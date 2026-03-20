How India's men's squash team is preparing for Nagoya Asian Games 2026

After a successful outing in the 2022 Asian Games, India’s men’s squash team is looking to deliver its career-best performance at the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games, with new talents rising in the ranks.

India in the last Asian Games in Hangzhou won five medals in squash events, which was their joint best with the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, where they also won five medals.

Indian men’s team members won two medals in the last edition, as they won gold in the team event, while veteran Saurav Ghosal won a silver medal in the singles event. With the next edition of the tournament just months away, the Indian men’s team has been going all-out in its preparation, with hopes of increasing the medal numbers even further in Japan.

A stronger core driving India forward Not too long ago, India’s men’s squash scene revolved around a single dominant figure in Saurav Ghosal. While others featured around him, the gap in rankings was often significant. That landscape has now changed. Four Indian players are currently ranked in and around the top 50 of the PSA standings — Abhay Singh (26), Ramit Tandon (37), Veer Chotrani (43) and Velavan Senthilkumar (51). ALSO READ: Sanju Samson or MS Dhoni: Who will keep wickets for CSK in IPL 2026? With Ghosal stepping away from the top level, the No. 1 spot has seen a transition from Tandon to Abhay, showcasing the competitive environment within the group. At the recent JSW Indian Open, four of the top five seeds in the men’s draw were Indians — a sign of the growing strength in depth.

Healthy competition shaping preparations The increased competition within the squad is playing a key role in India’s preparation for the Asian Games. Players are pushing each other to improve, with the closeness in rankings ensuring that no one can afford to drop their standards. Abhay highlighted how the competition keeps him “on his toes,” while Tandon pointed out that Indian players are now regularly capable of beating top-20 opponents — something that was rare a few years ago. Chotrani echoed a similar sentiment, noting that the group operates at a comparable level, making it both competitive and motivating. This internal rivalry is expected to be crucial in determining team combinations and singles spots for Nagoya.

Focus on consistency and long-term growth While Indian players have shown the ability to produce standout performances, the next step in their development lies in maintaining that level consistently. Tandon stressed that moving into the top 20 will require sustained success rather than occasional big wins. The shift in PSA rankings to a weekly system has also made progress more dynamic, allowing players to climb quickly with strong performances in key tournaments. This has added urgency and intensity to the preparation phase. Backed by a growing talent pipeline, increased support and more domestic events, India’s men’s squash team is building towards Nagoya with a clear goal — to convert potential into results and take Indian squash to the next level.