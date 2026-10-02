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Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Lovlina's Gold medal bout at 10 am; India medal tally 67

India's women's recurve archery team win gold; Lovlina, Parveen and Ankush box for gold, while women's hockey face China in final. Follow wrestling and cycling medal events

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES today
India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES today

7 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 8:35 AM IST
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8:35 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India enter mixed team recurve final for first time

India are through to the mixed recurve team final at the Asian Games 2026 after a dramatic 5-3 win over Japan in the semifinal.
 
With the match tied 3-3, the fourth set became a winner-takes-all contest. Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara started with two 9s to take India to 18/20, but Japan replied with a 10 and a 9 to take a one-point lead.

India needed a strong finish and got it. Kumkum shot a 9 before Dhiraj produced a crucial 10, taking India to 37/40. Japan needed 18 from the last two arrows to tie the set and 19 to win the match.

Nanami Asakuno began with a 9, leaving Junya Nakanishi needing a 10 to win it for Japan. But he shot a 7, handing India the set and the match.

India have reached the recurve mixed team final for the first time and will face China in the gold-medal match in about 30 minutes.

8:31 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India pushes for final set humdinger

Archery: India fight back to make it 3-3 against Japan
 
India have dragged the mixed recurve team semifinal against Japan level at 3-3, setting up a deciding fourth set.

With Japan leading 3-1, the pressure was firmly on India. Dhiraj Bommadevara had a quick word with Kumkum Mohod before the third set, and whatever was said seemed to work immediately.

Kumkum began with a brilliant 10, and Dhiraj followed with a 9 that just kissed the line. Japan then opened the door as Nanami Asakuno shot a 7 before Junya Nakanishi managed a 9. India led 19-16 halfway through the set.

Kumkum returned for her second arrow and delivered another superb 10. Dhiraj then matched her with a 10 of his own as India reached 39/40, sealing the set before Japan’s final two arrows.

Japan ended with 35, but India had already done enough. The match is now tied 3-3, with one set left to decide who reaches the final.

8:30 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India trail Japan 1-3 after all-9 second set

India remain under pressure in the mixed recurve team semifinal against Japan, with Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara trailing 1-3 on set points.

After Japan took the opening set, India needed a response in the second. Kumkum began with a 9 and Dhiraj followed with another 9, giving India 18/20 after the first rotation. Japan matched them arrow for arrow, shooting 9 and 9 to leave the set tied 18-18 halfway through.

India needed a 10 or two in the second rotation to force the issue, but Kumkum and Dhiraj again both shot 9s. That took India to 36/40.

Japan needed 19 to win the set outright and 18 to tie it. They started with a 9, but could not find the 10 needed to take both set points. Another 9 meant both teams finished on 36, sharing a point each.

Japan still lead 3-1, with the third set now underway.

8:27 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India trail Japan 0-2 in mixed recurve semifinal

India have work to do in the mixed recurve team semifinal against Japan after losing the opening set 36-38.

Kumkum Mohod began the match with a 9, while Dhiraj Bommadevara followed with an 8, which looked close to the 9-ring and could be reviewed. Japan started stronger, hitting 9 and 10 to take the early advantage.

India improved in the second rotation, with Kumkum shooting a 9 and Dhiraj finding a 10, but Japan stayed cleaner under pressure. They opened the back half of the set with another 10 and followed it with a 9 to finish on 38/40.

India ended the set on 36/40, handing Japan the first set points. Dhiraj and Kumkum now trail 0-2 and need a quick response to stay in the hunt for a place in the final.

8:26 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Wrestling - Sujeet begins with dominant technical superiority win

India’s Sujeet has made a strong start to his men’s freestyle 65kg campaign at the Asian Games 2026, beating Afghanistan’s Sayed Omar Zazai 13-3 by technical superiority in the Round of 16.

It was an attacking bout that ended before time, though Sujeet had to recover from an early setback. Zazai scored first and moved into a 3-0 lead as the Indian settled into the contest. But once Sujeet found his rhythm, he did not concede another point.

Sujeet pulled one point back and then took control with a powerful four-point throw to move ahead 5-3. He followed it with two successive two-point moves, including a flip and a roll, to lead 9-3 at the end of the first period.

In the second period, Sujeet kept pressing forward and quickly reached the 10-point gap needed to end the bout at 13-3.

7:43 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Wrestling - Dipanshi loses to Yui Susaki by technical superiority

India’s Dipanshi has lost her women’s 50kg Round of 16 bout to Japan’s Yui Susaki at the Asian Games 2026.

Susaki, one of the most dominant wrestlers in the category, was in control from the start and did not allow Dipanshi any room to build pressure. The Japanese wrestler won by technical superiority to move into the quarterfinals.

Susaki does not lose often, although India remember her famous defeat to Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics in 2024. There was no repeat on home soil this morning as Susaki made a commanding start to her Asian Games campaign.

Dipanshi’s medal hopes are not over yet. She will now wait to see if Susaki reaches the final, which would open the repechage route and give the Indian a chance to fight for bronze.

7:11 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final - India win Gold medal

Final three arrows begin at India 25-28 Korea
 
Korea: 8, 9, 9
India: 9, 9, 10
 
Score after six arrow: India 54-54 Korea
 
The scores are level so the split points. India win the gold medal match 5-3.
 

7:08 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final - 4th set underway

Fourth and final set begins

First three arrows
Korea: 9, 9, 10
India: 8, 8, 9

Score after first three arrows: India 25-28 Korea

7:06 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final -India win third set

The last three arrows start with India in lead

Last three arrows

Korea: 8, 8, 8
India: 8, 9, 10

India win the third set and gain two points

Score after third set: India 56-51 Korea

Korea trails 2-4 with fourth and final set to go.

7:06 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final -India win third set

The last three arrows start with India in lead

Last three arrows

Korea: 8, 8, 8
India: 8, 9, 10

India win the third set and gain two points

Score after third set: India 56-51 Korea

Korea trails 2-4 with fourth and final set to go.

7:03 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final - Set 3 underway

Set 3 begins...

First three arrows
Korea starts with 8 followed by 10 and 9.
India starts with 10 followed by 9 and 9

Score after first three arrows: India 28-27 Korea

7:01 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final - Nothing separate after 2 sets

At 28-28, second series of set two begins
Last three arrows
Korea: 10, 9, 9
India: 10, 8, 10

Scores level in the second set as well: India 56-56 Korea

Both teams split points again.

After two sets it 2-2 in the Gold medal match.

Two more sets to go.

6:58 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final - second set

After both teams split point in set 1. It is time for the second set.

First three arrows
Korea start with - 10, 9, 9
India start with - 10, 8, 10

After three arrows, scores - India 28-28 Korea

6:54 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final begins

Korea starts with seven. It is windy since morning here. The second arrow is 10 followed by 9.

India: the first arrow gain nine points, another nine for India. 10 for third arrow.

After three arrows: India 28-26 Korea

Korea start with nine this time followed by 10 and 9.

India hit 9, 7 and 10.

The first set ended in tie with both teams scoring 54 points each


6:50 AM

Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India vs Korea - women's recurve final begins

Name the start list of both teams
Recurve women’s team gold medal match: Start list  
Team Archer
Republic of Korea Lee Yunji
Republic of Korea Oh Yejin
Republic of Korea Kang Chaeyoung
India Ankita Bhakat
India Kirti
India Kumkum Anil Mohod

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 6:03 AM IST