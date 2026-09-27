Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 8: Anahat's Gold medal match at 1:30 pm; India medal tally at 30

| Completed events
| Time (IST)
| Sport
| Event and Indian participant(s)
| Result
| 04:00:00
| Athletics
| Women’s marathon race walk — Manju Rani, Priyanka Goswami
| Manju sixth and last; Priyanka disqualified
| From 4:45 am
| Archery
| Recurve mixed team — round of 16 and quarterfinal
| Beat UAE and Vietnam; into semifinals
| From 4:45 am
| Archery
| Compound mixed team — round of 16 and quarterfinal
| Beat Mongolia and Kazakhstan; into semifinals
| Earlier
| Archery
| Men’s and women’s compound team events
| Both teams into semifinals
| From 4:54 am
| Surfing
| Men’s shortboard — Sivaraj Babu
| Beat Iran’s Davoud Khadir; into round 3
| From 4:54 am
| Surfing
| Women’s shortboard — Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen
| Both into round 3
| 05:30:00
| Sepaktakraw
| Women’s doubles Group B — India vs South Korea
| India lost 0-2
| Earlier
| Badminton
| Women’s doubles — Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan
| India lost 18-21, 9-21
| Earlier
| Badminton
| Mixed doubles quarterfinal — Tanisha Crasto/Dhruv Kapila vs Huang Dongping/Feng Yan Zhe
| India lost 14-21, 21-18, 18-21
| 07:38:00
| Athletics
| Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
| Tejaswin third, 932 points; first overall on 5,270 points after the event. Thowfeeq did not start
| 08:10:00
| Athletics
| Men’s decathlon discus throw — Tejaswin Shankar
| Seventh, 599 points; third overall on 5,869 points
| 08:20:00
| Fencing
| Women’s sabre team round of 16 — India vs Indonesia
| India won 45-23; into quarterfinals
| From 8:35 am
| Athletics
| Men’s 400m hurdles heats — Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha
| Santhosh second in 49.61 seconds; into final. Yashas did not finish
| 09:05:00
| Athletics
| Women’s 400m hurdles heats — Vithya Ramraj
| Second in 55.73 seconds, a season’s best; into final
| Earlier
| Kurash
| Women’s 57kg — Sangita and Bharti
| Sangita lost 0-10 to Charmea Quelino in round of 32; Bharti lost 0-3 to Iran’s Tahereh Azarpeivand in round of 16
| Earlier
| Kurash
| Men’s over-90kg — Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal
| Yash lost 0-10 to Shakarmamad Mirmamadov in round of 16; Vishal lost 0-5 to Kunathip Yea-on in quarterfinal