Athletics to Shooting: India's gold medal crisis deepens in Asiad 2026

Athletics and shooting have delivered 24 of India’s 37 medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, but they have delivered just one gold between them.

At Hangzhou in 2023, those two sports won 13 of India’s record 28 gold medals. The comparison is not a final verdict on Aichi-Nagoya: nine athletics medal finals involving Indians are scheduled for later on Monday, and shooting events remain. But the gap between reaching the podium and winning an event is shaping India’s Games so far.

Through Sunday, India had four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals, placing it 12th in the standings. Three of the four golds came from retained titles in women’s cricket and men’s and women’s kabaddi. Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won the fourth in mixed 10m air pistol.

Athletics: Six golds at Hangzhou, none yet in Japan India’s athletics contingent has won 13 medals at Aichi-Nagoya — six silver and seven bronze — without a gold. On Sunday, Ancy Sojan appeared close to changing that count. Her 6.53m long jump led the competition until China’s Huang Yingying reached 6.55m on her final attempt. Sarvesh Kushare took silver in the high jump, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a Hangzhou gold medallist, finished second in the shot put. The Hangzhou winners are at different points in this year’s programme. Toor’s title defence has ended; Neeraj Chopra is absent and Annu Rani was not selected. Avinash Sable, who won the men’s 3,000m steeplechase in 2023, has his final on Monday. Parul Chaudhary will contest the 5,000m, the event she won at Hangzhou. India’s gold-winning men’s 4x400m relay also has its competition ahead.

Monday’s schedule also includes Indian entries in the long jump, javelin, 1,500m, hurdles and discus finals. Several results will be decided today; the athletics programme itself continues through Tuesday, September 29. Its current zero in the gold column could change before the athletics programme ends on Tuesday. Shooting: Seven Hangzhou golds, one so far Shooting supplied seven Indian gold medals at Hangzhou. At Aichi-Nagoya, it has produced 11 medals, but only the mixed 10m air pistol title won by Suruchi and Kamaljeet. India had taken silver in that event in 2023 with a different pair. Another chance to retain a Hangzhou title ended on Monday. The women’s 25m pistol team was one point behind China after the precision stage, but fell to fifth after rapid fire. Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh had won the 2023 team gold with Rhythm Sangwan; Rahi Sarnobat joined Bhaker and Singh on this year’s team. Singh qualified for the individual final, leaving that gold opportunity still open.

Badminton’s chance has ended Unlike athletics and shooting, India’s badminton campaign is complete. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Hangzhou men’s doubles champions, lost their first doubles match in Japan. The men’s team won bronze after taking silver in 2023, and India finished without an individual badminton medal. That leaves badminton with one bronze in 2026, against a gold, a silver and a bronze at Hangzhou. In equestrian, another finished competition, India’s dressage team placed fourth after winning the 2023 gold. India’s gold medals by sport: Hangzhou and Aichi-Nagoya Sport Hangzhou 2023 Aichi-Nagoya 2026* Position in 2026 Archery 5 0 Medal rounds ahead Athletics 6 0 Finals on Monday and Tuesday Badminton 1 0 India’s campaign complete Cricket 2 1 Men’s competition in progress Equestrian 1 0 India’s campaign complete Hockey 1 0 Men’s & women's competitions in progress Kabaddi 2 2 Both titles retained Shooting 7 1 Events still in progress Squash 2 0 Team events in progress Tennis 1 0 Competition in progress Total 28 4 2026 Games in progress *2026 gold count as of Monday morning, September 28. Hangzhou was officially the 2022 Asian Games, held in 2023 after a Covid-related postponement. The 2023 figures are final; the 2026 figures are not.