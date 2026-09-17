Asian Games 2026 September 17 Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming
India will kick off its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games with men's doubles teqball at 2:00 PM IST on September 17
Our Bureau New Delhi
India will kick off its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games with men's doubles teqball at 2:00 PM IST on September 17
|Asian Games 2026 (septmber 17 schedule)
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Round / Match
|Teams / Participants
|Venue
|06:30
|Cricket
|Women
|Quarterfinal 1
|Bangladesh vs People’s Republic of China
|Korogi Athletic Park
|06:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 1
|Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|06:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 2
|Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 2
|Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 3
|Junsuk Lee (South Korea) vs Alisa (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 3
|Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:30
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Fencing Direct Elimination
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|07:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 4
|Junsuk Lee (South Korea) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 5
|Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Alisa (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 4
|Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:50
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Obstacle
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|08:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 6
|Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 5
|Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 6
|Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:10
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Swimming
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|08:30
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Laser Run
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|08:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 7
|Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 8
|Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Alisa (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 9
|Prince Agustin (Philippines) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|09:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 7
|Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Zaid Eidan (Kuwait)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|09:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 8
|Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|10:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 9
|Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|10:30
|Basketball
|Women
|Group A, Game 1
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|Aichi International Arena
|10:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 13
|Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|10:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 14
|Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|10:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Preliminary Round — Pool D, Match 7
|Republic of Korea vs Qatar
|Park Arena Komaki
|10:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Preliminary Round — Pool B, Match 10
|Kazakhstan vs Philippines
|Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
|11:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 15
|Alisa (Laos) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|11:30
|Cricket
|Women
|Quarterfinal 2
|Pakistan vs Thailand
|Korogi Athletic Park
|11:30
|Football
|Women
|Group G
|Uzbekistan vs People’s Republic of China
|Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium
|12:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Quarterfinal Match 1
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|12:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Quarterfinal Match 2
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|12:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Quarterfinal Match 3
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|12:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Quarterfinal Match 4
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|12:30
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Fencing Direct Elimination
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|12:50
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Obstacle
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|13:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Repechage Match 1
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Repechage Match 2
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:10
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Swimming
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|13:30
|Basketball
|Women
|Group B, Game 1
|Philippines vs Kazakhstan
|Aichi International Arena
|13:30
|Football
|Women
|Group E
|Thailand vs Chinese Taipei
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
|13:30
|Football
|Women
|Group F
|Bangladesh vs Republic of Korea
|Nagai Stadium
|13:30
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Laser Run
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|13:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group A, Match 1
|Sorrasak Thaosiri/Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Dailan Christoffe Montenegro/Anel Jr Pacis (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group C, Match 1
|Basel Ahmad/Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Tsetsenberkh Nominchimeg/Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group B, Match 1
|Declan Marshall Gonsalves/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (India) vs Truong Giang Ba/Anh Khoa Le (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Pool D, Match 8
|Hong Kong China vs Vietnam
|Park Arena Komaki
|13:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Pool C, Match 11
|Chinese Taipei vs Mongolia
|Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
|14:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group B, Match 2
|Declan Marshall Gonsalves/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (India) vs Junsuk Lee/Taebeen Lee (South Korea)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group D, Match 1
|Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi/Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Alisa/Chaitavanh Inthalapheth (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group A, Match 2
|Sorrasak Thaosiri/Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Husni Uba/La Ode Mardan M (Indonesia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group A, Match 3
|Husni Uba/La Ode Mardan M (Indonesia) vs Dailan Christoffe Montenegro/Anel Jr Pacis (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group C, Match 2
|Basel Ahmad/Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Takahiro Nodomi/Seiya Arai (Japan)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group D, Match 2
|Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi/Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Ahmad Kassem Arabi/Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|15:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group B, Match 3
|Junsuk Lee/Taebeen Lee (South Korea) vs Truong Giang Ba/Anh Khoa Le (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|15:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group D, Match 3
|Ahmad Kassem Arabi/Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon) vs Alisa/Chaitavanh Inthalapheth (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|15:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group C, Match 3
|Takahiro Nodomi/Seiya Arai (Japan) vs Tsetsenberkh Nominchimeg/Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Quarterfinal Match 1
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Quarterfinal Match 2
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:30
|Basketball
|Women
|Group B, Game 2
|Japan vs Hong Kong China
|Aichi International Arena
|16:30
|Football
|Women
|Group G
|Hong Kong China vs Philippines
|Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium
|16:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Quarterfinal Match 3
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Quarterfinal Match 4
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Pool C, Match 12
|Kyrgyzstan vs Thailand
|Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
|16:50
|Volleyball
|Women
|Pool A, Match 9
|Indonesia vs Nepal
|Park Arena Komaki
|17:00
|Football
|Women
|Group E
|Vietnam vs Japan
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
|17:00
|Football
|Women
|Group F
|Myanmar vs Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|Nagai Stadium
|17:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Repechage Match 1
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|17:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Repechage Match 2
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:18 AM IST