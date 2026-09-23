Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India vs Iran kabaddi underway; Manu Bhaker in action at 9 am
Live New Update

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India vs Iran kabaddi underway; Manu Bhaker in action at 9 am

Mirabai Chanu and Gyaneshwari Yadav lead India's weightlifting hopes on September 23, with shooting medals also in focus.

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Asiad 2026: Find live updates of all India events here
Asiad 2026: Find live updates of all India events here

8 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

8:31 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Kabaddi (women's)- India in action

India's women's kabaddi team are now in action against Iran in their second group stage match. 

8:30 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Soft tennis - Jay Meena assures India bronze after quarter-final win

  • India have another medal assured at the Asian Games 2026, with Jay Meena reaching the men’s singles semi-finals in soft tennis.
  • Meena edged Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a tense quarter-final that went the distance. After a back-and-forth contest, the Indian held his nerve in the deciding game to win 7-5 and seal at least a bronze medal.
  • The final scoreline read: 0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5.
  • It was a hard-fought win for Meena, who twice came from behind in the match before taking control in the decider. He will now look to upgrade the colour of the medal in the semi-finals

8:09 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Sepak takraw - India win 2nd match vs Philippines, 3-0 sweep still alive

India have taken the second match as well in their men’s team regu Group B tie against the Philippines, winning 2-1 after a tense contest.

India started strongly and took the opening set 15-9, but the Philippines hit back to win the second 15-10, forcing a decider. The third set was nervy and even included an injury timeout for an Indian player, but India held their composure to close it 15-8.

India now lead the tie 2-0, having already won the first match in straight sets. The focus shifts to the third and final match, where India need to complete a 3-0 sweep to keep their hopes of progression alive.

8:09 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Canoe sprint - India reach women’s kayak double 500m semi-finals

India’s Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi have progressed to the semi-finals of the women’s kayak double 500m event.

The Indian pair finished last in Heat A with a timing of 2:02.538, ending 14.820 seconds behind the heat leaders.

The top three from the heat qualified directly for Final A, but India remain alive in the event through the semi-final route.

7:45 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India miss women’s 10m air pistol team medal by two Xs

  • A painful miss for India in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.
  • The trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh finished fourth, missing out on a team medal by only two Xs — the bull’s-eye count used to separate close scores.
  • This was one of India’s stronger medal prospects, given the track record of the three shooters, so the result will sting.
  • There is still an individual medal chance alive, though. Manu Bhaker has qualified for the women’s 10m air pistol final, while Esha and Suruchi missed out on the individual medal round.
Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistol team final standings
Rank NOC Team Series 1 Series 2 Series 3 Series 4 Series 5 Series 6 Result
1 CHN People’s Republic of China 291 578 871 1156 1448 1735 1735-56x
2 KOR Republic of Korea 288 577 869 1155 1440 1730 1730-55x
3 VIE Vietnam 289 576 861 1147 1432 1719 1719-46x
4 IND India 283 566 856 1143 1432 1719 1719-44x
5 TPE Chinese Taipei 1718-39x

7:39 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu Bhaker qualifies third for women’s 10m air pistol final

Cometh the hour, cometh Manu Bhaker.
 
The Indian shooter has made it to the women’s 10m air pistol final, qualifying in third place with a total of 579-20x.

It was not the smoothest qualification round for Manu, who began with a below-par first series of 95 and took her time to settle into rhythm. But as she so often does, she worked her way back into contention and finished strongly enough to secure a place in the medal round.

The final will be held at 9 am IST, and India’s hopes of a shooting gold remain very much alive.

Rank Bib NOC Shooter Result Qualification Record
1 1202 Korea Choo Gaeun 582-19x Q QGR
2 1039 China Jiang Ranxin 580-22x Q
3 1101 India Manu Bhaker 579-20x Q
4 1040 China Shen Yiyao 579-17x Q
5 1434 Vietnam Nguyen Thuy Trang 577-15x Q
6 1116 Iran Yasi Samieh 576-19x Q
7 1020 China Yao Qianxun 576-17x
8 1179 Kazakhstan Popelova Valeriya 575-19x Q
9 1372 Chinese Taipei Cheng Yen-Ching 575-18x Q
10 1207 Korea Kim Bomi 574-22x

7:38 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Sepak takraw - Philippines force decider in second match vs India

  • India have been dragged into a deciding third set in the second match of their men’s team regu Group B tie against the Philippines.
  • After India took the opening match of the tie 2-0, the Philippines hit back in the second match by winning the second set 15-10, forcing a decider.
  • This is a tense moment for India. They need a 3-0 win in this final group-stage tie to keep their medal chances alive, and the urgency is visible in the way they are playing.
  • India must now take the deciding set to stay on course.

