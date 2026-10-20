Deepthi Jeevanji breaks Games record to claim 400m T20 gold at Para Asiad

India's Deepthi Jeevanji reasserted her continental supremacy by snaring a second successive Asian Para Games gold medal in the women's 400m T20 event after clocking a Games record time of 56.36sec here on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old from Telangana, who also holds the Asian record, is a two-time Para World Championships medallist, having won the gold in 2024. She is also a Paralympic bronze winner in the same event.

On Tuesday, Japan's Niina Kanno (58.92sec) won the silver and her compatriot Akane Kato (1:00.26sec) took bronze.

The T20 classification covers athletes with intellectual impairments. Athletes in this category experience challenges with processing information, concentration, and executing race plans or tactical strategies.