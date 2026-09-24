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Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 5: Roshibina eyes gold at 6:10 am; India win Bronze in Rowing

Roshibina Devi chases wushu gold at 6:10 am IST, with India's medal hunt beginning in rowing at 5:10 am and more finals in shooting, canoe sprint and athletics on September 24

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Asiad 2026 Day 5: Find out Live score, match updates, results, India medal winners and more here
Asiad 2026 Day 5: Find out Live score, match updates, results, India medal winners and more here

9 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 5:47 AM IST
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India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE updates: Roshibina Devi will chase wushu gold on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026 on September 24, taking on China's Zhang in the women's 60kg final at 6:10 am IST. But India's first medal opportunities arrive even earlier, with rowing finals beginning at 5:10 am, setting up a packed morning before the focus shifts to athletics later in the day.
 
Rowing medal hunt begins at 5:10 am
 
Fans following India's medal hunt will need to be up early. Balraj Panwar competes in the men's single sculls Final A at 5:10 am, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the men's double sculls Final A at 5:30 am. The women's four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Poonam race for medals at 7:10 am.
 
Two more rowing medal opportunities follow: Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh compete in the lightweight men's double sculls Final A at noon, while Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan contest the men's quadruple sculls Final A at 1 pm.
 
Shooting: Air pistol and mixed skeet medals in focus
 
Shooting also offers an early chance to add to India's medal tally. Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve begin the men's 10m air pistol qualification and team final at 6:15 am. Individual qualifiers will return for the final at 12:15 pm. Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka start their skeet mixed-team qualification at 6:30 am, with a place in the 11:15 am final at stake.
 
Canoe sprint finals offer morning medal chances
 
Canoe sprint brings another cluster of morning medal events. India's men's kayak four crew compete in the 500m Final A at 8:10 am, followed by Raju Rawat and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem in the men's canoe double 500m Final A at 8:30 am. Megha Pradeep could feature in the women's canoe single 200m final at 8 am, while Phairembam Soniya Devi and Parvathy Geetha could reach the women's kayak double 500m final at 8:20 am. Both entries must first negotiate their semifinals, scheduled for 6:30 am and 6:50 am, respectively.
 
Athletics: Triple jump and 10,000m finals in focus
 
Athletics will take centre stage in the afternoon and evening. Niharika Vashisht and Asha Ilango contest the women's triple jump final at 4:14 pm, while Seema competes in the women's 10,000m final at 5:55 pm. India could also feature in the mixed 4x400m relay final at 6:45 pm, subject to qualification from the morning heat at 7:01 am.
 
Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil and Pooja begin their heptathlon campaigns with the 100m hurdles heats from 6:30 am, followed by the high jump, shot put and 200m through the day. Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh run their men's 100m heats at 4:38 pm and 5:02 pm, respectively. 
Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India schedule — September 24
Time (IST)StatusSportEventIndian participation/opponentLatest update/result
05:10:00LiveRowingMen’s single sculls, Final ABalraj PanwarMedal event underway; result awaited
05:30:00UpcomingRowingMen’s double sculls, Final ASatnam Singh/Salman KhanMedal event
06:10:00UpcomingWushuWomen’s 60kg finalRoshibina Devi vs Zhang, ChinaMedal event
06:15:00UpcomingShootingMen’s 10m air pistol qualification and team finalAakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna UchaganveTeam medal event and individual qualification
06:30:00UpcomingAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 1Anamika Aneesh KozhinjaparambilFirst heptathlon discipline
06:30:00UpcomingCanoe sprintWomen’s canoe single 200m, semifinal 1Megha PradeepFinal subject to qualification
06:30:00UpcomingRowingMen’s pair, Final BJaswinder Singh/Nitin KumarClassification race
06:30:00UpcomingShootingSkeet mixed-team qualificationParinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh NarukaFinal subject to qualification
06:30:00UpcomingTable tennisWomen’s doubles, Round 2Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Setayesh Iloukhani/Mahshid Ashtari, IranRound of 32
06:38:00UpcomingAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 2PoojaFirst heptathlon discipline
06:46:00UpcomingSwimmingMen’s 50m butterfly, Heat 5Benedicton BenistonFinal subject to qualification
06:50:00UpcomingCanoe sprintWomen’s kayak double 500m, semifinal 1Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy GeethaFinal subject to qualification
07:01:00UpcomingAthleticsMixed 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2IndiaFinal subject to qualification
07:10:00UpcomingAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon high jumpAnamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, PoojaSecond heptathlon discipline
07:10:00UpcomingRowingWomen’s four, Final AGurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, PoonamMedal event
07:10:00UpcomingTable tennisWomen’s doubles, Round 2Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal Sanjaa, MongoliaRound of 32
07:21:00UpcomingSwimmingMen’s 800m freestyle, Final BAryan NehraClassification final
07:32:00UpcomingSwimmingMen’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Heat 1IndiaFinal subject to qualification
08:00:00ConditionalCanoe sprintWomen’s canoe single 200m, Final AMegha PradeepSubject to qualification; medal event
08:00:00UpcomingSquashMixed doubles, Round of 16Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa/Velavan SenthilkumarAll-Indian contest
08:10:00UpcomingCanoe sprintMen’s kayak four 500m, Final AHarshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun SinghMedal event
08:20:00ConditionalCanoe sprintWomen’s kayak double 500m, Final APhairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy GeethaSubject to qualification; medal event
08:30:00UpcomingCanoe sprintMen’s canoe double 500m, Final ARaju Rawat/Gyaneshwor Singh PhilemMedal event
08:35:00UpcomingTable tennisMen’s singles, Round 1Manush Shah vs Qi Shen Wong, MalaysiaAwaited
09:45:00UpcomingKabaddiMen’s Group AIndia vs Chinese TaipeiAwaited
10:30:00UpcomingSquashWomen’s singles, Round of 16Tanvi Khanna vs Wai Yhann Au Yeong, SingaporeAwaited
10:30:00UpcomingSquashWomen’s singles, Round of 16Anahat Singh vs Wai Iynn Au Yeong, SingaporeAwaited
11:10:00UpcomingCanoe sprintMen’s kayak single 500m, Heat 2Harshwardhan Singh ShaktawatAwaited
11:15:00ConditionalShootingSkeet mixed-team finalParinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh NarukaSubject to qualification; medal event
11:15:00UpcomingSquashMen’s singles, Round of 16Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri, Sri LankaAwaited
11:15:00UpcomingSquashMen’s singles, Round of 16Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva, MalaysiaAwaited
11:20:00UpcomingRowingLightweight men’s single sculls, Final BAjay TyagiClassification race
11:30:00UpcomingEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions, Group BParitosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold, MongoliaAwaited
11:30:00UpcomingHockeyMen’s Pool AIndia vs South KoreaAwaited
11:40:00UpcomingCanoe sprintMixed kayak double 500m, Heat 2Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil SathyaprakashAwaited
NoonUpcomingRowingLightweight men’s double sculls, Final ARohit/Ujjwal Kumar SinghMedal event
12:10:00UpcomingEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions, Group BParitosh vs Mun June Justin Koh, SingaporeAwaited
12:15:00ConditionalShootingMen’s 10m air pistol individual finalIndian qualifiersSubject to qualification; medal event
13:00:00UpcomingRowingMen’s quadruple sculls, Final AArvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar KhanMedal event
13:10:00UpcomingEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions, Group BParitosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo, Chinese TaipeiAwaited
From 1:30 pmUpcomingBoxingWomen’s 65kg preliminary round, Bout 58Parveen vs Malika Nozimova, TajikistanExact start may vary
13:35:00ConditionalSwimmingMen’s 50m butterfly finalBenedicton BenistonSubject to qualification; medal event
14:10:00UpcomingEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions, Group BParitosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun, ThailandAwaited
14:48:00ConditionalSwimmingMen’s 4x100m freestyle relay finalIndiaSubject to qualification; medal event
15:35:00UpcomingAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon shot putAnamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, PoojaThird heptathlon discipline
16:14:00UpcomingAthleticsWomen’s triple jump finalNiharika Vashisht, Asha IlangoMedal event
16:15:00UpcomingKabaddiWomen’s Group AJapan vs IndiaAwaited
16:38:00UpcomingAthleticsMen’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 1Animesh KujurAwaited
17:02:00UpcomingAthleticsMen’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 4Gurindervir SinghAwaited
From 5:30 pmUpcomingAthleticsWomen’s heptathlon 200m, heatsAnamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, PoojaHeats at 5:30 pm and 5:40 pm; assignments pending
17:55:00UpcomingAthleticsWomen’s 10,000m finalSeemaMedal event
18:45:00ConditionalAthleticsMixed 4x400m relay finalIndiaSubject to qualification; medal event
Swimming: Beniston and relay team target finals
 
In swimming, Benedicton Beniston enters the men's 50m butterfly heats at 6:46 am, with the final scheduled for 1:35 pm. India's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team compete in the heats at 7:32 am, hoping to qualify for the 2:48 pm final.
 
Hockey and kabaddi: India face key group matches
 
There are key team contests too. India's men's kabaddi team face Chinese Taipei at 9:45 am, while the women's team take on Japan at 4:15 pm. The men's hockey team meet South Korea in Pool A at 11:30 am.
 
