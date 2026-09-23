Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India vs Iran kabaddi underway; Manu Bhaker in action at 9 am
Mirabai Chanu and Gyaneshwari Yadav lead India's weightlifting hopes on September 23, with shooting medals also in focus.
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Mirabai Chanu and Gyaneshwari Yadav lead India's weightlifting hopes on September 23, with shooting medals also in focus.
8:31 AM
8:30 AM
8:09 AM
8:09 AM
7:45 AM
|Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistol team final standings
|Rank
|NOC
|Team
|Series 1
|Series 2
|Series 3
|Series 4
|Series 5
|Series 6
|Result
|1
|CHN
|People’s Republic of China
|291
|578
|871
|1156
|1448
|1735
|1735-56x
|2
|KOR
|Republic of Korea
|288
|577
|869
|1155
|1440
|1730
|1730-55x
|3
|VIE
|Vietnam
|289
|576
|861
|1147
|1432
|1719
|1719-46x
|4
|IND
|India
|283
|566
|856
|1143
|1432
|1719
|1719-44x
|5
|TPE
|Chinese Taipei
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1718-39x
7:39 AM
|Rank
|Bib
|NOC
|Shooter
|Result
|Qualification
|Record
|1
|1202
|Korea
|Choo Gaeun
|582-19x
|Q
|QGR
|2
|1039
|China
|Jiang Ranxin
|580-22x
|Q
|—
|3
|1101
|India
|Manu Bhaker
|579-20x
|Q
|—
|4
|1040
|China
|Shen Yiyao
|579-17x
|Q
|—
|5
|1434
|Vietnam
|Nguyen Thuy Trang
|577-15x
|Q
|—
|6
|1116
|Iran
|Yasi Samieh
|576-19x
|Q
|—
|7
|1020
|China
|Yao Qianxun
|576-17x
|—
|—
|8
|1179
|Kazakhstan
|Popelova Valeriya
|575-19x
|Q
|—
|9
|1372
|Chinese Taipei
|Cheng Yen-Ching
|575-18x
|Q
|—
|10
|1207
|Korea
|Kim Bomi
|574-22x
|—
|—
7:38 AM
7:18 AM
7:16 AM
|Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistol team standings
|Team score is the aggregate of the three shooters’ individual qualification scores
|Rank
|Team/NOC
|Shooters
|Team score
|1
|China
|Three-shooter aggregate
|983-29x
|2
|Republic of Korea
|Three-shooter aggregate
|954-35x
|3
|Vietnam
|Three-shooter aggregate
|1307-34x
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|Three-shooter aggregate
|1192-27x
|5
|Japan
|Three-shooter aggregate
|1029-24x
|6
|Iran
|Three-shooter aggregate
|943-27x
|7
|India
|Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh
|943-23x
|8
|North Korea
|Three-shooter aggregate
|1151-29x
|9
|Indonesia
|Three-shooter aggregate
|1108-20x
6:55 AM
6:50 AM
|Asian Games 2026: Live events on September 23
|Category
|Sport
|Event
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|Opponent/Details
|Status
|Live
|Sepak takraw
|Men’s team regu, Group B
|India
|Philippines
|Live
|Live
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles quarter-final
|Jay Meena
|Sherwin Nuguit
|Delayed
|Live
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air pistol
|Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh
|Individual qualification and team final
|Live
|Live
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Individual and team final, Day 3
|Live
|Live
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet
|Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Individual qualification and final, Day 3
|Live
|Live
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round 2
|Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade
|Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali, Maldives
|Live
|Live
|Fencing
|Women’s foil and men’s sabre individual events
|Mina Devi Naorem, Ashitha Stalinraj; G Nidhi Kumaresan, Karan Singh
|Pool bouts followed by knockouts and medal bouts
|Live
|Live
|Equestrian
|Eventing individual and team cross-country medal events
|Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun
|Multiple
|Live
6:49 AM
|Asian Games 2026: Completed events on Day 4
|Category
|Sport
|Event
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|Opponent/Details
|Result
|Completed
|Rowing
|Men’s single sculls heats
|Balraj Panwar
|Multiple
|Finished third in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final
|Completed
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls heats
|Satnam Singh/Salman Khan
|Multiple
|Finished second in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final
|Completed
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak four 500m heats
|Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh
|Heat 1
|Finished third; qualified for final
6:42 AM
6:36 AM
6:33 AM
6:32 AM
6:29 AM
|Asian Games 2026: Live and completed events
|Category
|Sport
|Event
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|Opponent/Details
|Status/Result
|Live
|Sepak takraw
|Men’s team regu, Group B
|India
|Philippines
|Live
|Live
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles quarter-final
|Jay Meena
|Sherwin Nuguit
|Delayed
|Live
|Rowing
|Men’s doubles sculls heats
|Satnam Singh/Salman Khan
|Multiple
|Live
|Completed
|Rowing
|Men’s single sculls heats
|Balraj Panwar
|Multiple
|Finished third in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final
6:25 AM
Topics :Asian GamesSports News
First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 6:21 AM IST