Hockey at Asiad 2026: Abhishek's late goal powers IND past PAK in s/f

Defending champions India survived a scare before Abhishek struck with just 45 seconds remaining to snatch a dramatic 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan and seal a place in the Asian Games hockey final here on Thursday.

Harmanpreet converted two perfectly executed penalty corners in the 5th and 13th minutes, while Sukhjeet Singh scored a field goal in the 23rd minute. Abhishek scored the winning goal for India from a field play in the final minute of the game.

Pakistan's goals were scored by Abu Mahmood (30th minute), Hannan Shahid (45th) and Waheed Rana (49th).

The defending champions looked set for a comfortable semifinal win after captain Harmanpreet's brace and Sukhjeet Singh's field strike put them firmly in control.

But a stunning second-half collapse allowed Pakistan to claw their way back as they scored three goals and push India to the brink of an embarrassing defeat before Abhishek's late strike rescued the contest. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here India, who had dominated the opening half, inexplicably retreated into their shell after the break, surrendering control of the midfield and allowing Pakistan's young forwards to dictate the pace and flow of the game. With their defence under sustained pressure and their attacking threat blunted, the Indians were left scrambling to protect their lead. Just as the contest appeared headed for a shootout, Abhishek found the decisive touch, with his effort taking a deflection off Pakistan defender Sufiyan and beating goalkeeper Ali Raza to send India into the final, where they will meet the winner of the other semifinal between South Korea and Malaysia.

The late winner spared India the consequences of a remarkable capitulation, but their inability to close out a match they had dominated for long stretches will raise questions ahead of the title clash. India began aggressively, pinning Pakistan deep in their own half and winning a series of penalty corners. After four unsuccessful attempts, Harmanpreet finally broke through with a powerful drag-flick in the fifth minute, sending the ball between Ali Raza's legs to give India the lead. The Indian skipper doubled the advantage in the 13th minute, drilling home another penalty corner after a purposeful run down the left by Manpreet Singh had earned India their seventh set-piece opportunity.

Pakistan offered little resistance for much of the first quarter, struggling to cope with India's attacking combinations and repeatedly conceding territory. Sukhjeet made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, tapping home after Shilanand Lakra delivered a pinpoint pass from left of the goalline. India appeared to have the semifinal firmly in their grasp, but Pakistan's penalty corner conversion just 35 seconds before half-time gave them a lifeline. Abu Mahmood beat the Indian defence to reduce the deficit to 1-3 and offer his side renewed belief. India looked lively after the restart, with Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh injecting pace into the attack. Abhishek came close to extending the lead in the 40th minute, but his flick struck the far post.

That miss proved costly as Pakistan gradually seized the initiative. Even a yellow card to Ammad Butt in the 37th minute failed to halt their momentum, while India's own discipline began to fray. Dilpreet was shown a green card in the 43rd minute, leaving India temporarily reduced in numbers. Pakistan capitalised, with Hannan finding the net in the 45th minute after a pass from Ali Ghazanfar to cut the deficit to 2-3. The goal transformed the contest, with Pakistan suddenly playing with greater confidence and purpose, while India struggled to regain their grip. Instead of pushing forward to restore their two-goal cushion, India fell back, allowing Pakistan to dictate play and repeatedly breach their defensive lines. The Indian midfield lost its control, and the defence was increasingly stretched by Pakistan's quick passing and incisive runs.

The equaliser arrived in the 49th minute when Hannan set up Rana Waheed, who finished clinically to make it 3-3 and leave India staring at the prospect of a shootout. Pakistan continued to press in the closing stages, forcing India into a desperate rearguard effort. A couple of crucial saves kept the defending champions in the contest, while goalkeeper Ali Raza denied India twice after a free hit outside the circle. India's appeal for a penalty corner following a video referral was also turned down. With time running out, however, India finally found a way through. Abhishek got his stick to the ball near the goalmouth with 45 seconds left, and the deflection off Sufiyan wrong-footed Ali Raza to send the ball into the net.