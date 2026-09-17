Asian Games 2026 September 17 Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming

Two days ahead of the official start on September 19, India will kick off its sporting action at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with teqball. The Indian men’s doubles pair of Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg will begin their campaign in the group stage, facing Vietnam and South Korea at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.

Apart from India’s teqball campaign, Aichi-Nagoya will host several other team events on September 17, including the opening women’s cricket quarter-finals. Bangladesh will face China, while Pakistan will take on Thailand in the two knockout matches scheduled for the day.

ALSO READ: Indian contingent for Asiad: Full list of 503 Aichi-Nagoya-bound athletes Other major events on the day include women’s basketball, women’s football, women’s volleyball and the women’s individual semi-finals in modern pentathlon. Teqball will also feature men’s singles and doubles group-stage matches, along with knockout and repechage action.

Now, let’s take a look at the full schedule of matches and events for September 17 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Asian Games 2026 (septmber 17 schedule) Time (IST) Sport Event Round / Match Teams / Participants Venue 06:30 Cricket Women Quarterfinal 1 Bangladesh vs People’s Republic of China Korogi Athletic Park 06:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 1 Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 06:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 2 Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 07:00 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 2 Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 07:00 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 3 Junsuk Lee (South Korea) vs Alisa (Laos) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 07:00 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 3 Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 07:30 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Individual Semi-final — Fencing Direct Elimination — Anjo Sports Park 07:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 4 Junsuk Lee (South Korea) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 07:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 5 Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Alisa (Laos) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 07:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 4 Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 07:50 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Individual Semi-final — Obstacle — Anjo Sports Park 08:00 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 6 Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 08:00 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 5 Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 08:00 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 6 Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 08:10 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Individual Semi-final — Swimming — Anjo Sports Park 08:30 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Individual Semi-final — Laser Run — Anjo Sports Park 08:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 7 Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 08:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 8 Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Alisa (Laos) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 08:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 9 Prince Agustin (Philippines) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 09:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 7 Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 09:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 8 Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 10:00 Teqball Men's Singles Group A, Match 9 Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 10:30 Basketball Women Group A, Game 1 Indonesia vs Thailand Aichi International Arena 10:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 13 Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 10:30 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 14 Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 10:30 Volleyball Women Preliminary Round — Pool D, Match 7 Republic of Korea vs Qatar Park Arena Komaki 10:30 Volleyball Women Preliminary Round — Pool B, Match 10 Kazakhstan vs Philippines Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium 11:00 Teqball Men's Singles Group B, Match 15 Alisa (Laos) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 11:30 Cricket Women Quarterfinal 2 Pakistan vs Thailand Korogi Athletic Park 11:30 Football Women Group G Uzbekistan vs People’s Republic of China Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium 12:00 Teqball Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match 1 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 12:00 Teqball Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match 2 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 12:30 Teqball Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match 3 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 12:30 Teqball Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match 4 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 12:30 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Individual Semi-final — Fencing Direct Elimination — Anjo Sports Park 12:50 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Individual Semi-final — Obstacle — Anjo Sports Park 13:00 Teqball Men's Singles Repechage Match 1 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 13:00 Teqball Men's Singles Repechage Match 2 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 13:10 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Individual Semi-final — Swimming — Anjo Sports Park 13:30 Basketball Women Group B, Game 1 Philippines vs Kazakhstan Aichi International Arena 13:30 Football Women Group E Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa 13:30 Football Women Group F Bangladesh vs Republic of Korea Nagai Stadium 13:30 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Individual Semi-final — Laser Run — Anjo Sports Park 13:30 Teqball Men's Doubles Group A, Match 1 Sorrasak Thaosiri/Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Dailan Christoffe Montenegro/Anel Jr Pacis (Philippines) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 13:30 Teqball Men's Doubles Group C, Match 1 Basel Ahmad/Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Tsetsenberkh Nominchimeg/Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 13:30 Teqball Men's Doubles Group B, Match 1 Declan Marshall Gonsalves/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (India) vs Truong Giang Ba/Anh Khoa Le (Vietnam) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 13:30 Volleyball Women Pool D, Match 8 Hong Kong China vs Vietnam Park Arena Komaki 13:30 Volleyball Women Pool C, Match 11 Chinese Taipei vs Mongolia Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium 14:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Group B, Match 2 Declan Marshall Gonsalves/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (India) vs Junsuk Lee/Taebeen Lee (South Korea) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 14:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Group D, Match 1 Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi/Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Alisa/Chaitavanh Inthalapheth (Laos) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 14:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Group A, Match 2 Sorrasak Thaosiri/Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Husni Uba/La Ode Mardan M (Indonesia) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 14:30 Teqball Men's Doubles Group A, Match 3 Husni Uba/La Ode Mardan M (Indonesia) vs Dailan Christoffe Montenegro/Anel Jr Pacis (Philippines) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 14:30 Teqball Men's Doubles Group C, Match 2 Basel Ahmad/Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Takahiro Nodomi/Seiya Arai (Japan) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 14:30 Teqball Men's Doubles Group D, Match 2 Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi/Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Ahmad Kassem Arabi/Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 15:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Group B, Match 3 Junsuk Lee/Taebeen Lee (South Korea) vs Truong Giang Ba/Anh Khoa Le (Vietnam) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 15:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Group D, Match 3 Ahmad Kassem Arabi/Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon) vs Alisa/Chaitavanh Inthalapheth (Laos) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 15:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Group C, Match 3 Takahiro Nodomi/Seiya Arai (Japan) vs Tsetsenberkh Nominchimeg/Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 16:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Quarterfinal Match 1 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 16:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Quarterfinal Match 2 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 16:30 Basketball Women Group B, Game 2 Japan vs Hong Kong China Aichi International Arena 16:30 Football Women Group G Hong Kong China vs Philippines Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium 16:30 Teqball Men's Doubles Quarterfinal Match 3 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 16:30 Teqball Men's Doubles Quarterfinal Match 4 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 16:30 Volleyball Women Pool C, Match 12 Kyrgyzstan vs Thailand Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium 16:50 Volleyball Women Pool A, Match 9 Indonesia vs Nepal Park Arena Komaki 17:00 Football Women Group E Vietnam vs Japan Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa 17:00 Football Women Group F Myanmar vs Democratic People's Republic of Korea Nagai Stadium 17:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Repechage Match 1 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 17:00 Teqball Men's Doubles Repechage Match 2 TBD Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center

Asian Games 2026, September 17 events: Live streaming and telecast details When will the action at the Asian Games 2026 begin on September 17? The action at the Asian Games 2026 will begin at 6:30 AM IST on September 17, with events including teqball and modern pentathlon getting underway. What time will India’s event take place at the Asian Games 2026 on September 17? India’s first event will be in men’s doubles teqball at 1:30 PM IST, when Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg take on Vietnam. India will then face South Korea at 2:00 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches in India?