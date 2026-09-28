Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Manu Bhaker in action; IND vs AFG cricket at 10 am IST

India’s men’s cricket team will begin its Asian Games 2026 gold-medal defence against Afghanistan in the quarterfinal on September 28, with rain threatening to disrupt the contest at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The match is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. IST. A win would take Shreyas Iyer’s side into the semifinals; if the match is abandoned without a result, India would still advance because of their higher ICC T20I ranking.

Cricket is the focus of Day 9 in Aichi-Nagoya, but India’s medal prospects extend well beyond the ground. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat are in contention for a women’s 25m pistol team medal, while the men’s and women’s trap teams complete their qualification rounds. Athletics offers nine scheduled medal finals involving Indians, from the women’s discus throw in the afternoon to the women’s 4x100m relay in the evening.

Cricket: India vs Afghanistan quarterfinal under rain threat

India and Afghanistan meet in the men’s T20 quarterfinal three years after rain ended their Hangzhou gold-medal match without a result, with India taking gold on the ranking tiebreaker. Showers are forecast in Nisshin on Monday, raising the possibility of another shortened match or a washout. India had a reminder of how tight a rain-reduced contest can become when Japan pushed them to a two-run finish in a five-over warm-up match last week.

India medal events on September 28 All timings are in IST. Shooting team medals are decided from qualification scores; the individual pistol final depends on qualification. Athletics relay line-ups may change. Time (IST) Sport Discipline Indian athlete(s) 6:10 a.m. Shooting Women’s 25m pistol team; rapid qualification Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat 6:30 a.m. Shooting Men’s trap team; qualification Day 2 Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj 6:30 a.m. Shooting Women’s trap team; qualification Day 2 Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru 10:45 a.m. Shooting Women’s 25m pistol individual final, if qualified Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat 2:35 p.m. Athletics Women’s discus throw final Seema Kaliramna, Sanya Yadav 3:53 p.m. Athletics Women’s 400m hurdles final Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan 4:03 p.m. Athletics Men’s 400m hurdles final Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan 4:17 p.m. Athletics Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final Avinash Sable 4:30 p.m. Athletics Men’s long jump final David Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar 4:38 p.m. Athletics Men’s 1,500m final Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh 4:45 p.m. Athletics Men’s javelin throw final Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh 5:13 p.m. Athletics Women’s 5,000m final Seema Kumari, Parul Chaudhary 6:34 p.m. Athletics Women’s 4x100m relay final India: Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar, Tamanna (listed line-up)

Shooting: Manu Bhaker eyes 25m pistol team medal

Bhaker returns to the range after finishing fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol individual final earlier in the Games. She joins Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in the women’s 25m pistol rapid stage from 6:10 a.m. IST. Their combined qualification scores will determine the team medals, while shooters who qualify for the individual final will compete again later in the morning.

There are two more team medal opportunities in trap shooting. Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj resume the men’s qualification at 6:30 a.m.; Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru begin the women’s Day 2 qualification at the same time.

Athletics: Sable, Sreeshankar and Gulveer among medal contenders

Seema Kaliramna and Sanya Yadav open India’s athletics medal programme in the women’s discus throw final at 2:35 p.m. Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan contest the women’s 400m hurdles final at 3:53 p.m., followed by Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in the men’s final at 4:03 p.m.

Avinash Sable races in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final at 4:17 p.m. David Solomon Patturaj and Murali Sreeshankar take on the men’s long jump final at 4:30 p.m., before Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh run the 1,500m at 4:38 p.m. Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh compete in the javelin throw final at 4:45 p.m. Seema Kumari and Parul Chaudhary feature in the women’s 5,000m final at 5:13 p.m., with India’s women’s 4x100m relay team due at 6:34 p.m.

India also have qualification rounds in the mixed 4x100m relay, women’s 800m and men’s 4x400m relay. Progress in those events would create further medal chances later in the Games.

Boxing: Three quarterfinals offer chances to secure medals

Lovlina Borgohain faces South Korea’s Seong Suyeon in the women’s 75kg quarterfinal during the morning session, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Priya meets Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova in the women’s 60kg category during the evening session from 1:30 p.m., while Kapil Pokhariya takes on South Korea’s Kim Gichae in the men’s 90kg quarterfinal. A win in any of these bouts will assure India of a boxing medal.

Archery: Compound archers begin individual knockouts

Sahil Rajesh Jadhav faces Mongolia’s Jamiyangombo Purevdorj and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru meets Indonesia’s Sostar Andaru Rinaldi in the men’s compound round of 32 from 4:45 a.m. Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam begin the women’s compound elimination round at 9:45 a.m.; Jyothi faces Kazakhstan’s Adel Zhexenbinova. Later rounds depend on their results.

Squash: Indian teams face China, Japan and South Korea

The women’s squash team play China at 6:30 a.m. and Japan at noon in Pool C. India’s men meet China at 8:30 a.m. and South Korea at 2 p.m. in Pool A.

