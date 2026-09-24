Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 5: Roshibina eyes gold at 6:10 am; India win Bronze in Rowing

India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE updates: Roshibina Devi will chase wushu gold on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026 on September 24, taking on China's Zhang in the women's 60kg final at 6:10 am IST. But India's first medal opportunities arrive even earlier, with rowing finals beginning at 5:10 am, setting up a packed morning before the focus shifts to athletics later in the day.

Rowing medal hunt begins at 5:10 am

Fans following India's medal hunt will need to be up early. Balraj Panwar competes in the men's single sculls Final A at 5:10 am, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the men's double sculls Final A at 5:30 am. The women's four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Poonam race for medals at 7:10 am.

Two more rowing medal opportunities follow: Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh compete in the lightweight men's double sculls Final A at noon, while Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan contest the men's quadruple sculls Final A at 1 pm.

Shooting: Air pistol and mixed skeet medals in focus

Shooting also offers an early chance to add to India's medal tally. Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve begin the men's 10m air pistol qualification and team final at 6:15 am. Individual qualifiers will return for the final at 12:15 pm. Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka start their skeet mixed-team qualification at 6:30 am, with a place in the 11:15 am final at stake.

Canoe sprint finals offer morning medal chances

Canoe sprint brings another cluster of morning medal events. India's men's kayak four crew compete in the 500m Final A at 8:10 am, followed by Raju Rawat and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem in the men's canoe double 500m Final A at 8:30 am. Megha Pradeep could feature in the women's canoe single 200m final at 8 am, while Phairembam Soniya Devi and Parvathy Geetha could reach the women's kayak double 500m final at 8:20 am. Both entries must first negotiate their semifinals, scheduled for 6:30 am and 6:50 am, respectively.

Athletics: Triple jump and 10,000m finals in focus

Athletics will take centre stage in the afternoon and evening. Niharika Vashisht and Asha Ilango contest the women's triple jump final at 4:14 pm, while Seema competes in the women's 10,000m final at 5:55 pm. India could also feature in the mixed 4x400m relay final at 6:45 pm, subject to qualification from the morning heat at 7:01 am.

Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India schedule — September 24 Time (IST) Status Sport Event Indian participation/opponent Latest update/result 05:10:00 Live Rowing Men’s single sculls, Final A Balraj Panwar Medal event underway; result awaited 05:30:00 Upcoming Rowing Men’s double sculls, Final A Satnam Singh/Salman Khan Medal event 06:10:00 Upcoming Wushu Women’s 60kg final Roshibina Devi vs Zhang, China Medal event 06:15:00 Upcoming Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve Team medal event and individual qualification 06:30:00 Upcoming Athletics Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 1 Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil First heptathlon discipline 06:30:00 Upcoming Canoe sprint Women’s canoe single 200m, semifinal 1 Megha Pradeep Final subject to qualification 06:30:00 Upcoming Rowing Men’s pair, Final B Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar Classification race 06:30:00 Upcoming Shooting Skeet mixed-team qualification Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Final subject to qualification 06:30:00 Upcoming Table tennis Women’s doubles, Round 2 Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Setayesh Iloukhani/Mahshid Ashtari, Iran Round of 32 06:38:00 Upcoming Athletics Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 2 Pooja First heptathlon discipline 06:46:00 Upcoming Swimming Men’s 50m butterfly, Heat 5 Benedicton Beniston Final subject to qualification 06:50:00 Upcoming Canoe sprint Women’s kayak double 500m, semifinal 1 Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha Final subject to qualification 07:01:00 Upcoming Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2 India Final subject to qualification 07:10:00 Upcoming Athletics Women’s heptathlon high jump Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Second heptathlon discipline 07:10:00 Upcoming Rowing Women’s four, Final A Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Poonam Medal event 07:10:00 Upcoming Table tennis Women’s doubles, Round 2 Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal Sanjaa, Mongolia Round of 32 07:21:00 Upcoming Swimming Men’s 800m freestyle, Final B Aryan Nehra Classification final 07:32:00 Upcoming Swimming Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Heat 1 India Final subject to qualification 08:00:00 Conditional Canoe sprint Women’s canoe single 200m, Final A Megha Pradeep Subject to qualification; medal event 08:00:00 Upcoming Squash Mixed doubles, Round of 16 Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar All-Indian contest 08:10:00 Upcoming Canoe sprint Men’s kayak four 500m, Final A Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh Medal event 08:20:00 Conditional Canoe sprint Women’s kayak double 500m, Final A Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha Subject to qualification; medal event 08:30:00 Upcoming Canoe sprint Men’s canoe double 500m, Final A Raju Rawat/Gyaneshwor Singh Philem Medal event 08:35:00 Upcoming Table tennis Men’s singles, Round 1 Manush Shah vs Qi Shen Wong, Malaysia Awaited 09:45:00 Upcoming Kabaddi Men’s Group A India vs Chinese Taipei Awaited 10:30:00 Upcoming Squash Women’s singles, Round of 16 Tanvi Khanna vs Wai Yhann Au Yeong, Singapore Awaited 10:30:00 Upcoming Squash Women’s singles, Round of 16 Anahat Singh vs Wai Iynn Au Yeong, Singapore Awaited 11:10:00 Upcoming Canoe sprint Men’s kayak single 500m, Heat 2 Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat Awaited 11:15:00 Conditional Shooting Skeet mixed-team final Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Subject to qualification; medal event 11:15:00 Upcoming Squash Men’s singles, Round of 16 Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri, Sri Lanka Awaited 11:15:00 Upcoming Squash Men’s singles, Round of 16 Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva, Malaysia Awaited 11:20:00 Upcoming Rowing Lightweight men’s single sculls, Final B Ajay Tyagi Classification race 11:30:00 Upcoming Esports Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold, Mongolia Awaited 11:30:00 Upcoming Hockey Men’s Pool A India vs South Korea Awaited 11:40:00 Upcoming Canoe sprint Mixed kayak double 500m, Heat 2 Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash Awaited Noon Upcoming Rowing Lightweight men’s double sculls, Final A Rohit/Ujjwal Kumar Singh Medal event 12:10:00 Upcoming Esports Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh, Singapore Awaited 12:15:00 Conditional Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol individual final Indian qualifiers Subject to qualification; medal event 13:00:00 Upcoming Rowing Men’s quadruple sculls, Final A Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan Medal event 13:10:00 Upcoming Esports Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo, Chinese Taipei Awaited From 1:30 pm Upcoming Boxing Women’s 65kg preliminary round, Bout 58 Parveen vs Malika Nozimova, Tajikistan Exact start may vary 13:35:00 Conditional Swimming Men’s 50m butterfly final Benedicton Beniston Subject to qualification; medal event 14:10:00 Upcoming Esports Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun, Thailand Awaited 14:48:00 Conditional Swimming Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final India Subject to qualification; medal event 15:35:00 Upcoming Athletics Women’s heptathlon shot put Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Third heptathlon discipline 16:14:00 Upcoming Athletics Women’s triple jump final Niharika Vashisht, Asha Ilango Medal event 16:15:00 Upcoming Kabaddi Women’s Group A Japan vs India Awaited 16:38:00 Upcoming Athletics Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 1 Animesh Kujur Awaited 17:02:00 Upcoming Athletics Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 4 Gurindervir Singh Awaited From 5:30 pm Upcoming Athletics Women’s heptathlon 200m, heats Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Heats at 5:30 pm and 5:40 pm; assignments pending 17:55:00 Upcoming Athletics Women’s 10,000m final Seema Medal event 18:45:00 Conditional Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay final India Subject to qualification; medal event Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil and Pooja begin their heptathlon campaigns with the 100m hurdles heats from 6:30 am, followed by the high jump, shot put and 200m through the day. Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh run their men's 100m heats at 4:38 pm and 5:02 pm, respectively.

Swimming: Beniston and relay team target finals

In swimming, Benedicton Beniston enters the men's 50m butterfly heats at 6:46 am, with the final scheduled for 1:35 pm. India's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team compete in the heats at 7:32 am, hoping to qualify for the 2:48 pm final.

Hockey and kabaddi: India face key group matches

There are key team contests too. India's men's kabaddi team face Chinese Taipei at 9:45 am, while the women's team take on Japan at 4:15 pm. The men's hockey team meet South Korea in Pool A at 11:30 am.

Squash, table tennis, boxing and esports on Day 5

Squash begins with an all-Indian mixed doubles Round of 16 contest at 8 am, as Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz face Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar. Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh play their women's singles Round of 16 matches at 10:30 am, followed by Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani in the men's singles at 11:15 am.

Table tennis starts with women's doubles matches at 6:30 am and 7:10 am, before Manush Shah's men's singles opener at 8:35 am. Paritosh has four Puyo Puyo Champions group matches in esports, beginning at 11:30 am. Boxer Parveen faces Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in the women's 65kg preliminary round during the session starting at 1:30 pm; her bout follows five earlier contests, so the exact start time may vary.

Asian Games 2026 live streaming and telecast details

The action will be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website and televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

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