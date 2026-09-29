Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India win women's trap team silver; Neeru in individual final
Neeru, Aashima and Manisha win women's trap silver as India eye more medals through boxing semifinals and evening athletics finals on September 29
Neeru, Aashima and Manisha win women's trap silver as India eye more medals through boxing semifinals and evening athletics finals on September 29
India won silver in the women’s trap team event through Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer.
The team finished on 328, behind China’s 346 and three points ahead of Kuwait. Neeru’s 118/125 was the decisive score for India, while Aashima shot 106 and Manisha 104.
Neeru also finished joint top in individual qualification with Qatar’s Ray Bassil and will compete in the women’s trap individual final later today. In the men’s trap event, Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi continue their qualification and team medal push.
India have three boxing semifinals lined up. Parveen faces China’s Li Shu in the women’s 65kg semifinal at 10:15 am, Ankush Panghal meets Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal at 11 am, and Narender takes on Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s over-90kg semifinal at 11:30 am.
All three Indians are already assured bronze. A win today will guarantee at least silver and take them into their respective gold-medal bouts.
India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan are through to the men’s recurve individual quarterfinals, scheduled for October 3.
Top seed Dhiraj opened with a dominant 6-0 win over the Philippines’ Girvin Garcia in the Round of 32, needing only nine shots. He then beat Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 in the Round of 16 and will face Uzbekistan’s Amirkon Sadikov in the quarterfinal.
Neeraj had to fight harder. He came from 0-4 down in his Round of 32 match to win the last three sets, before stunning South Korea’s Kim Je-deok, a multiple Olympic medallist and the second seed here, in the Round of 16. Neeraj won the final set after the match was locked at 4-4 and will face Bhutan’s Dorji Lam in the quarterfinal.
India completed a 3-0 win over Iran in the women’s squash team pool match and finished the group stage unbeaten.
Anahat Singh beat Iran’s Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead. Joshna Chinappa then completed the clean sweep with a 11-1, 11-3, 11-9 win over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh.
India have now won all three group matches and will play the quarterfinals next.
India’s surfing campaign ended after Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost his men’s shortboard quarterfinal to the Philippines’ Toby Espejon.
Kishore’s best two scores from eight waves were 3.00 and 2.37, giving him a total of 5.37. Toby finished with 8.53 to move ahead.
Despite the defeat, Kishore produced one of India’s best surfing performances at these Games.
India’s Vipin Kumar bowed out of the men’s 66kg kurash event after losing 0-3 to South Korea’s Yoon Hyeonsu in the Round of 16.
Vipin conceded points on chala, a basic throw in kurash, although the official site also showed him scoring on a throw during the bout.
India finished sixth in women’s team sprint qualifying, with Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka clocking 50.414 seconds.
The Indian trio recorded the slowest time among the six teams, finishing 3.742 seconds behind leaders China. The qualifying round decides seeding, and India will now face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 am.
India’s tennis campaign is under way, with Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale beginning their women’s doubles opener against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva.
Sumit Nagal is still waiting for his men’s singles second-round match against South Korea’s Hong Seong-chan. His match was scheduled on a show court, where play has been delayed due to weather, while indoor-court matches have begun.
India have a packed athletics schedule in the afternoon and evening. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 pm, followed by Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women’s high jump at 3:35 pm.
Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary will be in the women’s hammer throw final at 4:05 pm. Pooja runs the women’s 800m final at 4:20 pm, Mohammed Afsal competes in the men’s 800m final at 4:35 pm, and Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable line up in the men’s 5,000m final at 4:45 pm.
India will also contest the mixed 4x100m relay final, women’s 4x400m relay final and men’s 4x400m relay final later in the evening.
