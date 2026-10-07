Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina gets rousing welcome on return to Assam

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain received a rousing welcome in Guwahati on Tuesday as she returned to Assam after winning gold at the Asian Games in Japan.

Borgohain clinched gold in the women's 75-kg category on her birthday on October 2, defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final.

She was received at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, her family and fans.

The Congress also felicitated Borgohain at the airport.

A delegation led by senior Congress leader Pranati Phukan welcomed her with a 'gamosa', a flower bouquet and a 'jaapi'.

Senior Congress leaders Bipul Gogoi, Bedabrata Bora, Udit Bhanu Das, Gunakanta Gogoi, Mousumi Neog and Debajit Deka were among those present to welcome her.