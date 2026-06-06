Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / BCCI picks full-strength squad for Asian Games 2026, includes Bumrah, Iyer

BCCI picks full-strength squad for Asian Games 2026, includes Bumrah, Iyer

India's gold medal-winning captain at the Asian Games 2022 will not be part of India's 15-member squad in 2026

Indian players celebrating after winning the gold medal in the Asian Games 2022
Indian players celebrating after winning the gold medal in the Asian Games 2022
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The BCCI selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, on Saturday announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026. However, unlike the 2022 Asian Games, where India sent a second-string squad, they have decided to send a full-strength squad for the tournament.
 
India’s newly appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the multi-nation event, with Tilak Varma serving as his deputy.
 
India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for India’s upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, made his return to the Asian Games squad, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made the cut.
 
India’s squad for the Asian Games 2026:
 
Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah.

Big names missing

India’s squad for the Asian Games 2026 will have some big names missing, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal and last edition's winning captain Ruturaj Gaikwad failing to make the cut.
 
Apart from them, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are also among the notable absentees from India’s 15-member squad.
 
At the 2022 Asian Games, India won the gold medal under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was India’s standout performer in the semi-final with a century. 

Multiple names return

While there are some big names missing out, there are plenty of players who are set to feature in their second consecutive Asian Games.
 
Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar, who were part of India’s gold medal-winning squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will return for their second appearance at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

How India won gold at the Asian Games 2022

India won the gold medal in men’s cricket at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad.
 
Entering the tournament directly at the quarter-final stage as one of the highest-ranked teams, India began their campaign with a 23-run victory over Nepal after posting 202/4, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century. In the semi-final, India produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Bangladesh by nine wickets, chasing down 97 in just 9.2 overs.
 
The final against Afghanistan was heavily affected by rain. Afghanistan managed 112/5 in 18.2 overs before the match was abandoned.
 
As India were the higher-seeded team based on ICC T20I rankings, they were awarded the gold medal, securing their maiden men’s cricket title at the Asian Games.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Antim to Aman: Full list of Indian wrestlers qualified for Asian Games 2026

Satwik-Chirag Singapore Open win boosts India's Asian Games 2026 hopes

Vinesh misses Asian Games spot after crashing out of semifinals in trials

Vinesh set for Asian Games trials in 53kg category as WFI reverses decision

Delhi HC slams WFI over criteria ruling Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete

Topics :India cricket teamBCCIAsian Games

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story