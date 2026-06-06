BCCI picks full-strength squad for Asian Games 2026, includes Bumrah, Iyer

The BCCI selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, on Saturday announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026. However, unlike the 2022 Asian Games, where India sent a second-string squad, they have decided to send a full-strength squad for the tournament.
India’s newly appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the multi-nation event, with Tilak Varma serving as his deputy.
India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for India’s upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, made his return to the Asian Games squad, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made the cut.
While there are some big names missing out, there are plenty of players who are set to feature in their second consecutive Asian Games.
Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar, who were part of India’s gold medal-winning squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will return for their second appearance at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
How India won gold at the Asian Games 2022
India won the gold medal in men’s cricket at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Entering the tournament directly at the quarter-final stage as one of the highest-ranked teams, India began their campaign with a 23-run victory over Nepal after posting 202/4, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century. In the semi-final, India produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Bangladesh by nine wickets, chasing down 97 in just 9.2 overs.
The final against Afghanistan was heavily affected by rain. Afghanistan managed 112/5 in 18.2 overs before the match was abandoned.
As India were the higher-seeded team based on ICC T20I rankings, they were awarded the gold medal, securing their maiden men’s cricket title at the Asian Games.