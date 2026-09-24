Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 5: Roshibina eyes gold at 6:10 am; India win Bronze in Rowing

|Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India schedule — September 24
|Time (IST)
|Status
|Sport
|Event
|Indian participation/opponent
|Latest update/result
|05:10:00
|Live
|Rowing
|Men’s single sculls, Final A
|Balraj Panwar
|Medal event underway; result awaited
|05:30:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls, Final A
|Satnam Singh/Salman Khan
|Medal event
|06:10:00
|Upcoming
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg final
|Roshibina Devi vs Zhang, China
|Medal event
|06:15:00
|Upcoming
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final
|Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve
|Team medal event and individual qualification
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 1
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil
|First heptathlon discipline
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s canoe single 200m, semifinal 1
|Megha Pradeep
|Final subject to qualification
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Men’s pair, Final B
|Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar
|Classification race
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Shooting
|Skeet mixed-team qualification
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|Final subject to qualification
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Table tennis
|Women’s doubles, Round 2
|Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Setayesh Iloukhani/Mahshid Ashtari, Iran
|Round of 32
|06:38:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 2
|Pooja
|First heptathlon discipline
|06:46:00
|Upcoming
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m butterfly, Heat 5
|Benedicton Beniston
|Final subject to qualification
|06:50:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s kayak double 500m, semifinal 1
|Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha
|Final subject to qualification
|07:01:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2
|India
|Final subject to qualification
|07:10:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon high jump
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Second heptathlon discipline
|07:10:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Women’s four, Final A
|Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Poonam
|Medal event
|07:10:00
|Upcoming
|Table tennis
|Women’s doubles, Round 2
|Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal Sanjaa, Mongolia
|Round of 32
|07:21:00
|Upcoming
|Swimming
|Men’s 800m freestyle, Final B
|Aryan Nehra
|Classification final
|07:32:00
|Upcoming
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Heat 1
|India
|Final subject to qualification
|08:00:00
|Conditional
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s canoe single 200m, Final A
|Megha Pradeep
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|08:00:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Mixed doubles, Round of 16
|Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar
|All-Indian contest
|08:10:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak four 500m, Final A
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh
|Medal event
|08:20:00
|Conditional
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s kayak double 500m, Final A
|Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|08:30:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s canoe double 500m, Final A
|Raju Rawat/Gyaneshwor Singh Philem
|Medal event
|08:35:00
|Upcoming
|Table tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 1
|Manush Shah vs Qi Shen Wong, Malaysia
|Awaited
|09:45:00
|Upcoming
|Kabaddi
|Men’s Group A
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|Awaited
|10:30:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Women’s singles, Round of 16
|Tanvi Khanna vs Wai Yhann Au Yeong, Singapore
|Awaited
|10:30:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Women’s singles, Round of 16
|Anahat Singh vs Wai Iynn Au Yeong, Singapore
|Awaited
|11:10:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak single 500m, Heat 2
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat
|Awaited
|11:15:00
|Conditional
|Shooting
|Skeet mixed-team final
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|11:15:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 16
|Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri, Sri Lanka
|Awaited
|11:15:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 16
|Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva, Malaysia
|Awaited
|11:20:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Lightweight men’s single sculls, Final B
|Ajay Tyagi
|Classification race
|11:30:00
|Upcoming
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold, Mongolia
|Awaited
|11:30:00
|Upcoming
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India vs South Korea
|Awaited
|11:40:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed kayak double 500m, Heat 2
|Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash
|Awaited
|Noon
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Lightweight men’s double sculls, Final A
|Rohit/Ujjwal Kumar Singh
|Medal event
|12:10:00
|Upcoming
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh, Singapore
|Awaited
|12:15:00
|Conditional
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air pistol individual final
|Indian qualifiers
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|13:00:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Men’s quadruple sculls, Final A
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan
|Medal event
|13:10:00
|Upcoming
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo, Chinese Taipei
|Awaited
|From 1:30 pm
|Upcoming
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg preliminary round, Bout 58
|Parveen vs Malika Nozimova, Tajikistan
|Exact start may vary
|13:35:00
|Conditional
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m butterfly final
|Benedicton Beniston
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|14:10:00
|Upcoming
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun, Thailand
|Awaited
|14:48:00
|Conditional
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final
|India
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|15:35:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon shot put
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Third heptathlon discipline
|16:14:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s triple jump final
|Niharika Vashisht, Asha Ilango
|Medal event
|16:15:00
|Upcoming
|Kabaddi
|Women’s Group A
|Japan vs India
|Awaited
|16:38:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 1
|Animesh Kujur
|Awaited
|17:02:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 4
|Gurindervir Singh
|Awaited
|From 5:30 pm
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 200m, heats
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Heats at 5:30 pm and 5:40 pm; assignments pending
|17:55:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m final
|Seema
|Medal event
|18:45:00
|Conditional
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay final
|India
|Subject to qualification; medal event