7:18 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Swimming - Aneesh, Vedaant await final cut in men’s 200m freestyle

  • India’s Aneesh Sunil and Vedaant Madhavan have completed their men’s 200m freestyle heats.
  • Aneesh finished fourth in his heat with a time of 1:51.20, while Vedaant placed sixth, clocking 1:52.01.
  • There are still a couple of heats left, so the overall standings will decide whether either Indian makes the final. As things stand, qualification looks difficult, but India will have to wait for the remaining swimmers to finish.

7:16 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu climbs to fifth in women’s 10m air pistol qualification

  • India have found some rhythm in the women’s 10m air pistol qualification after a slow start.
  • Manu Bhaker and Suruchi Inder Singh both shot 97 in their third series, giving India a much-needed lift midway through qualification. With three of the six series completed, Manu has climbed back into the top-eight zone and is placed fifth.
  • Suruchi, however, still has work to do and is placed 23rd, while Esha Singh is 34th as things stand.
  • The next three series will be crucial for all three Indians, especially with the individual final cut likely to remain tight. Manu is back in contention, but Suruchi and Esha will need a stronger second half to push up the standings.
Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistol team standings
Team score is the aggregate of the three shooters’ individual qualification scores      
Rank Team/NOC Shooters Team score
1 China Three-shooter aggregate 983-29x
2 Republic of Korea Three-shooter aggregate 954-35x
3 Vietnam Three-shooter aggregate 1307-34x
4 Chinese Taipei Three-shooter aggregate 1192-27x
5 Japan Three-shooter aggregate 1029-24x
6 Iran Three-shooter aggregate 943-27x
7 India Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh 943-23x
8 North Korea Three-shooter aggregate 1151-29x
9 Indonesia Three-shooter aggregate 1108-20x

6:55 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - Harmeet-Yashaswini recover after early wobble vs Maldives

  • India’s mixed doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade have responded well after unexpectedly dropping the opening game against Maldives’ Mohamed Ismail and Fathimath Ali in their Round 2 match.
  • The Indian pair bounced back strongly to take the next two games 11-6, 11-7, turning the contest around after the early setback.
  • Harmeet and Yashaswini now lead 2-1 in games and are one game away from closing out the match.

6:50 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: India ongoing events in Achi-Nagoya

Asian Games 2026: Live events on September 23
Category Sport Event India/Indian athlete(s) Opponent/Details Status
Live Sepak takraw Men’s team regu, Group B India Philippines Live
Live Soft tennis Men’s singles quarter-final Jay Meena Sherwin Nuguit Delayed
Live Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh Individual qualification and team final Live
Live Shooting Men’s skeet Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Individual and team final, Day 3 Live
Live Shooting Women’s skeet Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan Individual qualification and final, Day 3 Live
Live Table tennis Mixed doubles, Round 2 Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali, Maldives Live
Live Fencing Women’s foil and men’s sabre individual events Mina Devi Naorem, Ashitha Stalinraj; G Nidhi Kumaresan, Karan Singh Pool bouts followed by knockouts and medal bouts Live
Live Equestrian Eventing individual and team cross-country medal events Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun Multiple Live

6:49 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: India completed events today

Asian Games 2026: Completed events on Day 4
Category Sport Event India/Indian athlete(s) Opponent/Details Result
Completed Rowing Men’s single sculls heats Balraj Panwar Multiple Finished third in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final
Completed Rowing Men’s double sculls heats Satnam Singh/Salman Khan Multiple Finished second in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final
Completed Canoe sprint Men’s kayak four 500m heats Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh Heat 1 Finished third; qualified for final

6:42 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Canoe sprint - India in medal contention in men's kayak 500m

  • India have booked a place in the men’s kayak four 500m final after finishing third in Heat 1.
  • The Indian quartet of Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam and Arun Singh clocked 1:29.447 to take third place.
  • They finished 5.594 seconds behind heat winners China, but the result was enough to confirm their spot in the final.
  • A strong result for India, who now stay in medal contention in the event.

6:36 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India seventh in women’s 10m air pistol team final

  • India are currently placed seventh in the women’s 10m air pistol team final, with the scoreboard showing 331-7x.
  • The Indian team — featuring Suruchi, Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh — will need a sharp recovery from here to move back into medal contention.
  • Vietnam are leading the standings at this stage with 548-15x, while China and Iran are also placed ahead on the table. Chinese Taipei, South Korea and Japan are above India as well.
  • India’s card shows 273 in Series 1 and 331 in Series 2, but the team remains outside the medal spots for now.

6:33 AM

Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Sepak takraw - India take opening match vs Philippines

  • India have made a strong start in the men’s team regu Group B tie against the Philippines, winning the opening match 2-0.
  • The Indian side looked sharper throughout, using quick movement and agile attacking kicks to control the contest. India took the first set 15-7 and then closed out the second 15-10 to go 1-0 up in the three-match tie.
  • It is a much-needed positive start after Tuesday’s disappointment, but the job is not done yet. India still need to stay focused, with two more matches to follow in the tie.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Asian GamesSports News

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 6:21 AM IST