Asian Games preparations hit visa hurdle as 4-5 athletes await Japan entry

A few members of the 74-strong Indian athletics team are yet to get their visa clearance though most of them have reached Japan for a short acclimatisation camp near Tokyo ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

It is learnt that around 4-5 athletes are yet to get their visas, though the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials are hopeful that the matter will be sorted soon. AFI is likely to approach the government to help the athletes get their visas.

Athletics events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games begin on September 23.

An official source said that VFS, a leading visa and passport administration outsourcing company, has insisted that applications should be done at the places where the passports are issued.