 4x100m relay final, women’s 4x400m relay final and men’s 4x400m relay final later in the evening.