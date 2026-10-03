Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 14: India at Asiad 2026 results, IND vs PAK cricket, medal winners

Cricket - Sri Lanka post 165/9 against Bangladesh in bronze-medal match
Sri Lanka have posted 165/9 in 20 overs against Bangladesh in the men’s cricket bronze-medal match after recovering from a disastrous start.
Sri Lanka were reduced to 21/4 inside four overs, with Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nuwanidu Fernando and Sohan de Livera all dismissed cheaply.
Bangladesh’s bowlers had complete control before captain Sahan Arachchige and Ashen Bandara began the recovery.
Bandara scored 18 off 24 balls, while Arachchige made a patient 33 off 37. The innings changed dramatically when Tharindu Ratnayake arrived at the crease.
Ratnayake smashed 65 off just 32 deliveries, hitting seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 203.12.
He added 93 runs with Arachchige for the sixth wicket, taking Sri Lanka from 54/5 to 147/6 and giving their innings much-needed momentum.
Bangladesh conceded 22 extras, including 17 wides. Mahedi Hasan was the most economical bowler, taking 2/19 from four overs, while Saif Hassan finished with 2/28. Mustafizur Rahman also picked up two wickets, although he conceded 43 runs from three overs.
Bangladesh now need 166 to secure the Asian Games bronze medal, with the India-Pakistan gold-medal showdown also on the day’s cricket programme.
| Sri Lanka (20 ovs maximum)
| Batting
|
| R
| B
| M
| 4s
| 6s
| SR
| Lasith Croospulle
| c Yasir Ali b Mahedi Hasan
| 2
| 5
| 11
| 0
| 0
| 40
| Sineth Jayawardena
| b Mahedi Hasan
| 3
| 9
| 8
| 0
| 0
| 33.33
| Sohan de Livera †
| run out (Mustafizur Rahman/†Litton Das)
| 6
| 4
| 10
| 1
| 0
| 150
| Nuwanidu Fernando
| c †Litton Das b Al Islam
| 1
| 2
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 50
| Sahan Arachchige (c)
| b Saif Hassan
| 33
| 37
| 78
| 3
| 0
| 89.18
| Ashen Bandara
| c Mustafizur Rahman b Rishad Hossain
| 18
| 24
| 26
| 3
| 0
| 75
| Tharindu Ratnayake
| c Rishad Hossain b Mustafizur Rahman
| 65
| 32
| 40
| 7
| 5
| 203.12
| Dushan Hemantha
| c Tanzid Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman
| 2
| 3
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 66.66
| Wanuja Sahan
| not out
| 5
| 3
| 7
| 1
| 0
| 166.66
| Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
| b Saif Hassan
| 6
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 1
| 300
| Nuwan Thushara
| not out
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 200
| Extras
| (b 2, lb 1, nb 2, w 17)
| 22
| Total
| 20 Ov (RR: 8.25)
| 165/9
| Fall of wickets1-7 (Sineth Jayawardena, 2.1 ov), 2-12 (Lasith Croospulle, 2.5 ov), 3-18 (Nuwanidu Fernando, 3.1 ov), 4-21 (Sohan de Livera, 3.5 ov), 5-54 (Ashen Bandara, 10.5 ov), 6-147 (Tharindu Ratnayake, 18.1 ov), 7-149 (Dushan Hemantha, 18.4 ov), 8-157 (Sahan Arachchige, 19.3 ov), 9-163 (Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, 19.5 ov)
|
| Bowling
| O
| M
| R
| W
| ECON
| 0s
| WD
| Mahedi Hasan
| 4
| 0
| 19
| 2
| 4.75
| 13
| 1
| Al Islam
| 4
| 0
| 18
| 1
| 4.5
| 14
| 2
| Nasum Ahmed
| 2
| 0
| 8
| 0
| 4
| 7
| 0
| Rishad Hossain
| 4
| 0
| 46
| 1
| 11.5
| 9
| 1
| Saif Hassan
| 3
| 0
| 28
| 2
| 9.33
| 8
| 0
| Mustafizur Rahman
| 3
| 0
| 43
| 2
| 14.33
| 7
| 5