Hockey: India men face Bangladesh

India’s men’s hockey team face Bangladesh in a Pool A match at 3:30 p.m.

Tennis: Sumit Nagal and women’s doubles pair in action

Sumit Nagal plays South Korea’s Hong Seong-chan in the men’s singles second round at 6:30 a.m. Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina meet Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva in the women’s doubles first round, not before 7:30 a.m.

Surfing: Sivaraj and Kishore in Round 3 heats

Sivaraj Babu and Kishore Kumar Anbarasu compete in men’s shortboard Round 3 heats at 3:58 a.m. and 6:46 a.m., respectively.

Kurash, sepaktakraw and volleyball

Pincky Balhara begins her women’s under-78kg kurash quarterfinal at 8 a.m., with the opponent to be confirmed. India also play Japan in women’s sepaktakraw doubles at 6:30 a.m. and Hong Kong, China, in men’s volleyball at the same time.

Asian Games 2026 Day 9: India’s full schedule for September 28 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Status/news 03:58:00 Surfing Men’s shortboard, Round 3 Heat 2 Sivaraj Babu vs Jayuard Alciso (Philippines) Subsequent rounds subject to qualification 04:45:00 Archery Compound men’s individual, 1/16 elimination Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Jamiyangombo Purevdorj (Mongolia) Later rounds subject to qualification 04:45:00 Archery Compound men’s individual, 1/16 elimination Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Sostar Andaru Rinaldi (Indonesia) Later rounds subject to qualification 06:10:00 Shooting Women’s 25m pistol rapid qualification and team final Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat Team medal event; individual final subject to qualification 06:30:00 Sepaktakraw Women’s double, Group B India vs Japan Group match 06:30:00 Shooting Men’s trap qualification Day 2 and team final Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj Team medal event 06:30:00 Shooting Women’s trap qualification Day 2 and team final Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru Team medal event 06:30:00 Squash Women’s team, Pool C India vs China Pool match 06:30:00 Tennis Men’s singles, Round 2 Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan (South Korea) Knockout match 06:30:00 Volleyball Men’s preliminary round, Pool C India vs Hong Kong, China Pool match 06:46:00 Surfing Men’s shortboard, Round 3 Heat 8 Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Ma Wensong (China) Subsequent rounds subject to qualification Not before 7:30 am Tennis Women’s doubles, Round 1 Rutuja Bhosale/Ankita Raina vs Anna Danilina/Yuliya Putintseva (Kazakhstan) Knockout match 08:00:00 Kurash Women’s under-78kg quarter-final Pincky Balhara; opponent yet to be confirmed Subsequent medal rounds subject to progression 08:30:00 Squash Men’s team, Pool A India vs China Pool match Morning session from 8:30 am Boxing Women’s 75kg quarter-final Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon (South Korea) Medal-clinching bout; exact start depends on preceding bouts 09:45:00 Archery Compound women’s individual, 1/16 elimination Chikitha Taniparthi; opponent yet to be confirmed Later rounds subject to qualification 09:45:00 Archery Compound women’s individual, 1/16 elimination Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan) Later rounds subject to qualification 10:00:00 Cricket Men’s quarter-final India vs Afghanistan Knockout match 12 noon Squash Women’s team, Pool C India vs Japan Pool match Evening session from 1:30 pm Boxing Women’s 60kg quarter-final Priya vs Mijgona Samadova (Tajikistan) Medal-clinching bout; exact start depends on preceding bouts Evening session from 1:30 pm Boxing Men’s 90kg quarter-final Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae (South Korea) Medal-clinching bout; scheduled after Priya’s contest 14:00:00 Squash Men’s team, Pool A India vs South Korea Pool match 14:35:00 Athletics Women’s discus throw final Seema, Sanya Yadav Medal event 15:09:00 Athletics Mixed 4x100m relay, Round 1 Heat 2 India; line-up to be confirmed Final subject to qualification 15:30:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A India vs Bangladesh Pool match 15:53:00 Athletics Women’s 400m hurdles final Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan Medal event 16:03:00 Athletics Men’s 400m hurdles final Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Medal event 16:17:00 Athletics Men’s 3000m steeplechase final Avinash Mukund Sable Medal event 16:30:00 Athletics Men’s long jump final David Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar Medal event 16:38:00 Athletics Men’s 1500m final Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh Medal event 16:45:00 Athletics Men’s javelin throw final Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh Medal event 16:50:00 Athletics Women’s 800m, Round 1 Heat 1 Gowthami Jayaraman Final subject to qualification 17:00:00 Athletics Women’s 800m, Round 1 Heat 2 Pooja Final subject to qualification 17:13:00 Athletics Women’s 5000m final Seema, Parul Chaudhary Medal event 18:01:00 Athletics Men’s 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2 India; line-up to be confirmed Final subject to qualification 18:34:00 Athletics Women’s 4x100m relay final India: Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar, Tamanna Medal event

The Asian Games 2026 will be streamed live in India on Sony LIV and televised on the Sony Sports Network.