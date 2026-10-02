Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Lovlina's Gold medal bout at 10 am; India medal tally 67

India are through to the women’s recurve team final at the Asian Games 2026 after beating China 5-1 in the semifinal.
The Indian team of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti held their nerve in a tense set-play contest and will now face South Korea in the gold-medal match.
India took the opening set 53-51 after China, despite starting with two 10s in the first rotation, were hurt by a wild 6. India trailed by one at halfway but responded strongly, with Kirti and Kumkum hitting 10s in the second rotation.
The second set gave India firm control. China finished with 52, while India closed on 54, helped by a crucial 10 from Kumkum after Ankita had finally found a 9 following a difficult start. That gave India a 4-0 lead.
China needed to win the third set to stay alive, but India stayed ahead in the first rotation. China finished with 51, leaving India needing 25 to tie the set and 26 to win it. Kirti hit 9, Ankita managed 8, and Kumkum’s final 8 was enough to tie the set.
That gave India the point they needed, sealing a 5-1 semifinal win and a place in the final.