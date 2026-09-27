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Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 8: Anahat's Gold medal match at 1:30 pm; India medal tally at 30

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh chase squash gold on Day 8 after India reach four archery team semifinals; equestrian, weightlifting and athletics offer more medal chances

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Asiad 2026: Check live updates of India events, medal winners here
Asiad 2026: Check live updates of India events, medal winners here

10 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
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12:07 PM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur set to finish ninth in women’s 69kg final

India’s Harjinder Kaur looks set to finish ninth in the women’s 69kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games 2026.

Harjinder managed only one successful lift in the clean and jerk, clearing 110kg. The bar has now moved to 126kg, which is her personal best, but she is not attempting another lift.

That leaves Harjinder with a total of 204kg and a likely ninth-place finish. It is a disappointing result for the Indian lifter, who had come into the Asian Games after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games 2026

12:06 PM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar clears 4.30m in decathlon pole vault

India’s Tejaswin Shankar produced the second-best pole vault mark of his career in the decathlon, clearing 4.30m for 702 points at the Asian Games 2026.

It was a strong effort from Tejaswin, but Japan’s Yuma Maruyama made a major move in the standings with a dominant clearance of 5.10m, earning 941 points and gaining heavily on the field.

With only two events left in the decathlon, the javelin throw and 1500m, Tejaswin will need to maximise points in both to stay in the medal fight. The pole vault has kept him in contention, but Maruyama’s big jump has changed the complexion of the event heading into the final stretch.

11:39 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Indian recurve teams set for quarterfinals

India’s recurve archery teams will be in quarterfinal action shortly at the Asian Games 2026.

The Indian men’s recurve team will face China, while the women’s recurve team will take on Chinese Taipei for a place in the semifinals.

India have already made strong progress in compound archery. The men’s, women’s and mixed compound teams have reached the semifinals, which are scheduled for September 30.

There was progress in recurve mixed team action as well, with India beating Vietnam to reach the semifinals. The Indian pair will face Japan in the last-four stage.

11:24 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Sindhu exits after Chen Yu Fei comeback

India’s disappointing run in badminton continued at the Asian Games 2026, with PV Sindhu becoming the latest big name to bow out.

Sindhu lost to China’s Chen Yu Fei in the women’s singles quarterfinal, going down 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The Indian had started superbly, dominating the opening game 21-11, but Chen worked her way back into the contest by taking a tight second game 21-18. In the decider, the Chinese shuttler pulled away sharply, winning it 21-10 to move into the semifinals and confirm a medal.

For Sindhu, it was a missed chance to add another Asian Games medal. Coming after Unnati Hooda’s narrow quarterfinal loss earlier, the result adds to India’s frustrating badminton campaign at Aichi-Nagoya.

10:59 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Sindhu, Chen Yu Fei level at 1-1; decider under way

China’s Chen Yu Fei has pulled herself back into the women’s singles quarterfinal against PV Sindhu, taking the second game 21-18 after a tight battle.

Sindhu had started superbly, winning the opening game 21-11 in 19 minutes, but Chen responded strongly in Game 2. The lead kept shifting between the two players before the Chinese shuttler pulled away in the closing stages to force a decider.

The third and final game is now under way, with Chen leading 8-6 after 10 minutes. The Chinese player has the momentum after taking the second game, but Sindhu is still within striking distance.

The winner of this match will move into the semifinals and confirm a medal.

10:59 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Neeru leads women’s trap field after Day 1 of qualification

India had one strong highlight from the opening day of trap qualification, with Neeru leading the women’s field on 46 out of 50.

Among the other Indian women, Aashima Ahlawat is placed 16th with 42, while Manisha Keer is 24th with 40 after the first day.

In the men’s trap event, Kynan Chenai is the best-placed Indian at 11th with 47, followed by Shapath Bharadwaj in 22nd with 45. Ahvar Rizvi is 35th with 41.

In the team standings, both Indian trap teams are currently placed seventh.

There are still two more days of trap qualification left, giving the Indian shooters time to climb the standings before the final places are decided.

10:36 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Esha, Manu and Rahi need strong rapid stage in 25m pistol

India’s women’s 25m pistol shooters had a subdued precision stage in qualification, with Esha Singh finishing best among the Indians on 290.