|India’s medal events on September 29
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Medal event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Status
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap team final
|Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer
|India won silver with 328
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s trap team final
|Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi
|Result awaited
|From 6:30 am; medal races later
|Track cycling
|Women’s team sprint
|Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|Sixth in qualifying; face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1
|From 6:38 am; medal races later
|Track cycling
|Men’s team sprint
|Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh Singh
|Qualification/result awaited
|10:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap individual final
|Neeru
|Qualified; medal final later
|Noon
|Shooting
|Men’s trap individual final
|Indian qualifiers, if any
|Subject to qualification
|14:50:00
|Athletics
|Men’s pole vault final
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Medal final
|15:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s high jump final
|Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju
|Medal final
|16:05:00
|Athletics
|Women’s hammer throw final
|Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary
|Medal final
|16:20:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m final
|Pooja
|Medal final
|16:35:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 800m final
|Mohammed Afsal
|Medal final
|16:45:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 5,000m final
|Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable
|Medal final
|17:18:00
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay final
|India
|Medal final
|17:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x400m relay final
|India
|Medal final
|17:47:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 4x400m relay final
|India
|Medal final
|Complete India schedule and results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Athlete/team and event
|Result/status
|Completed
|Shooting
|Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer, women’s trap team event
|India won silver with 328; China gold with 346
|Completed
|Shooting
|Neeru, women’s trap individual qualification
|Joint top with 118; qualified for individual final
|Completed
|Surfing
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon, men’s shortboard quarterfinal
|Lost 5.37-8.53; India’s surfing campaign ended
|Completed
|Archery
|Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Girvin Garcia, men’s recurve Round of 32
|Dhiraj won 6-0
|Completed
|Archery
|Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Cheng Hsiang-Hui, men’s recurve Round of 16
|Dhiraj won 6-2; quarterfinal on October 3
|Completed
|Archery
|Neeraj Chauhan, men’s recurve Round of 32
|Won after coming back from 0-4 down
|Completed
|Archery
|Neeraj Chauhan vs Kim Je-deok, men’s recurve Round of 16
|Neeraj won; quarterfinal on October 3
|Completed
|Kurash
|Vipin Kumar vs Yoon Hyeonsu, men’s 66kg Round of 16
|Vipin lost 0-3
|Completed
|Squash
|India vs Iran, women’s team group match
|India won 3-0; into quarterfinals
|Completed
|Squash
|Anahat Singh vs Fereshteh Eghtedari
|Anahat won 11-5, 11-4, 11-7
|Completed
|Squash
|Joshna Chinappa vs Najmeh Boushehrizadeh
|Joshna won 11-1, 11-3, 11-9
|6:30 am onwards
|Track cycling
|Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, women’s team sprint
|Sixth in qualifying with 50.414s; face Chinese Taipei at 11:30 am
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, men’s trap qualification and team final
|Result awaited
|6:38 am onwards
|Track cycling
|Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh Singh, men’s team sprint
|Qualification/result awaited
|7 am onwards
|Canoe slalom
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, men’s kayak single heats
|Scheduled/result awaited
|7 am onwards
|Canoe slalom
|Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen, women’s canoe single heats
|Scheduled/result awaited
|7 am onwards
|Canoe slalom
|Shikha Chouhan, women’s kayak single heats
|Scheduled/result awaited
|7:12 am onwards
|Track cycling
|Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi, Swosti Singh, women’s team pursuit
|Qualification
|9 am onwards
|Sport climbing
|Joga Purty, women’s speed qualification
|Scheduled/result awaited
|09:45:00
|Archery
|Kirti, women’s recurve Round of 32
|Round of 16 if advanced
|09:45:00
|Archery
|Kumkum Mohod, women’s recurve Round of 32
|Round of 16 if advanced
|10:00:00
|Sailing
|Vishnu Saravanan, men’s dinghy qualification series race three
|Scheduled
|10:00:00
|Tennis
|Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara, men’s singles second round
|Scheduled
|10:15:00
|Boxing
|Parveen vs Li Shu, women’s 65kg semifinal
|Bronze assured; win guarantees silver
|10:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap individual final
|Neeru qualified
|11:00:00
|Boxing
|Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev, men’s 80kg semifinal
|Bronze assured; win guarantees silver
|11:00:00
|Tennis
|Ankita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale vs Anna Danilina/Yuliya Putintseva, women’s doubles first round
|Match under way
|11:30:00
|Boxing
|Narender vs Aibek Oralbay, men’s over-90kg semifinal
|Bronze assured; win guarantees silver
|11:30:00
|Track cycling
|India vs Chinese Taipei, women’s team sprint Heat 1
|Awaited
|Noon
|Shooting
|Men’s trap individual final
|Indians only if qualified
|Not before 12:30 pm
|Tennis
|Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan, men’s singles second round
|Delayed due to weather on show court
|Not before 12:30 pm
|Tennis
|Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev, men’s doubles second round
|Scheduled
|Not before 12:30 pm
|Tennis
|Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka, men’s doubles second round
|Scheduled
|12:30:00
|Volleyball
|India vs Qatar, men’s Pool C match
|Scheduled
|14:50:00
|Athletics
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar, men’s pole vault final
|Medal event
|Not before 3:30 pm
|Tennis
|Ankita Raina/N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson, mixed doubles first round
|Scheduled
|15:35:00
|Athletics
|Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju, women’s high jump final
|Medal event
|16:05:00
|Athletics
|Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary, women’s hammer throw final
|Medal event
|16:20:00
|Athletics
|Pooja, women’s 800m final
|Medal event
|16:35:00
|Athletics
|Mohammed Afsal, men’s 800m final
|Medal event
|16:45:00
|Athletics
|Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable, men’s 5,000m final
|Medal event
|17:18:00
|Athletics
|India, mixed 4x100m relay final
|Medal event
|17:35:00
|Athletics
|India, women’s 4x400m relay final
|Medal event
|17:47:00
|Athletics
|India, men’s 4x400m relay final
|Medal event
First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 7:11 AM IST