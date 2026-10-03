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Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 14: India at Asiad 2026 results, IND vs PAK cricket, medal winners

2 gold-medal finals headline India's day. Kumkum is through to the recurve archery SFs, while 5 wrestlers begin their campaigns. Follow India medal matches in cricket, archery, wrestling, hockey here

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES of Day 14 events from Achi-Nagoya
India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES of Day 14 events from Achi-Nagoya

8 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 8:26 AM IST
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8:26 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: India's upcoming medal events today

India medal events and medal routes on October 3
Time (IST) Sport Athlete or team Medal event or route Result
From 2:40 am Golf Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Women’s individual and team final round Pranavi in medal contention
From 4:45 am Golf Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu Men’s individual and team final round In progress
5:30 am; 6:30 am; 7:20 am Archery Kumkum Mohod Women’s recurve quarterfinal, semifinal and gold-medal match GOLD
From 5:42 am; 1:10 pm if qualified Taekwondo Kashish Malik Women’s 57kg draw; gold-medal bout if qualified Lost
From 6:30 am; 1:40 pm if qualified Taekwondo Jyoti Yadav Women’s +67kg draw; gold-medal bout if qualified Lost
From 7:23 am; 3:00 or 3:09 pm Wrestling Sagar Jaglan Men’s freestyle 74kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified In quarterfinals
From 7:25 am; 3:18 or 3:38 pm Wrestling Deepak Punia Men’s freestyle 97kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified In Semis
From 7:53 am; 4:09 or 4:25 pm Wrestling Manisha Bhanwala Women’s freestyle 57kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified In quarterfinals
From 8:08 am; 3:48 or 4:02 pm Wrestling Antim Panghal Women’s freestyle 53kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified In Quarterfinals
From 8:29 am; 2:37 or 2:44 pm Wrestling Aman Sehrawat Men’s freestyle 57kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified LIVE
9:30 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am Archery Dhiraj Bommadevara Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
10:00:00 Cricket India vs Pakistan Men’s gold-medal match
10:15 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am Archery Neeraj Chauhan Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
15:30:00 Hockey India vs Malaysia Men’s gold-medal match

8:23 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Wrestling - Deepak into semis; Manisha, Antim reach quarters

India’s wrestlers have made a strong start, with Deepak Punia advancing directly to the men’s freestyle 97kg semifinals, while Manisha Bhanwala and Antim Panghal booked quarterfinal berths.

Deepak had earlier beaten China’s Zhou Junpeng 10-2 after building a 6-2 lead in the opening period. His quarterfinal opponent, Li Vincent of Hong Kong, China, then forfeited the bout, sending the Indian through to the semifinals.

In the women’s 57kg category, Manisha dominated South Korea’s Kwon Youngjin, winning her pre-quarterfinal 8-0 by fall. She will next face Japan’s Akari Fujinami, who has moved up from the 53kg category.

Antim, meanwhile, made an emphatic start in the women’s 53kg event, beating Kazakhstan’s Shugyla Omirbek 9-0 to cruise into the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Sagar Jaglan had also progressed in the men’s freestyle 74kg category with an 8-1 win over Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur-Ochir.

7:35 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum wins 17th Gold for India in 2026 Asiad

Kumkum wins first ever recurve individual Gold in women's archery. This is India's 17th Gold medal.

Check Asian Games 2026 Medal tally here

7:32 AM

Asian Games Day 15 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Kumkum creates history, wins Gold in Women's individiual recurve

Shoot off: Yejin starts
 
India (Kumkum): 10
 
Korea (Yejin): 8
 
and Kumkum clinches the Gold in the first arrow itself.

Both archers qualify for the LA 2028 Olympics.

7:30 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum forces the Gold medal match into shoot-off

Fifth set

Kumkum comes up with three 10s when it mattered the most and win the fifth set, thus forcing the Gold medal match into shoot-off.

7:29 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum trailing again

Fourth set

India: 10, 8, 9
Korea: 9,10, 9

One poor arrow shot allows Korea's Yejin to win the fourth set. Kumkum needed 10 to level the score but she manages on nine in third and final attempt in 4th set

India (Kumkum) 3-5 Korea (Yejin)

Kumkum needs to win fifth and final set to force the Gold medal match into shoot-off

7:27 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum makes a superb comeback

Third set

Kumkum starts with 10 and so does Yejin.

India: 10, 10, 10
Korea: 10, 10, 9

India win the set by one point. India 30 - 29 Korea in third set

Kumkum levels the point after three set, two set to go

India (Kumkum) 3-3 Korea (yejin)

7:24 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum trails by two points after second set

Second set

India: 9, 10, 10
Korea: 10, 9, 10

Score levels at 29-29.

A point each is shared after second set.

India (Kumkum) 1-3 Korea (yejin)

7:22 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Gold medal match - Kumkum in action in first set

A total of five sets will take place,

Kumkum starts with 10 while Korea hit nine.

Set 1

India: 10, 9, 8
Korea: 9, 10, 10

After first set

India: 27
Korea: 29

Korea's Yejin Oh takes the first set.