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat both ended the precision stage on 287, leaving all three with work to do when the rapid stage takes place tomorrow.

It has been an unusual day on the range, with the top qualifier managing only 292 out of 300, despite several shooters in the field being capable of much higher scores.

Nothing is guaranteed yet for India. Esha, Manu and Rahi will need to shoot in the high 290s in the rapid stage to have a realistic chance of making the final.

10:32 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Sindhu leads Chen Yu Fei 11-10 in second game

PV Sindhu is still in front against China’s Chen Yu Fei, but the second game has turned into a much tighter contest.

After taking the opening game 21-11, Sindhu has gone into the mid-game phase of the second game with a narrow 11-10 lead. Chen has responded better after being outplayed in the first game, keeping the rallies longer and staying close on the scoreboard.

Sindhu has won 11 of the 21 points played in Game 2 so far, with her longest run being four straight points. The Indian remains one game up and is now 10 points away from closing out a major win.

10:29 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Weightlifting - Harjinder Kaur opens with 94kg in snatch

India’s Harjinder Kaur has made a solid start in weightlifting, registering 94kg in the snatch.
 
Harjinder is among the early leaders, with Bahrain’s Ingrid Grueso ahead on 95kg. Kazakhstan’s Aray Nurlybekova is also on 94kg, while Indonesia’s Indah Afriza has lifted 93kg.

Japan’s Yui Miyagoe and Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldbaatar are on 90kg, while Lebanon’s Alexa Mina has registered 88kg.

The clean and jerk section is still to come, and that will decide the final medal positions. Harjinder has kept herself in the medal conversation with a strong snatch effort.

10:25 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Sindhu trails early in second

PV Sindhu leads China’s Chen Yu Fei by one game in their women’s singles match at the Asian Games 2026, but the Chinese shuttler has made a steadier start to the second game.

Sindhu took the opening game 21-11 in 19 minutes, producing a dominant performance against the Chinese star. However, Chen has responded in the second game and currently leads 6-4 after six minutes.

Chen has won six of the first 10 points in Game 2, while Sindhu has managed four. The Indian still has the cushion of the opening game, but she will need to regain control quickly to avoid letting Chen force a decider.

10:21 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Sindhu storms to 21-11 opening-game win over Chen Yu Fei

PV Sindhu has made a statement start against China’s Chen Yu Fei, taking the opening game 21-11 in their women’s singles match on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026.

Sindhu had looked sharp against Tomoka Miyazaki yesterday, but this is a much bigger test — and she has responded superbly. The Indian controlled the rallies, kept the Chinese star under pressure, and closed the game with authority.

Sindhu is now one game away from a major win and will look to carry the same intensity into the second game.

10:20 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Unnati goes down fighting in women’s singles quarterfinal

India’s Unnati Hooda came agonisingly close to an Asian Games medal but lost to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles quarterfinal.

Unnati went down 16-21, 21-14, 17-21 in a hard-fought contest, ending her promising campaign at Aichi-Nagoya.

Yamaguchi appeared to be struggling with a leg issue, but Unnati could not fully capitalise. Errors at crucial moments and a few left shots on the backcourt allowed the Japanese shuttler to build narrow leads at 16-14, 18-16 and 19-17 in the decider.

A fine winner to the back corner brought up match points for Yamaguchi, before Unnati went defensive in the final rally and eventually made an error to concede the match.

There is no medal for the Indian teenager, but this was a fighting performance against a top opponent and should be a valuable learning experience.

9:56 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: India's upcoming events today