Squash, table tennis, boxing and esports on Day 5
 
Squash begins with an all-Indian mixed doubles Round of 16 contest at 8 am, as Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz face Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar. Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh play their women's singles Round of 16 matches at 10:30 am, followed by Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani in the men's singles at 11:15 am.
 
Table tennis starts with women's doubles matches at 6:30 am and 7:10 am, before Manush Shah's men's singles opener at 8:35 am. Paritosh has four Puyo Puyo Champions group matches in esports, beginning at 11:30 am. Boxer Parveen faces Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in the women's 65kg preliminary round during the session starting at 1:30 pm; her bout follows five earlier contests, so the exact start time may vary.
 
Asian Games 2026 live streaming and telecast details
 
The action will be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website and televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Follow Business Standard's live coverage for India's results, medal updates and key moments

5:44 AM

Asian Games Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Rowing - Satnam Singh-Salman Khan win bronze in men’s double sculls

  • India have their first medal of Day 5 at the Asian Games 2026, with Satnam Singh and Salman Khan winning bronze in the men’s double sculls.
  • The Indian pair clocked 6:13.25 to finish third, 3.48 seconds behind gold medallists Yi Xudi and Nie Yide of China, who won the race in 6:09.77. Uzbekistan’s Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov and Pavel Sorin took silver in 6:10.49, finishing 2.76 seconds ahead of the Indian duo.
  • It was a medal won after a strong race, but India will also look back at what could have been. Satnam and Salman were in second place at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m marks, staying within about half a second of the Chinese pair for most of the race. But they lost momentum in the final 500m and were overtaken by the Uzbekistan crew.
  • The bronze helps India recover from an agonising start to the day after Balraj Panwar finished fourth in the men’s single sculls final earlier in the morning.
Men’s double sculls Final A results
Rank NOC Rowers Result Gap Medal/status
1 China Yi Xudi / Nie Yide 06:09.77 Gold
2 Uzbekistan Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin 06:10.49 0.72 Silver
3 India Satnam Singh / Salman Khan 06:13.25 3.48 Bronze
4 Indonesia Febrian / Memo 06:14.42 4.65
5 Iraq Bakr Shihab Ahmed Al-Dulaimi / Mohammed Riyadh Jasim Al-Khafaji 06:14.93 5.16
6 Japan Masahiro Takeda / Taisei Miyaguchi 06:29.98 20.21

5:39 AM

Asian Games Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Rowing - Men;s double sculls in progress

Time (IST) Event Indian participant(s) Stage Status/latest update  
05:10:00 Men’s single sculls Balraj Panwar Final A Finished fourth in 6:54.80; missed medal  
05:30:00 Men’s double sculls Satnam Singh/Salman Khan Final A Medal event; result awaited  
06:30:00 Men’s pair Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar Final B Classification race; result awaited  
07:10:00 Women’s four Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Poonam Final A Medal event; result awaited  
11:20:00 Lightweight men’s single sculls Ajay Tyagi Final B Classification race; result awaited  
Noon Lightweight men’s double sculls Rohit/Ujjwal Kumar Singh Final A Medal event; result awaited  
13:00:00 Men’s quadruple sculls Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan Final A Medal event; result awaited  

5:37 AM

Asian Games Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Rowing - Balraj Panwar finishes fourth in men’s single sculls

A disappointing start for India on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026, as Balraj Panwar finished fourth in the men’s single sculls Final A and missed a chance to win a rowing medal.

It was an agonising finish for Balraj, who was in second place at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m marks, before being overtaken by Uzbekistan’s Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and Japan’s Tatsuya Sakurama in the final 500m.

Balraj had a healthy five-second lead over Sakurama going into the final stretch, but eventually finished eight seconds behind the Japanese rower. The Indian clocked 6:54.80, finishing 15.82 seconds behind China’s Deng Zhiwei, who won gold in 6:38.98.

Rank NOC Name Result Gap
1 CHN Deng Zhiwei 06:38.98
2 UZB Kholmurzaev Shakhboz 06:41.83 2.85
3 JPN Sakurama Tatsuya 06:46.78 7.8
4 IND Panwar Balraj 06:54.80 15.82
5 HKG Chan Chi Fung 07:04.46 25.48
6 IRI Nasiri Bahman 07:18.49 39.51

5:22 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our lo live coverage of India's Day 5 action in Asian Games 2026 at Achi-Nagoya. Rowing event has already started. In wushu, India hoping to win Gold as Roshibina Devi will be in action at 6:10 am IST.

Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the live updates...
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 5:17 AM IST