7:17 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Kumkum in Gold medal match

Yuwei Huang wins the Bronze medal as she defeated her compatriot. India vs Korea Gold medal match to begin shortly.

7:14 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Cricket Bronze medal match

Cricket - Sri Lanka post 165/9 against Bangladesh in bronze-medal match
 
Sri Lanka have posted 165/9 in 20 overs against Bangladesh in the men’s cricket bronze-medal match after recovering from a disastrous start.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 21/4 inside four overs, with Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nuwanidu Fernando and Sohan de Livera all dismissed cheaply.

Bangladesh’s bowlers had complete control before captain Sahan Arachchige and Ashen Bandara began the recovery.

Bandara scored 18 off 24 balls, while Arachchige made a patient 33 off 37. The innings changed dramatically when Tharindu Ratnayake arrived at the crease.

Ratnayake smashed 65 off just 32 deliveries, hitting seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 203.12.

He added 93 runs with Arachchige for the sixth wicket, taking Sri Lanka from 54/5 to 147/6 and giving their innings much-needed momentum.

Bangladesh conceded 22 extras, including 17 wides. Mahedi Hasan was the most economical bowler, taking 2/19 from four overs, while Saif Hassan finished with 2/28. Mustafizur Rahman also picked up two wickets, although he conceded 43 runs from three overs.

Bangladesh now need 166 to secure the Asian Games bronze medal, with the India-Pakistan gold-medal showdown also on the day’s cricket programme.

Sri Lanka (20 ovs maximum)
Batting   R B M 4s 6s SR
Lasith Croospulle c Yasir Ali b Mahedi Hasan 2 5 11 0 0 40
Sineth Jayawardena b Mahedi Hasan 3 9 8 0 0 33.33
Sohan de Livera † run out (Mustafizur Rahman/†Litton Das) 6 4 10 1 0 150
Nuwanidu Fernando c †Litton Das b Al Islam 1 2 3 0 0 50
Sahan Arachchige (c) b Saif Hassan 33 37 78 3 0 89.18
Ashen Bandara c Mustafizur Rahman b Rishad Hossain 18 24 26 3 0 75
Tharindu Ratnayake c Rishad Hossain b Mustafizur Rahman 65 32 40 7 5 203.12
Dushan Hemantha c Tanzid Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman 2 3 2 0 0 66.66
Wanuja Sahan not out 5 3 7 1 0 166.66
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth b Saif Hassan 6 2 2 0 1 300
Nuwan Thushara not out 2 1 1 0 0 200
Extras (b 2, lb 1, nb 2, w 17) 22
Total 20 Ov (RR: 8.25) 165/9
Fall of wickets1-7 (Sineth Jayawardena, 2.1 ov), 2-12 (Lasith Croospulle, 2.5 ov), 3-18 (Nuwanidu Fernando, 3.1 ov), 4-21 (Sohan de Livera, 3.5 ov), 5-54 (Ashen Bandara, 10.5 ov), 6-147 (Tharindu Ratnayake, 18.1 ov), 7-149 (Dushan Hemantha, 18.4 ov), 8-157 (Sahan Arachchige, 19.3 ov), 9-163 (Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, 19.5 ov)  
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s WD
Mahedi Hasan 4 0 19 2 4.75 13 1
Al Islam 4 0 18 1 4.5 14 2
Nasum Ahmed 2 0 8 0 4 7 0
Rishad Hossain 4 0 46 1 11.5 9 1
Saif Hassan 3 0 28 2 9.33 8 0
Mustafizur Rahman 3 0 43 2 14.33 7 5

7:06 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Two Chinese in Bronze medal match

India;s Kumkum will be in action in next 15 mins. At the moment, two chinese are fighting for Bronze medal match.

7:00 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Kumkum Mohod to face Oh Yejin in women’s recurve gold-medal match

Kumkum Mohod will face South Korea’s Oh Yejin in the women’s recurve individual gold-medal match at 7:20 am IST.

The Indian teenager booked her place in the final with a composed semifinal win, sealing the contest with a perfect 10 on her final arrow.

Kumkum will now have a chance to add another gold medal for India when she takes on the Korean archer in the title clash.

6:53 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Kumkum in action at 7:20 am

In the women's recurve individual final, India's Kumkum will be in action at 7:20 am IST. This is the first an Indian is qualified for the final.

6:51 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Golf - Pranavi Urs slips to second in women’s individual final round

Pranavi Urs has surrendered her three-stroke overnight lead in the women’s individual stroke play final round after a costly triple bogey on the third hole.
 
The Indian recovered with a birdie on the sixth and is one under par for the round after seven holes, but China’s Yin Ruoning has made a flying start, going three under through seven.
 
Yin now leads the standings at 14 under par, with Pranavi one shot behind at 13 under. Singapore’s Shannon Tan is third at 12 under.
 
The medal race remains wide open, although the top three have opened a sizeable gap over fourth-placed Yang Yunseo, who is seven under par.
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Topics :Asian GamesCricket NewsIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamIndian Hockey TeamSports News

First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 6:33 AM IST