Upcoming events
Time (IST) Sport Event and Indian participant(s) Result
09:20:00 Fencing Women’s sabre team quarterfinal — India vs Uzbekistan
09:30:00 Badminton Women’s singles quarterfinal — PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei
From 9:30 am Sailing Men’s skiff — Prince Noble, Manu Francis
From 9:40 am Sailing Women’s skiff — Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
09:45:00 Boxing Men’s 80kg quarterfinal — Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov
09:50:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon pole vault — Tejaswin Shankar
10:00:00 Weightlifting Women’s 69kg — Harjinder Kaur (medal event)
10:45:00 Archery Men’s recurve team quarterfinal — India vs Philippines
10:45:00 Archery Women’s recurve team quarterfinal — India vs Mongolia
11:30:00 Sepaktakraw Women’s doubles Group B — India vs Philippines
12:30:00 Squash Men’s singles final — Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow (gold medal match)
12:30:00 Volleyball Men’s Pool C — India vs Vietnam
13:30:00 Squash Women’s singles final — Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (gold medal match)
14:00:00 Boxing Women’s 65kg quarterfinal — Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova
14:45:00 Boxing Men’s 60kg quarterfinal — Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto
15:30:00 Hockey Women’s pool match — India vs Singapore
15:35:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon javelin throw — Tejaswin Shankar
15:35:00 Athletics Women’s long jump final — Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan (medal event)
15:45:00 Boxing Men’s over-90kg quarterfinal — Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep
15:55:00 Athletics Women’s 200m final — Harita Bhadra, Unnathi Bolland (medal event)
16:05:00 Athletics Men’s 200m final — Animesh Kujur (medal event)
16:15:00 Athletics Men’s high jump final — Sarvesh Kushare, J Aadarsh Ram (medal event)
16:53:00 Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles final — Nandhini Kongan (medal event)
From 5:06 pm Athletics Men’s 800m heats — Mohammed Afsal, Krishan Kumar
17:40:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon 1500m — Tejaswin Shankar (overall medals decided)
From 5:52 pm Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase final — Parul Chaudhary, Ankita (medal event)
18:25:00 Athletics Women’s 4x100m relay heats — India
Time to be confirmed Archery Recurve mixed, compound mixed, men’s compound and women’s compound semifinals

9:55 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Indians in action

Live events
Time (IST) Sport Event and Indian participant(s) Result
From 6:00 am Equestrian Individual dressage final — Jai Sud, Hriday Chheda (medal event)
06:10:00 Shooting Women’s 25m pistol precision qualification — Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat
06:30:00 Shooting Men’s trap qualification, Day 1 — Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
06:30:00 Shooting Women’s trap qualification, Day 1 — Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
09:00:00 Badminton Women’s singles quarterfinal — Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi
09:15:00 Athletics Men’s long jump qualification — Sreeshankar Murali, David Solomon

9:54 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: India's completed events today

Completed events
Time (IST) Sport Event and Indian participant(s) Result
04:00:00 Athletics Women’s marathon race walk — Manju Rani, Priyanka Goswami Manju sixth and last; Priyanka disqualified
From 4:45 am Archery Recurve mixed team — round of 16 and quarterfinal Beat UAE and Vietnam; into semifinals
From 4:45 am Archery Compound mixed team — round of 16 and quarterfinal Beat Mongolia and Kazakhstan; into semifinals
Earlier Archery Men’s and women’s compound team events Both teams into semifinals
From 4:54 am Surfing Men’s shortboard — Sivaraj Babu Beat Iran’s Davoud Khadir; into round 3
From 4:54 am Surfing Women’s shortboard — Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen Both into round 3
05:30:00 Sepaktakraw Women’s doubles Group B — India vs South Korea India lost 0-2
Earlier Badminton Women’s doubles — Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan India lost 18-21, 9-21
Earlier Badminton Mixed doubles quarterfinal — Tanisha Crasto/Dhruv Kapila vs Huang Dongping/Feng Yan Zhe India lost 14-21, 21-18, 18-21
07:38:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad Tejaswin third, 932 points; first overall on 5,270 points after the event. Thowfeeq did not start
08:10:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon discus throw — Tejaswin Shankar Seventh, 599 points; third overall on 5,869 points
08:20:00 Fencing Women’s sabre team round of 16 — India vs Indonesia India won 45-23; into quarterfinals
From 8:35 am Athletics Men’s 400m hurdles heats — Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha Santhosh second in 49.61 seconds; into final. Yashas did not finish
09:05:00 Athletics Women’s 400m hurdles heats — Vithya Ramraj Second in 55.73 seconds, a season’s best; into final
Earlier Kurash Women’s 57kg — Sangita and Bharti Sangita lost 0-10 to Charmea Quelino in round of 32; Bharti lost 0-3 to Iran’s Tahereh Azarpeivand in round of 16
Earlier Kurash Men’s over-90kg — Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal Yash lost 0-10 to Shakarmamad Mirmamadov in round of 16; Vishal lost 0-5 to Kunathip Yea-on in quarterfinal

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 9:47 AM IST