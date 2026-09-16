Asian Games-bound Pathirage's javelin damaged during flight to Japan

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage has suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming Asian Games after five of his "winning" javelins were damaged in air travel.

The 23-year-old was returning to Sri Lanka from Budapest after competing at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship on September 13 on a Turkish airline flight.

"All five of my winning javelins were damaged inside the aircraft. I was trying to use them at the upcoming Asian Games, the 2028 Olympics and the World Championship," Pathirage said.

He said he had lodged a complaint with Turkish Airlines.

The Sri Lankan, who is enjoying a breakout season, has breached the 90m mark three times this year. All three of those throws came with the javelins that were damaged.