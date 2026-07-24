Here's why India got direct entry to Asian Games cricket knockout stage

India will begin the defence of both their men's and women's cricket gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games from the knockout stage, but the route to the quarterfinals is different for the two competitions.
The draw for the cricket events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games confirmed that India, alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have received direct entry into the men's quarterfinals. In the women's competition, however, every participating team starts from the quarterfinal stage, with India set to face hosts Japan in their opening match.
Both cricket tournaments will be played in the T20 format at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture. The women's event will run from September 17 to 22, while the men's competition is scheduled from September 24 to October 1.
Why India are handed direct entry to the quarterfinals?
India's men's team have not received a special exemption because they are defending champions. Instead, the tournament format reserves the four quarterfinal berths for the highest-seeded teams before the draw is conducted.
Under the competition regulations, only 10 men's teams are participating. The top four seeded teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the remaining six teams are divided into two groups of three. The top two teams from each group qualify for the last eight to complete the quarterfinal line-up.
Afghanistan headline Group A alongside hosts Japan and Nepal, while Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman make up Group B. India's opponent will be determined after the completion of the preliminary stage.
Asian Games 2026: Men's cricket full schedule
Date
Stage
Fixture
September 24–26
Preliminary
Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal
September 24–26
Preliminary
Group B: Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Oman
September 28–29
Quarterfinal
India vs Qualifier
September 28–29
Quarterfinal
Pakistan vs Qualifier
September 28–29
Quarterfinal
Sri Lanka vs Qualifier
September 28–29
Quarterfinal
Bangladesh vs Qualifier
September 30
Semifinal
QF1 Winner vs QF2 Winner
September 30
Semifinal
QF3 Winner vs QF4 Winner
October 1
Bronze Medal Match
Semifinal losers
October 1
Gold Medal Match
Semifinal winners
Will India's women's team also get a bye?
Unlike the men's competition, the women's tournament has only eight participating teams. As a result, there is no preliminary or qualifying stage.
The official competition format states that the women's event begins directly with the quarterfinals, meaning every team, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Japan, China, Malaysia and Thailand, starts from the same stage. India have been drawn against hosts Japan in the quarterfinals, while Pakistan face Thailand, Sri Lanka meet Malaysia and Bangladesh take on China.
Therefore, India have not been given a unique bye in the women's competition. They begin in the quarterfinals because that is the opening round for all eight teams under the tournament regulations.
Asian Games 2026: Women's cricket full schedule
Date
Stage
Fixture
September 17–18
Quarterfinal
India vs Japan
September 17–18
Quarterfinal
Bangladesh vs People's Republic of China
September 17–18
Quarterfinal
Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
September 17–18
Quarterfinal
Pakistan vs Thailand
September 20
Semifinal
India/Japan vs Bangladesh/China
September 20
Semifinal
Sri Lanka/Malaysia vs Pakistan/Thailand
September 22
Bronze Medal Match
Semifinal losers
September 22
Gold Medal Match
Semifinal winners
India's road to another Asian Games gold
Shreyas Iyer will captain India's men's side as they look to defend the title won in Hangzhou in 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women's team, which also enter the Games as defending champions after winning gold in the previous edition.
With India and Pakistan placed on opposite sides of the men's draw, the two rivals can only meet in the final if both progress through their respective knockout fixtures. In the women's competition, a potential India-Pakistan clash is also possible only in the gold medal match.